DeSantis may be trailing Donald Trump substantially in the polls, but with the official launch of his campaign (in a less-than-glorious technological disaster he’s retconned into an internet-crashing blaze of glory), he’s really getting out there. His first in-person campaign events have been a whirlwind of flesh-pressing in industrial and agricultural sites in Iowa. (“Florida is the Iowa of the Southeast,” DeSantis said.) But his campaign has also been plagued by a realization, alighted upon by the national press, that something strange has been going on in ol’ Ron’s head: the man doesn’t seem to have a consistent way to pronounce his own last name.

Axios, which tracked the inconsistencies between his “Dee-Santis” and “Deh-Santis” pronunciations, even quoted a professor of Italian studies who found “Dee-Santis” to be a somewhat baffling choice. (“ 'Day-Sahn-tees' would be proper Italian,” the professor said.) A Trump campaign spokesperson told Axios that the waffling proved DeSantis was a “phony.” And not one to miss out on a names discourse, Trump himself, in one of 19 posts he shared about DeSantis being a loser over the course of 24 hours this week, wrote on his social media site: “Actually, I like ‘Da’ better, a nicer flow, so I am happy he is changing it.” He then—again—called his opponent “DeSanctimonious.” (He also tried out “Ron ‘DeSaster.’ ”)

Up until this point, DeSantis has ignored Trump’s comments. But not now that he's an Official Candidate! Asked in a New Hampshire talk-radio program about Trump’s posts, DeSantis called them “petty” and “juvenile” and “one of the reasons he’s not in the White House now.” (Apparently, just directly resolving the question of how to pronounce his name was not an option.) And in his campaign events, while he hasn’t mentioned the former president by name, DeSantis has alluded to Trump’s failures in sharp terms in his speeches, pointing out the lack of progress on “securing the border” and the growth of the national debt, suggesting Trump had “decided to move left” on some issues, and scoffing at the Republican Party’s “culture of losing” that developed under his presidency. Well, at least DeSantis is starting to look just a tiny bit less like a Trump punching bag!