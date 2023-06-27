Ketanji Brown Jackson Offers a Grave Warning in a Case Liberals Think They Won

This is part of Opinionpalooza, Slate’s coverage of the major decisions from the Supreme Court this June. We’re working to change the way the media covers the Supreme Court. Sign up for the pop-up newsletter to receive our latest updates, and support our work when you join Slate Plus.

Last week, the Supreme Court narrowed a criminal statute that infringed upon the right to dissent in what is ultimately a mixed bag of a ruling for free speech advocates. In United States v. Hansen, the court ruled that the “Encouragement Provision” of immigration law, which criminalizes the act of “encourag[ing]” or “induc[ing]” a noncitizen to enter or reside in the United States, should exclude protected speech, even as the law as a whole remains valid. Advocates view this as a critical—if partial—win, handed down by a 7–2 majority with progressive Justice Elena Kagan joining the court’s six conservatives.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, delivering the opinion of the court’s majority, concedes that when the Encouragement Provision is interpreted based on its plain meaning, “encourage” means “to incite to action” while “induce” is synonymous with “to move by persuasion or influence.” As written, this statute would seem to unlawfully prohibit the First Amendment right to “incite” or “influence” dissent to immigration laws.

However, Barrett decides that in “terms of art,” Congress intended the provision to only forbid “the intentional solicitation or facilitation of certain unlawful acts,” akin to an aiding-and-abetting criminal statute. The majority’s decision to narrow the application of this unconstitutional provision, rather than completely overturn it, is a disheartening departure from their textualist approach. Their revision may still have a chilling effect on protected speech opposing unjust laws and policies, even as advocates celebrate the partial win.

In her dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, expresses concern that the court’s ruling “leaves many things about future potential prosecutions up in the air.” This uncertainty of whether government officials will erroneously adhere to the statute’s literal interpretation or instead comply with the court’s revised version may discourage people from criticizing immigration enforcement’s mistreatment of migrants or offering essential services to undocumented individuals.

Granted, respondent Helaman Hansen is no political activist for immigration reform. The case started in 2017 when Hansen received a 20-year prison sentence for his fraud scheme “Migration Program,” in which he sold memberships to noncitizens with the false promise that they could gain U.S. citizenship by being adopted by an American citizen. Hansen appealed his convictions to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, citing a prior 9th Circuit decision that found the statute to be unconstitutional under the First Amendment. Although the Supreme Court reversed that earlier 9th Circuit ruling on a separate procedural basis without deciding its constitutionality, the 9th Circuit revived their original determination about the statute’s unconstitutionality to find in Hansen’s favor.

In August 2022, Joe Biden’s Department of Justice petitioned the Supreme Court to reverse the 9th Circuit’s decision, arguing that the Supreme Court “recognized more than a century ago, without discussing the First Amendment, that Congress’s power to define immigration laws goes hand-in-hand with its ability to prohibit encouraging someone to violate those laws.”

However, Hansen, like all citizens, possesses the First Amendment right to challenge a law as “overbroad” if the law applies to him and “prohibits a substantial amount of protected speech” relative to its “legitimate sweep.”

In this case, the express language of the Encouragement Provision is overbroad for at least three reasons. While it does indeed prohibit direct incitements to unlawful conduct, it also restricts free speech by 1) criminalizing the act of encouraging unlawful conduct, 2) suppressing the expression of a viewpoint, and 3) penalizing ordinary conversations with noncitizens.

In the landmark 1969 free speech case Brandenburg v. Ohio, the Supreme Court established that advocacy of illegal conduct is protected under the First Amendment unless the speech explicitly calls for unlawful action that is imminent and likely to occur. In Brandenburg, the court recognized that speech is separate from conduct, and that verbal support for civil disobedience is an essential part of political reform.

Under Brandenburg, the word “encourages” in the Encouragement Provision treads upon the First Amendment by criminalizing speech that lacks an explicit call for unlawful conduct, without establishing the imminence or likelihood of such transgressions. Instead of striking down this unconstitutional provision, though, the court decided to edit it so that it would be more likely to pass constitutional muster. Before the Supreme Court’s revision, this statute enabled the government to target protestors of immigration laws even if their speech only had the potential to inspire unlawful immigration.

Jackson acknowledged in her dissent that the government has used the Encouragement Provision in the past to suppress dissent. She referenced the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press’ amicus brief that explains how U.S. Customs and Border Protection used the provision as a basis to create a “watchlist” targeting people who reported on the treatment of migrants at the border. Jackson wrote that “this kind of Government surveillance—targeted at journalists reporting on an important topic of public concern, no less—tends to chill speech, even though it falls short of an actual prosecution.”

While the government does have a compelling interest to defend its borders, it still cannot prohibit dissenting views on immigration enforcement. If the government selectively targets certain perspectives, it engages in unlawful “viewpoint discrimination.” When read literally, the Encouragement Provision is viewpoint discrimination because it prohibits only one particular perspective on immigration laws. As Hansen argued, “those who encourage noncitizens to remain are made criminals, while those who encourage them to leave are not.”

The majority’s willingness to jump through hoops to salvage a bad provision seems like bad news for free speech advocates. However, Esha Bhandari, lead counsel for Hansen and the deputy director of the ACLU Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, asserted in an interview that the court was definitive in pronouncing that the provision should not cover any protected speech, which includes the speech of journalists who cover immigration.

“A proper understanding of what the court decided means that going forward, the government should not be enforcing this law in a way that infringes upon what journalists do,” said Bhandari. “While it is impossible to say how many people might look at the law on the books and be chilled from it, we hope that this ruling will give people more certainty about engaging in debates about immigration. Of course, it will depend on ensuring that the government doesn’t misuse its prosecutorial power and stays within the core of what the court said is permissible by the law.”

Beyond affecting political activists and journalists, the ruling may also complicate everyday interactions between citizens and noncitizens. As written, the Encouragement Provision applies to individuals who may inadvertently cause noncitizens to unlawfully enter or reside in the United States. Hansen provided numerous hypothetical examples, from a college counselor who advises an undocumented student about scholarships to a doctor who informs a noncitizen with a visa about essential care only available in the United States. The New York Times further identified at least one case where a woman was convicted under the provision for providing general advice about immigration law to her undocumented employee.

Despite the court’s narrowing of the provision’s scope, it may still discourage citizens from providing essential services to noncitizens, such as medical treatment, because of the fear of prosecution. As Jackson wrote, “Hansen’s hypothetical scenarios may understandably provide cold comfort to those living and working with immigrants.” This dissonance between statutory law and judicial decisions precisely underscores the necessity for unconstitutional laws to be rewritten by Congress, rather than the court.

But Bhandari highlights that there are remedies for people who are prosecuted by government officials that do not comply with the narrowed provision. “If the government does overstep, the Supreme Court said people can bring as-applied challenges, which means they can claim those prosecutions violate their First Amendment rights,” she told me. “These challenges serve as a deterrent and this is not the final decision on this statute that might be rendered by a federal court.”

Whether it’s actually a win for free speech proponents or not, the ruling demands unwavering vigilance in monitoring the government’s response to the narrowed scope of the provision. Hansen serves as a reminder that freedom of speech fundamentally depends upon citizens raising challenges when the government attempts to exceed the boundaries set by long-standing First Amendment precedent. The ability to vocalize opposition to unjust laws is an indispensable pillar of democracy that should not be taken for granted.