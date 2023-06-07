Wow, Jack Smith Has Been Busy!

All eyes have been on special prosecutor Jack Smith for months now, as he works through two federal investigations that could potentially result in charges for former president Donald Trump: one focusing on Trump’s potential interference with the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 election—including the Jan. 6 insurrection—and another focusing on the 26 boxes’ worth of classified documents he took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

And it seems like Smith has been busy lately!

While he’s been pretty tight-lipped about his investigations, not making any public appearances since being appointed, there’s been a flurry of reports recently that give us a hint of what he’s working with. Let’s review.

There’s a damning audio tape

Back in the summer of 2021, Trump held a meeting at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he allegedly acknowledged that he had held on to a classified Pentagon document that detailed a possible attack on Iran, according to CNN. That conversation was recorded, and the tape has become a critical piece of evidence in Smith’s investigation, leading Gen. Mark Milley, who began his tenure as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the Trump administration, to be questioned by prosecutors.

And then things took a turn: Federal prosecutors subpoenaed Trump to return all documents mentioned in the recording, but his legal team told the DOJ they were unable to find them, according to the New York Times.

A Mar-a-Lago employee was questioned

Trump took a lot of boxes filled with classified documents to his Florida property on his way out of the White House, and one of his employees who helped with that move was questioned by prosecutors. This employee was seen on video footage helping a Trump aide move boxes into a storage room one day before a top Justice Department official came to Mar-a-Lago with FBI agents to collect those very documents, according to the Washington Post.

Smith’s team subpoenaed multiple sets of security footage from Mar-a-Lago, according to the Post, one of which showed this same employee allegedly speaking to an IT worker about how security cameras worked and how long they retained images.

A slew of witnesses have been called to testify over the classified documents investigation, including former Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich, Trump’s communications aide Margo Martin, Mar-a-Lago workers, and two dozen Secret Service agents.

A strange pool flood

A Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker drained a pool and somehow ended up flooding a room filled with computers that held surveillance videos, CNN reported. This happened about two months after Smith’s team had asked for those same videos, along with hundreds of classified documents. The situation may open the door to conspiracy and further obstruction charges, according to the network, if investigators find that Trump employees were deliberately given instructions that prevented evidence from being gathered.

It’s not clear whether the flooding was intentional, but prosecutors were told no IT equipment was damaged.

Trump’s own lawyer was discouraged from searching his boss’ office

Evan Corcoran, one of Trump’s lawyers, found 38 classified documents in a storage room in Mar-a-Lago, but when he tried to extend his search to Trump’s office, he was told not to look there, the Guardian reported.

Corcoran went so far as to draft and sign a sworn statement that any classified documents found were handed over to the DOJ. Smith’s team wasn’t buying that and invoked the crime-fraud exception, which allows prosecutors to breach attorney-client privilege on the basis of a client using legal advice in order to further a crime.

Trump ignored studies he commissioned himself

Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign decided to spend more than $1 million on a study that analyzed whether any electoral fraud took place in that year’s election. The findings were never publicly released, and it largely debunked the theories coming out of the Trump White House. That caught Smith’s eye—he questioned witnesses who worked for the two firms commissioned for the study, and got his hands on hundreds of related internal documents, according to the Post.

Firm employees told federal prosecutors that then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows lashed out at them when their research indicated there wasn’t enough evidence to overturn election results, and pressured them to find some, the Post reported. Smith’s team also received email exchanges from the president of one of the firms that was commissioned to Trump’s team, in which he attempted to explain how the conspiracy theories being pushed were wrong. (Meadows also testified before a grand jury, according to the Times.)

A suspicious White House firing

In the wake of the 2020 election, the White House fired Christopher Krebs, who served as Trump’s top cybersecurity official. Krebs’ office had released a statement just nine days after the 2020 election that affirmed “the November 3rd election was the most secure in American history” and that there was no evidence of votes being deleted, lost, changed, or compromised in any way.

Sources told the Times that Smith has interviewed Krebs as part of his 2020 election investigation. Krebs also testified to the House special committee investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Smith is very close to being done

A few different sources, from Mar-a-Lago employees to former Trump administration officials, have indicated that Smith is now wrapping up his investigations, particularly the probe into classified documents. The Wall Street Journal reported Smith has “all but finished obtaining testimony and other evidence,” and Trump’s inner circle is bracing for an indictment.

It’s not quite clear how another indictment will impact Trump’s campaign for president, though so far his first one doesn’t seem to have taken too much of a toll. After Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, his campaign raked in more than $4 million within 24 hours. Trump is currently scheduled to face trial on March 25, 2024, which is three weeks after Super Tuesday.