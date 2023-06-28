House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has zero interest in making an endorsement in the presidential race. He’s the highest-ranking Republican in government, and he has plenty to deal with already in trying to pass bills and prevent competing wings of his party from actually killing each other. He has a narrow margin that he needs to spend every waking off-hour fundraising to preserve. Any group of five miscreants could take down his speakership if he looks askance at them. It’s a full plate. Getting involved publicly in the presidential race: not in his interest!

Another key reason he doesn’t want to get involved in the presidential race is that he obviously understands that Republican voters nominating Donald Trump for president—after Trump has cost the party three straight elections and is indicted for new crimes seemingly every half-hour—would be a poor decision. He just can’t say that out loud because he owes his speakership, and whatever favor he maintains with the MAGA base, to the former president.

It’s an all-around tough situation. He doesn’t need to get into it.

He did, however, on Tuesday. And it went poorly.

During an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, McCarthy was asked whether Trump can win an election against Biden.

“Can he win that election? Yeah, he can,” McCarthy said. “The question is, is he the strongest to win the election? I don’t know that answer. But can somebody, can anybody, beat Biden? Yeah, anybody can beat Biden. Can Biden beat other people? Yes, Biden can beat ’em.”

For the most part, it was an excellent job at being studiously airheaded and vague about presidential forecasting—except for that one part, in which he said he didn’t know the answer to whether Trump was the strongest candidate to beat Biden.

The entity the news media call “Trump world” was immediately furious.

“Trump world flipped out,” Politico reported. “Top aides to the former president and allies who know both men quickly traded messages asking, in short: What the fuck?”

And so McCarthy had to spend what otherwise could have been a lovely Tuesday afternoon playing cleanup with his prime benefactor. He had to suffer the indignity of reaching out to Breitbart News, a still staunchly pro-Trump media outlet, to reassure an audience of one that Trump is perfect in every way—a political colossus, a beautiful dream come to life.

“As usual, the media is attempting to drive a wedge between President Trump and House Republicans as our committees are holding Biden’s DOJ accountable for their two-tiered levels of justice,” McCarthy told Breitbart. “The only reason Biden is using his weaponized federal government to go after President Trump is because he is Biden’s strongest political opponent, as polling continues to show.”

“Just look at the numbers this morning,” McCarthy said, referring to a Morning Consult poll. “Trump is stronger today than he was in 2016.”

McCarthy also, as the New York Times first reported, called Trump on Tuesday, “according to three people familiar with the exchange, two of whom characterized the conversation as an apology.” (What did the third characterize it as? A hard sell on a multilevel marketing scheme?)

According to CNN, McCarthy said that he “misspoke” and “also claimed that some reporters took some of his comments out of context.” McCarthy’s team was, by Tuesday afternoon, sending out fundraising emails with the subject line “Trump is Biden’s strongest opponent!”

And the show of penance may not be over yet.

“None of these moves have assuaged the fury in Trump’s inner circle,” Politico wrote Wednesday. “McCarthy, they feel, has taken advantage of the former president when it benefits him and failed to show unflinching loyalty in return. They don’t understand how he could ‘misspeak’—as McCarthy, we’re told, put it to Trump—on something so critical.”

It’s easy to understand how McCarthy could “misspeak” on the matter of whether Trump is the strongest candidate to take on Biden: because Trump obviously isn’t. McCarthy may have a reputation intellectually as something of a birdbrain. But he does live within the realm of the normal, whose denizens understand that if Republicans nominate Trump, they’re risking an easily winnable election against an unpopular, doddering octogenarian incumbent whom most Americans are baffled to see run for a second term. McCarthy “misspoke” because it’s hard not to. Republicans would be silly to nominate Trump for president! They could get away with it, of course. But it would be a really silly thing to do!