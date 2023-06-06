What Lane Does Mike Pence Think He’s Driving In, Exactly?

Mike Pence is officially running for president. Why?

Well, because he wants to be president—that much has been clear since he accepted an invitation to be Donald Trump’s running mate in 2016 despite his obvious incompatibility with Trump as a matter of both personal comportment and ideology. Among other things, Pence was a “traditional family values” guy and national security “hawk” vis-à-vis figures like Vladimir Putin; joining the Trump campaign was pretty obviously a case of careerism over principle. And when you’re ambitious, and you’re the vice president, the next job you’re probably looking for is the big one!

But why does Pence think he has a chance of becoming president? This was a good question even before the events of Jan. 6, 2021. His record is extremely conservative even by Republican standards; he criticized George H.W. Bush for signing civil rights legislation and raising taxes and, in 2003, warned that a Medicare prescription drug benefit supported by the younger Bush would potentially “usher in the beginning of socialized medicine in America.” His most high-profile act as governor of Indiana was signing a bill intended to allow businesses to refuse service to gay customers.

This is why Trump selected him as a VP candidate—to give the 2016 Republican ticket credibility among the kinds of free-market evangelicals once thought of as the GOP “base.” But the idea of someone as fiscally and socially conservative as Pence winning a national election in 2024, or really at any point in modern U.S. history, is far-fetched, especially when you consider that conservative figures like George W. Bush or Ronald Reagan were at least considered personally charming by many middle-of-the-road voters. (Pence is, to my knowledge, not considered charming by any statistically significant group of Americans. He speaks in a plodding cadence, and his signature expression—you’d be forgiven for wondering whether it’s his only expression—is a kind of squinting grimace that, to paraphrase the writer Moira Donegan, seems confused about whether it’s supposed to be conveying swaggering alpha aggressiveness or restrained moral piety.)

Those are just the reasons to believe Pence wouldn’t win a general election. In the Republican primary, he’s now contending with a huge number of voters who believe he betrayed the party by refusing to help overturn 2020. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has more money than Pence, is polling way ahead of him, and has been targeting the religious and social conservatives Pence would need to form a winning coalition. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is running on a return-to-traditional-Republican-values theme, which is expected to be the theme of Pence’s campaign as well, without any of Pence’s Trump-related baggage.

If you really had to make a case that there was a Mike Pence path to victory—let’s say someone put a gun to your head, or you were his campaign manager—it would probably have to unfold in the following way:

• Pence spends the next seven months in Iowa convincing the portion of the state’s evangelical voters who haven’t written him off because of 2020 that he’s the most authentic representative of their values.

• DeSantis drops out before voting starts to save face after his much-hyped, expensive campaign fails to gain any ground against Trump.

• Pence finishes in what pundits call “a strong second place” in Iowa, establishing media momentum and perhaps the support of Americans for Prosperity, the Koch brothers’ donor network that he’s worked with in the past (and which says it will be endorsing a non-Trump candidate).

• Trump is indicted for so many different alleged crimes that he’s logistically unable to campaign (and falls well behind Joe Biden in head-to-head general election polling), leaving Pence as the Republican front-runner and, eventually, nominee.

• Biden suffers some sort of health problem that calls his fitness to serve into serious question, but doesn’t drop out of the race.

• Pence appeals to swing voters by touting his Jan. 6 stand on behalf of democracy and wins the lowest-turnout presidential election ever.

Could that happen? Yes. Will it? No. But what has Mike Pence ever demonstrated as a public figure if not an immense capacity for self-delusion?