What the Freedom Caucus Won by Annoying McCarthy for a Week

House Republican leaders played the debt limit fight about as well as they could. They reached an agreement with the White House to keep increasing defense spending at a normal pace while cutting nondefense spending by tens of billions of dollars each of the next two years. There were absolutely debt limit scenarios in which House Republicans, unable to get their act together, would have fared far worse and been forced swallow a “clean” increase from an impatient Senate. Instead, Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his negotiators made Democrats realize a fiscal cost for losing control of a chamber of Congress.

Advertisement

And by reaching such a deal on top-line funding levels by mid-year, Republicans put themselves in a position to reach another supposed governing goal: a return to so-called “regular order,” in which each chamber passes a version of the 12 annual bills that fund the government, negotiates their differences, and passes the compromise version in the end. In recent practice, congressional leaders typically jam a so-called “omnibus” package, combining all of them into a single bill, down members’ throats just before Christmas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

These modest but real wins for Republicans—recognizing their narrow control of one-half of one branch of government—were nowhere near enough for a small band of Republican hardliners, however. While these hardliners, mostly members of the House Freedom Caucus, didn’t try to oust McCarthy from his speakership over the deal, they did block House Republican leaders from moving their floor agenda for a week afterward.

Advertisement

The hardliners ended their blockade earlier this week after days of conferring with the party’s leaders. What did they get? Well, House Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger on Monday evening made an announcement that read as though written under duress: House Republican appropriators would write their spending bills to lower fiscal year 2022 levels, not the levels set under the debt limit deal. That would amount to an extra $130 billion in cuts beyond the deal reached just a couple of weeks ago, and the GOP would take it entirely out of nondefense spending.

It bears all the insignia of a concession to the Freedom Caucus: obvious shortsightedness that will work against its cited policy goals, but will allow them to continue to complain and fundraise off of the idea that McCarthy sold them out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

First, forget about House Republicans’ ability to get some of these extra-skinny spending bills into law; it’s unclear if they’ll be able to get them out of the House. According to the new allocations, about half of the appropriations bills would be looking at cuts of around 30 percent from their current levels. That won’t fly with any Democrats, nor with a lot of Republicans, either.

Even if they can pass through the lower chamber, though, these bills wouldn’t be taken seriously in any negotiation with the Senate, which is writing spending bills to the levels set in the debt ceiling deal of—again—two weeks ago.

Advertisement

Related from Slate Jim Newell A Senator Explains Why He Is Now Using All the Powers He Has to Investigate Golf Read More

“The Senate is going to mark up to the deal that was made. And so House Republicans are going to completely make themselves irrelevant [and] make their members vote on these deep, deep cuts, and it has no possibility of becoming law,” Democratic Caucus chairman Pete Aguilar told reporters this week.

Advertisement

“No one who has an even basic understanding of how our process works thinks this house of cards will not get blown over the second we start a conference negotiation,” Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the top House Democrat on Appropriations, said, similarly, to her counterparts. “Not only are you wasting everyone’s time and increasing the likelihood of a [continuing resolution] or shutdown, but you are using decisions that hurt your own constituents.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are a couple of dates to watch here. The first is the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30. In the so-called “regular order” that’s so “regular” that it hasn’t happened once since the mid-1990s, all appropriations bills would be signed into law by then. But the new $130 billion gap in negotiating positions between the two chambers makes it unlikely once again. So there will need to be a continuing resolution to keep the government open as negotiations inevitably will need to continue. The real deadline to watch, then, is the end of the calendar year. Under the debt limit deal, if there’s a continuing resolution in place on Jan. 1, an across-the-board spending cut of 1 percent—to defense and nondefense spending alike—would be triggered. Neither side’s leadership wants that.

Advertisement

Which brings us to a potential endgame that’s familiar, supposedly despised by the Freedom Caucus, and more likely now because of the Freedom Caucus: An end-of-year “omnibus” package, or a series of a few “minibus” packages, at the spending levels agreed to in the debt limit deal.

It’s not that the Freedom Caucus would get nothing for all this noise. They would get the chance to say that they fought the good fight and tried to hold the line, only to be betrayed by Kevin McCarthy and the Swamp once again. They would get victimhood, and the preservation of drama. That’s the regular order they live for.