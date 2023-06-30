John Roberts Is Already Frustrated With the Response to SCOTUS Killing Student Debt Relief

This is part of Opinionpalooza, Slate’s coverage of the major decisions from the Supreme Court this June. We’re working to change the way the media covers the Supreme Court. Sign up for the pop-up newsletter to receive our latest updates, and support our work when you join Slate Plus.

The Supreme Court struck down Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan in a 6–3 decision on Friday that rewrites federal law to create a bespoke, extra-textual prohibition on the large-scale cancellation of student debt. Chief Justice John Roberts’ decision in Biden v. Nebraska blazed past a clearly insurmountable standing problem to scold the president for even trying to use the law according its own plain terms in order to offer mass debt relief in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also chastised Justice Elena Kagan for her “disturbing” suggestion, in dissent, that the majority had gone “beyond the proper role of the judiciary.” The decision boils down to the chief justice’s obvious disdain for student debt relief—which is perhaps why he interpreted Kagan’s criticism as, in his words, a “personal” affront.

Biden’s now-dead plan would have canceled $20,000 in debt for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 in debt for other students, so long as their income is below $125,000. The president authorized the plan via the HEROES Act, which states that the Secretary of Education “may waive or modify” the usual rules pertaining to student loans “in connection with” a “national emergency.” Biden’s administration reasoned that the COVID pandemic was a national emergency (which it was) that put many, many borrowers in a worse financial position than they were in before (which it did), hampering their ability to pay off loans. So, Biden’s Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, sought to “waive or modify” certain repayment requirements for the class of borrowers most affected by the public health crisis. (The Trump administration also used the HEROES Act to freeze student loan repayment during the pandemic.)

The biggest question in the case was whether anyone could establish standing to challenge the program in the first place. After all, the federal government itself holds this debt, and no one is obviously “injured” by the government helping somebody else by erasing their debt. (In a separate case decided on Friday, the court unanimously held that two people who oppose the plan had no standing to sue.) Missouri tried to get around this problem by fixating on MOHELA, a corporation created by the state that services student loans. The Missouri attorney general asserted that MOHELA would suffer financially because of Biden’s plan—which turns out to be false—and that the state itself could represent its interests in court. A key flaw in this reasoning is that MOHELA is an independent entity from Missouri that could have sued to defend its own interests, but refused to do so, and even refused to help Missouri “represent” it in court. (State officials had to file public records requests to obtain key information because MOHELA did not want to participate in this case at all.)

Roberts didn’t care about any of that. MOHELA is “an instrumentality of Missouri,” he wrote, and Biden’s plan “will cut MOHELA’s revenues.” (Again: provably false!) So, according to Roberts and the court’s five other hard-line conservatives, the state had established standing. From there, he easily concluded that the HEROES Act did not authorize large-scale debt relief, citing the court’s recently invented “major questions” doctrine. Nothing this “textualist” court decided in this case is because of the plain text of the statute, mind you. As Justice Elena Kagan pointed out in a frankly heroic dissent, the law clearly tells the education secretary: “Feel free to get rid of a requirement or, short of that, to alter it to the extent you think appropriate.” To avoid this conclusion, Roberts applied the major questions doctrine, which allows the court to ignore the words of a law when they believe, in their subjective judgment, that the executive branch is trying to answer a “major question” beyond what Congress authorized. The “basic and consequential trade-offs” in mass debt relief, Roberts speculated, “are ones that Congress would likely have intended for itself.”

Kagan pulled no punches in response. “From the first page to the last, today’s opinion departs from the demands of judicial restraint,” she wrote. “At the behest of a party that has suffered no injury, the majority decides a contested public policy issue properly belonging to the politically accountable branches and the people they represent.” She skewered the idea that Missouri and MOHELA are interchangeable, citing the Missouri Supreme Court’s own declaration that they are not. And she eviscerated the majority for “wielding the major-questions sword” to overrule “legislative judgments” that belong to the political branches.

“That is a major problem not just for governance, but for democracy too. Congress is of course a democratic institution; it responds, even if imperfectly, to the preferences of American voters,” Kagan wrote. “And agency officials, though not themselves elected, serve a President with the broadest of all political constituencies. But this court? It is, by design, as detached as possible from the body politic. That is why the Court is supposed to stick to its business—to decide only cases and controversies, and to stay away from making this Nation’s policy about subjects like student-loan relief.” Instead, on Tuesday, the majority chose to override “the combined judgment of the Legislative and Executive Branches, with the consequence of eliminating loan forgiveness for 43 million Americans.”

That is a real injury. It is one that millions of Americans will feel on Friday, as the Education Department sends out emails informing student borrowers: Sorry, we can no longer cancel thousands of dollars of your debt, because the Supreme Court said so. People will be rightly furious. People will rightly want to take action. But the Supreme Court has insulated itself from political repercussions. And until that changes, the student debt crisis—and many other national crises deemed to implicate “major questions”—will balloon forever.