John Roberts Has Wrested Back Control of the Supreme Court

Chief Justice John Roberts is the undisputed master of writing opinions that say a lot and a little at the same time. The chief excels at offering broad statements of principle that make perfect sense in the abstract yet become harder to parse the more you search for guidance in the details. So it was with Moore v. Harper, Roberts’ 6–3 decision on Tuesday rejecting the “independent state legislature” theory devised to subvert voting rights. Moore—which united Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett with the three liberals—firmly quashed this nefarious idea. And in doing so, it affirmed the constitutionality of important reforms, like citizen-led redistricting commissions, that seemed imperiled by the court’s hard-right turn. At the same time, however, Roberts preserved his own court’s latitude to rein in state judiciaries that the court’s conservative majority might determine go too far beyond the bounds of state election law.

How far, exactly? Who knows? That’s the magic and the madness of the chief justice’s approach to judging, which tempers deeply held conservative beliefs with strategic pragmatism and ideological flexibility. It’s an acquired taste, to be sure. But Kavanaugh and Barrett may be learning to love it, particularly when compared with the more blunt-force approach of longtime hard-liners Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

First, some crucial background. Moore revolves around the North Carolina Legislature’s attempt to gerrymander the state’s congressional districts in favor of Republicans. The North Carolina Supreme Court held that this gerrymander violated the state constitution’s guarantee of free and fair elections. Republican legislators appealed the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

That was an unusual move: As a rule, state courts have final say over the meaning of state laws and constitutions. But Republicans argued that the elections clause of the U.S. Constitution gives state legislatures unlimited authority to regulate federal elections, without constraints from state courts or state constitutions. That’s the “independent state legislature” theory. This theory is incredibly dangerous to democracy: It would nullify state courts’ ability to protect voting rights, destroy citizen-led redistricting commissions, and hand federal judges freewheeling authority to meddle in state election law. Taken to its extreme, this idea could empower state legislatures to overturn presidential elections, as Donald Trump wanted in 2020. The U.S. Supreme Court took up Moore this term to decide if the theory had any validity.

Then, a twist: After the 2022 election, Republicans seized control of the North Carolina Supreme Court, “withdrew” the opinion demanding a fairer map, and overruled its own power to police partisan gerrymandering. So the opinion that SCOTUS agreed to review no longer exists. It was replaced by a new opinion giving Republican legislators exactly what they want—the freedom to impose partisan gerrymanders without court interference. As Justice Clarence Thomas argued in his (partially correct) dissent on Tuesday, that move should have mooted this case.

Roberts tried to work around this problem through some trademark prestidigitation. He noted that the North Carolina Supreme Court’s action did not reinstate the Legislature’s original map, but rather gave it an opportunity to draw a new one. That means the “judgment” blocking the original map is technically still on the books. And, according to Roberts, what Republican legislators really wanted was a decision reversing that “judgment” against the old map. So SCOTUS could still give them the relief they seek, which prevented the case from becoming moot.

This reasoning is ridiculous. What Republican legislators really want is the freedom to craft gerrymandered congressional districts without judicial intervention. The North Carolina Supreme Court already gave them that freedom. They won! There is no remaining injury for the court to redress. So Roberts made one up, invoking the specter of a “judgment” that the North Carolina Supreme Court has disavowed. Why? He wanted to reach the merits so he could stomp out the independent state legislature theory well in advance of the 2024 election. Which is ultimately good! It is important to get clarity on this issue before 2024. But to accomplish these noble aims, the chief justice had to pretzel the law of mootness. Kavanaugh and Barrett went right along with him, suggesting that they, too, were eager to get to the meat of the case, and coming around to finding the merits of the Roberts style.

There is much for voting rights advocates to love about his decision, which vivisects the bad history and weak-sauce sophistry underlying the independent state legislature theory. A big question in Moore was whether Roberts would view this theory as court-empowering (by giving federal judges unprecedented power over state election law) or court-diminishing (by stripping state judges of their power over such laws). It’s now clear that he took the latter view, which doomed Republican legislators: If you want to win the chief justice’s vote, you do not ask him to diminish the power of courts.

Indeed, Roberts sounded almost incensed that Republicans had asked him to “carve out an exception” to the “basic principle” of judicial review. The judiciary’s ability “to void laws incompatible with constitutional provisions,” he wrote, has been “well established” from the early days of the republic. There is no good reason to “insulate state legislatures” from this oversight. The historical record establishes that state courts have always exerted judicial review over state election laws. That’s unsurprising, Roberts noted, since legislatures are “mere creatures of the state constitutions, and cannot be greater than their creators.”

The Supreme Court’s own precedent also recognizes state courts’ power in this arena, going back more than a century. In a pleasantly surprising concession, Roberts even affirmed the court’s 2015 decision in Arizona State Legislature v. AIRC, which allowed nonpartisan, citizen-led commissions to draw congressional maps instead of politicians. He bitterly dissented from that ruling at the time; eight years later, he has evidently embraced it as valid precedent. It’s a classic institutionalist olive branch. And as professor Franita Tolson points out, it vindicates his promise, four years ago in Rucho v. Common Cause, that he would let states experiment with their own solutions to partisan gerrymandering. Once again, Kavanaugh and Barrett signed on.

Then, at last, the inevitable jump scare: After spending 26 pages demolishing the independent state legislature theory, Roberts tacked on a coda reminding state courts that, at the end of the day, he’s still the one in charge: While federal courts must follow “the general rule of accepting state court interpretations of state law,” state courts “may not transgress the ordinary bounds of judicial review.” In extreme scenarios, federal courts may correct a state court’s egregious and indefensible interpretation of state law. This sounds a lot like the principle that Chief Justice William Rehnquist proposed in an infamous Bush v. Gore concurrence that has been a hobbyhorse of ISLT proponents. (Kavanaugh explicitly endorsed the Rehnquist proposal in a solo opinion, though Roberts did not.)

It’s important to note that virtually everyone agrees with this idea to some degree. In Moore, all three lawyers who opposed the independent state legislature theory conceded that a state court decision could be so wildly wrong as to merit federal review. The question is just how wrong the decision must be. Rick Hasen persuasively argues in Slate that Roberts’ caveat leaves a loaded gun on the table for lower courts to pick up. In Vox, Ian Millhiser asserts that it does not change the status quo, since, realistically, this Supreme Court will always find a reason to deliver a very close election to the Republican. Professor Nicholas Stephanopoulos writes that “in almost all cases,” it “should be difficult to find five votes for actually reversing any state court ruling under state law about federal elections.”

Unfortunately, Roberts did not apply this new standard, or any other, to the North Carolina Supreme Court decision that kicked off this case, since Republican legislators didn’t ask him to. (That’s just one of their many bizarre lawyering choices, each one of which Roberts gleefully weaponized against them.) So we will have to wait and see how this “transgress the ordinary bounds” test cashes out. But there is reason to hope it will temper conservative judges who previously tried to prematurely implement the independent state legislature theory before, during, and after the 2020 election. Consider, for instance, Trump-appointed Judge Andrew Oldham’s quest to abolish drive-through voting in Texas after the Texas Supreme Court allowed it. Roberts’ opinion should bar this kind of nitpicky attempt to override state officials’ interpretation of state law. And if lower courts don’t get the hint, the chief justice can bring down the hammer. As usual, he decides where the line is.

Moore is a paradigmatic example of the court’s dynamic this term. Republican litigants come forward with sloppy big-swing arguments that would destroy large swaths of progressive precedent and in some cases endanger our constitutional system. Roberts—joined by the liberals, plus Kavanaugh, or Barrett, or both—declines the invitation. In the process, this coalition gets to look reasonable, moderate, and independent, even though they are just leaving the law where it was before. After the atomic bomb that was Dobbs and its ongoing toxic fallout, Kavanaugh and Barrett must surely be taking some comfort in the shelter that Roberts is offering them. He has been doing this for a lot longer than they have, and he has played the game pretty damn well until now. All Kavanaugh and Barrett have to do is sign on to his compromises, his tactical trade-offs, his never-say-never caveats, and they can rest assured that backlash against themselves and the court as a whole won’t get too out of hand. They do not want another fence around the court. They do not want the worst approval rating ever. They do not want unceasing congressional scrutiny.

None of that happened when Roberts was in charge. So far this term, he is once again in the driver’s seat—and the court is acting a lot more like a court than this time last year. It’s too early for grand conclusions. But it sure looks like a majority of the justices want us to know that they are backing away from the brink.