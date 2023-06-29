Ketanji Brown Jackson Exposed the Supreme Court’s “Colorblind” Lie

This is part of Opinionpalooza, Slate’s coverage of the major decisions from the Supreme Court this June. We consider this piece so essential that we’re making it free for all readers. Sign up for the pop-up newsletter to receive our latest updates, and support our groundbreaking work when you join Slate Plus.

One of the most memorable things I have carried with me from the interviews I did for my book, Lady Justice, was a reflection from professor Anita Hill. She told me that sometimes when you say that the sky is falling, and someone tells you that it’s not falling at all, there’s a distinct chance, as she put it, that the two of you simply live under a different sky.

When it comes to matters of race, the six justices who voted to end race-conscious affirmative action programs in higher education on Thursday for the first time in 50 years, the sky above just isn’t blue. You see, they’re colorblind.

“Eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it,” wrote Chief Justice John Roberts, in a majority opinion he’s doubtless been honing in his dreams for almost as long as affirmative action has existed. It echoes his claim, in a 2007 case about remediation of racist practices, that “[t]he way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” The best thing to do about racism, he posits, is to just give it up, cold turkey, by announcing that we’re all good now.

If the past year has taught us anything at all, it’s that some of the justices on the current Supreme Court really don’t live under the same sky as everyone else. Some of them use private planes to travel to better, bluer skies. And some, like the chief justice, simply insist that nobody has a right to question or comment on judicial doings because these justices really do live under a separate sky. So it’s hardly surprising that in their dissents in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and SFFA v. University of North Carolina, Justice Sonja Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson offer what is more or less a guided tour of the skies under which everyone else in America is still forced to live, every day, without respite. As they lay it out, one man’s “color-blind” is another man’s “blinkered.”

Which reminds me: The word “blind” appears 73 times in the 237-page opinion, in Students for Fair Admissions. It is deployed most frequently by Justice Clarence Thomas for the proposition that the 14th Amendment is a color-blind directive; “that requires the government to, at long last, put aside its citizens’ skin color and focus on their individual achievements.”

In her dissent, Justice Sotomayor accuses the majority of imposing on Thursday “a superficial rule of colorblindness as a constitutional principle in an endemically segregated society.” Sotomayor further accuses the majority of using a squinty party trick in overturning decades of prior precedent without admitting to doing so:

The majority opinion does so by turning a blind eye to these truths and overruling decades of precedent, “content for now to disguise” its ruling as an application of “established law and move on.”

She further notes that,

the six unelected members of today’s majority upend the status quo based on their policy preferences about what race in America should be like, but is not, and their preferences for a veneer of colorblindness in a society where race has always mattered and continues to matter in fact and in law.

She also writes that blindfolds have their place but they aren’t the best means of assessing reality:

In a society where race continues to matter, there is no constitutional requirement that institutions attempting to remedy their legacies of racial exclusion must operate with a blindfold.

Justice Jackson—in her own searing dissent in the North Carolina case—describes the majority of “blinking both history and reality” in their a-historic telling of a colorblind constitution. She lays out, in painstaking detail, what the majority declines or refuses or can’t bother to see:

Our country has never been colorblind. Given the lengthy history of state-sponsored race-based preferences in America, to say that anyone is now victimized if a college considers whether that legacy of discrimination has unequally advantaged its applicants fails to acknowledge the well documented “intergenerational transmission of inequality” that still plagues our citizenry.

She begins with slaves brought over on ships, citing Thurgood Marshall’s opinion for four of the court’s justices in the original affirmative action case, Bakke:

Three hundred and fifty years ago, the Negro was dragged to this country in chains to be sold into slavery. Uprooted from his homeland and thrust into bondage for forced labor, the slave was deprived of all legal rights. It was unlawful to teach him to read; he could be sold away from his family and friends at the whim of his master; and killing or maiming him was not a crime.

She then details the false promise of the second founding. She cites the post-emancipation legal regime that “forced Black people into sharecropping roles, where they somehow always tended to find themselves in debt to the landowner when the growing season closed, with no hope of recourse against the ever-present cooking of the books.” She cites, among other lawful mechanisms to hamper Black progress: the Black Codes, vagrancy laws, Jim Crow, redlining, bank loans, and the GI Bill, a painstaking, grotesque history that she repeats with the weariness of someone who has recited it a thousand times to those who choose not to see or hear. Here is just a portion of what she opts to skip over:

I will pass over Congress’s repeated crafting of family-, worker-, and retiree protective legislation to channel benefits to White people, thereby excluding Black Americans from what was otherwise “a revolution in the status of most working Americans.” I will also skip how the G. I. Bill’s “creation of middle-class America” (by giving $95 billion to veterans and their families between 1944 and 1971) was “deliberately designed to accommodate Jim Crow.” So, too, will I bypass how Black people were prevented from partaking in the consumer credit market—a market that helped White people who could access it build and protect wealth.

In her telling, the majority is not just blind to this very relevant history, but also wholly deaf to the ways it still echoes through every part of American life in 2023: “History speaks,” she writes. “In some form, it can be heard forever. The race-based gaps that first developed centuries ago are echoes from the past that still exist today.”

But what the majority can’t see from the past is almost as significant to what they miss about the present, and the implications for the future. Jackson then lays out the downstream benefits of increasing minority access to higher education in yet more painstaking detail. A fragment:

Beyond campus, the diversity that UNC pursues for the betterment of its students and society is not a trendy slogan. It saves lives. For marginalized communities in North Carolina, it is critically important that UNC and other area institutions produce highly educated professionals of color. Research shows that Black physicians are more likely to accurately assess Black patients’ pain tolerance and treat them accordingly (including, for example, prescribing them appropriate amounts of pain medication). For high-risk Black newborns, having a Black physician more than doubles the likelihood that the baby will live, and not die. Studies also confirm what common sense counsels: Closing wealth disparities through programs like UNC’s—which, beyond diversifying the medical profession, open doors to every sort of opportunity—helps address the aforementioned health disparities (in the long run) as well.

The line that will be most quoted from Justice Jackson’s dissent will likely be this one: “With let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, on Thursday, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces ‘colorblindness for all’ by legal fiat.” The line that follows is almost more heartbreaking: “But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.”

Neither Justice Sotomayor nor Jackson live under the sky that produced the majority of justices who ended—or, at least, severely hobbled—affirmative action on Thursday, because in their color blind solar system, nobody needs it anymore. Neither of them grew up in a country where young wealthy white men are the disadvantaged class—because they are not and the sky is blue. But to not see or hear how others live is the last refuge of a conservative majority that answers to nobody. Jackson’s warning shot could be as well applied to those who are now railing against “wokeness” or critical race theory, or diversity, equity and inclusion, or reading school books about Rosa Parks. As she writes, “[i]f the colleges of this country are required to ignore a thing that matters, it will not just go away. It will take longer for racism to leave us. And, ultimately, ignoring race just makes it matter more.”

The day on which Justices Jackson and Sotomayor need to explain the nature of a blue sky to a majority that wants only color blindness is a maddening, saddening day. The majority can refuse to see that sky, as they refuse to acknowledge actual history, genuine suffering, and the real-life consequences of their actions. It doesn’t make those things go away, or the people who live under that sky any less real. It just means we all must live under the clouds of their smaller, meaner sky.