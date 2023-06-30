Ketanji Brown Jackson Wrung One Thing Out of John Roberts’ Affirmative Action Opinion

This is part of Opinionpalooza, Slate’s coverage of the major decisions from the Supreme Court this June. We consider this piece so essential that we’re making it free for all readers. Sign up for the pop-up newsletter to receive our latest updates, and support our groundbreaking work when you join Slate Plus.

The Supreme Court declared that Harvard and UNC’s race-conscious admissions programs violate the equal protection clause on Thursday in a 6–3 decision that effectively abolishes affirmative action as it exists today. In his majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts enshrined the principle of a “colorblind” Constitution, scorning both universities’ diversity programs as invidious “racial discrimination” that’s legally indistinguishable from the segregation of Jim Crow. Yet Roberts left the door open for schools to consider “how race affected” an applicant’s life, a cryptic concession apparently extracted by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in her brilliant and boiling dissent.

On Thursday’s bonus episode of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern discussed the decision and what it reveals about the conservative justices’ blinkered and warped view of American history. Their conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Dahlia Lithwick: One aspect of the chief justice’s decision that’s really important is the Great Essay-Off—whether there is a back door to bring up race as part of a college application. If you can’t do it by “ticking a box,” you can still do it in your essays. This was, in fact, the Ketanji Brown Jackson hypothetical at oral argument that caught the public’s attention at the time. Today the chief justice says: Oh, that’s not an issue. Students can raise it in their essays. He writes: “Nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise.”

I cannot believe that the most consequential affirmative action case in a half century comes down into a fight about whether students can talk about race in their essays. But there we are.

Mark Joseph Stern: And I think the dissenters extracted this concession, right? This was tacked onto the very end of the chief justice’s opinion, as a response to Justice Jackson. At oral arguments and in her dissent, Jackson asked: Can a Black applicant talk about his family’s history with slavery and racism and Jim Crow? And by way of response, Roberts says: “A benefit to a student who overcame racial discrimination” must “be tied to that student’s courage and determination.” In other words, “the student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual—not on the basis of race.” And his overarching rule is the student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual, not on the basis of race.

Lithwick: That’s slicing the Lunchable meat pretty thin.

Stern: Well, Jackson’s whole argument is that you cannot distinguish the individual’s experience as a person from the individual’s race! The two are intertwined! The chief justice is running headlong into his own racial ignorance, his own inability to understand why a first-generation Black applicant to UNC would view his race and his identity as intertwined, and would view his own life experiences and his racial identity as, in many ways, one in the same. The chief can’t wrap his head around it, which is pathetic, because there have been so many briefs in these cases, so many arguments at the lectern, so many brilliant points in both dissents trying again and again to make the chief just get this. And he just doesn’t.

Lithwick: At the end, the chief justice writes: “Despite the dissent’s assertion to the contrary, universities may not simply establish through application essays or other means the regime we hold unlawful today.” So it’s like he’s opening the essay door, closing the essay door, opening the essay door, and closing it again. I guess you’re supposed to invoke race the way Donald Trump classifies documents—you can do it with your mind. But there’s no actual map here. How you could possibly assert that this race materially matters to you without somehow triggering somebody bringing a lawsuit? It is just such a ridiculous Escher staircase of logic.

Stern: When Sandra Day O’Connor was writing Grutter v. Bollinger in 2003, she understood that universities need some guideposts to understand what’s permissible, or else lawsuits will rain down upon them. But she notoriously closed her Grutter opinion by saying: We anticipate that affirmative action will no longer be necessary in 25 years. Well, we are not 25 years away from Grutter. We are 20 years away. And in his concurrence, Justice Brett Kavanaugh tries to square that by saying: OK, but the next class of students is going to be the class of 2028, and if you use 2028 as your year, then it has been 25 years since Grutter! So we’re totally complying with precedent.

I think that’s another sign that these white dudes in the majority just don’t get so much of this. They want the nation to believe that the court hasn’t changed—all that’s happened is that the nation has progressed. You all should pat yourselves on the back because racism is basically over.

Lithwick: I thought of that Kavanaugh concurrence as him opening the fridge and looking at the sell-by date that Justice O’Connor put into Grutter, sniffing it, and saying, uh, we’re close enough. That’s a good approach to yogurt, but maybe not to equality and dignity.

I want to point out that is falling upon Justice Jackson to the be the voice of history on this court. To say: You may feel really good, Chief Justice Roberts saying that racial discrimination ended on the day that you picked, but that’s not how it goes. She writes: “History speaks. In some form, it can be heard forever. The race-based gaps that first developed centuries ago are echoes from the past that still exist today. By all accounts, they are still stark.” She is so clear that history did not stop on the date that the toaster popped for John Roberts, whether that’s Brown v. Board of Education or some other date.

In this moment when we are having conversations about critical race theory and history books and what we can and cannot read, this affects Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch not at all. It doesn’t even pass their radar that this history is still echoing with us today, which is why it’s just so foundationally important that Justice Jackson is using her voice this way.

Stern: She’s also weaving that story of racism into the law and into the original meaning of the 14th Amendment, and this so infuriates Justice Clarence Thomas, who writes a very long concurrence explaining why in his originalist view the 14th Amendment requires colorblindness. I think Justice Jackson does an extraordinary job explaining that the people who wrote the 14th Amendment understood that race conscious measures would be necessary to ensure that Black Americans could finally achieve equal citizenship, and that they did not put an expiration date on those measures. They didn’t say, well, we had slavery for a couple hundred years, so we’ll allow eight months of race-conscious remedies and then we’ll slam the door shut.

The people who wrote and ratified the 14th Amendment enacted laws that would have indefinitely given the government the ability to use race as a benchmark to promote the civil rights and civil equality of Black people. They themselves wrote and passed laws that this Supreme Court might strike down under the 14th Amendment. And if that is not proof that Thomas’s originalist analysis is seriously flawed, I am not sure what is.