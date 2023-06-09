KBJ Gives Clarence Thomas a Lesson in Congress’ Basic Spending Power

The Supreme Court turned down red states’ request to blow up Medicaid on Thursday in a 7–2 decision by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, surely her most important opinion to date. These GOP-controlled states, led by Indiana, sought to abolish Medicaid patients’ ability to sue health care providers who violate federal law, gutting the enforcement of countless rights secured by Congress. Their argument proved to be too unhinged for the court—though not for Justice Clarence Thomas, who wholeheartedly embraced the states’ theory on the basis of fraudulent, ahistorical pseudo-scholarship.

Advertisement

Jackson’s opinion in Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County v. Talevski shoots down an argument so outlandish that it’s frankly difficult to summarize. Start with this background: The federal government funds a bunch of programs, like Medicaid, that are administered by the states. Congress generally writes the rules while states implement the services. This set-up, known as “cooperative federalism,” is authorized by the Constitution’s spending clause, which gives Congress broad powers to tax and spend for the “general welfare.” In theory, when a state violates the rules set out by Congress, the federal government can withhold funding until the state complies. In practice, this remedy is counterproductive: It effectively punishes a state’s entire population (by defunding a social welfare program) because state officials won’t implement the program lawfully. No one wants that! So Congress also allows individuals to sue when states violate various rights guaranteed by federal law.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talevski involves two such rights, which grant nursing home patients the freedom from unnecessary “chemical restraints” and unjustified “transfer or discharge.” The case arose when a patient, Gorgi Talevski, sued a private nursing home and a health care system owned by Marion County, Indiana, alleging that they ran afoul of these federal safeguards. The defendants, backed by Indiana, tried to repurpose the lawsuit as an opportunity to demolish the entire system of “cooperative federalism” described above. They proffered the novel argument that Congress cannot create individual rights through spending clause legislation like Medicaid. That was a bold claim, since a 19th century civil rights statute called Section 1983 permits individuals to sue whenever state officials violate rights “secured by the Constitution and laws.” Medicaid is a “law” that creates “rights,” so it would seem that Section 1983 authorizes lawsuits like Talevski’s.

Advertisement

Why is that so important? Because if patients can’t sue, then nobody will, and violations will be unaddressed forever. The federal government lacks the time, staff, or resources to consistently protect patients’ rights, leaving this task to patients themselves. And if the federal government does decide to crack down, its main tool is the threat of withholding funds—which, again, punishes everyone and solves nothing. It is a good thing, then, that Medicaid is a “law” that can create a private right to sue under Section 1983—as the court of appeals held below.

Appealing to the Supreme Court, the petitioners, supported by the attorneys general of 21 other red states, tried to avoid this commonsense conclusion. They asserted that spending clause laws like Medicaid is not actually a “law” at all, but a “contract” between Congress and the states. And because individual patients are not parties to those contracts but mere “third-party beneficiaries,” they have no authority to sue. This argument is ostensibly rooted in vague historical claims about the original understanding of contract law as well as constitutional concerns about Congress coercing states into accepting novel conditions on federal funds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related from Slate Mark Joseph Stern John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh Just Delivered the Surprise of the Supreme Court Term Read More

On Thursday, Justice Jackson said: no. Her opinion is a marvel of concision, astutely rebutting the petitioners’ “invitation to reimagine Congress’s handiwork (and our precedent interpreting it).” She explained that their historical arguments are “at a minimum, contestable” and “at the very least, perplexing.” (Jackson’s restrained rhetoric understates the matter; there is a wealth of evidence that these arguments are just flat-out bogus.) The upshot is that the history is at least ambiguous. And since SCOTUS has allowed Congress to create private rights through spending clause legislation for decades, the petitioners need more than “ambiguous historical evidence” to justify uprooting precedent. They could not provide such evidence because it is does not exist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jackson then turned to the narrower question, which is whether federal law does indeed grant the rights that Talevski sought to vindicate. Under the court’s precedent, these rights must be “unambiguously” bestowed, with an “unmistakable focus on the benefited class.” The Medicaid regulation at issue, she concluded, clearly fits the bill, using “rights-creating language” to give nursing home patients freedom from cruel or negligent treatment. And vindicating these rights in federal court is not “incompatible” with the specific “administrative processes” that Congress imposed on “noncompliant facilities.” So Talevski’s suit under Section 1983 can move forward.

Advertisement

Only Justices Thomas and Alito dissented, and Alito’s heart was not in it; he took the narrow view that because patients could pursue their rights through “administrative processes,” they were precluded from filing a federal lawsuit. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, joined by Chief Justice John Roberts, penned a gratuitous concurrence that simply restated Jackson’s main points. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote a one-paragraph opinion agreeing with Jackson but warning that there may be “lurking” constitutional issues with suits like Talevski’s, then shrugging them off because the petitioners failed to fully develop them.

Advertisement

Thomas’ dissent, though? Even by his standards, it was grievously off of the mark. Thomas suggested that the Constitution’s spending clause does not exist, and declared that laws like Medicaid are in fact unconstitutional “federal commandeering of the States.” He drew many of his historical conclusions from Robert Natelson, a conservative law professor, former talk radio host, and failed Republican candidate. Natelson is notorious for authoring a comprehensively debunked “originalist” attack on Indian law, and his “scholarship” on this topic is not much better; in one footnote, Thomas approvingly cites Natelson’s claim that the removal of a semicolon from a draft of the Constitution proves that Congress has no “independent power” to tax and spend for the general welfare. The justice’s punishingly long dissent would, if adopted by the court, upending trillions of dollars in federal funds by dismantling social welfare programs that are implemented by the states. It is reassuring that the other justices decided a fairy tale about an errant semicolon did not justify this drastic step.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The headline after Talevski is that a healthy majority of the court does not want to trigger a Great Depression by toppling the very structure of multi-trillion-dollar spending programs. Which raises the question: Why did SCOTUS take this case in the first place? A cynic might suspect that justices like Roberts, Kavanaugh, and Barrett use these big-swing cases to create the false image of moderation, making themselves look like centrists by spurning the most wackadoo theories under the sun. Or perhaps they took up the case out of a desire to narrow the scope of Section 1983, only to be repelled by the petitioners’ radical and indefensible arguments. If so, Talevski amounts to yet another case in which ambitious conservative lawyers shot for the moon then blew up on the launchpad.