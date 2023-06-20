President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of tax evasion and enter a pretrial diversion program related to a federal weapons possession charge, court documents filed Tuesday say. He will reportedly be sentenced to two years probation and avoid a jail sentence.

The younger Biden’s agreement would end an investigation that was launched in 2018 and conducted by a Delaware U.S. attorney appointed by Donald Trump. The tax charges are misdemeanors related to his failure to pay more than $200,000 that he owed on compensation paid to him by foreign clients in 2017 and 2018; his representatives have said this money has since been paid to the IRS. (As I wrote in 2022, Hunter Biden has a history of being paid large sums for vaguely described work done on behalf of investors who appear to be interested in taking advantage of his familial connections.)

The diversion program, if completed, will enable Biden to avoid being charged for attesting that he was not a drug user on paperwork he filled out to purchase a handgun in 2018. (He has since said publicly that he has abused crack cocaine and that he was doing so at that particular time.)

The premise that Joe Biden has “weaponized” the Department of Justice to prosecute his political rivals and help his son avoid prosecution has long been a MAGA Republican talking point—particularly so in the days since a special counsel charged Donald Trump with a number of felonies related to his retention of classified documents. With a Trump-appointed Justice Department attorney in the process of criminally convicting Hunter Biden, the accusation is shifting slightly; the new spin is that the plea is a toothless “sweetheart deal” orchestrated in order to take pressure off both Hunter and Joe Biden for much more fantastical acts of “Biden crime family” mega-crime that they’ve allegedly committed together—harvesting bribes from across the world, stealing the 2020 election, etc. (In late 2020, rumors circulated among MAGA figures like Ginni Thomas, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s wife, that the “crime family” was being rounded up on ”barges off GITMO” to face “military tribunals for sedition.”)

To wit, right-wing media personality Clay Travis:

After four years, Hunter Biden is pleading guilty to three total tax & gun charges & will receive no jail time. We no longer have a justice system in this country. Democrats can do whatever they want and receive virtually no punishments, Republicans get draconian punishments. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 20, 2023

Ben Shapiro is among the others making this argument. Trump himself, on his Truth Social site, has called the plea a “Scam” that “People are going wild over.” (The question of whether Hunter Biden got a sweet deal will no doubt be litigated extensively in coming days; the Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberger provides an early data point in noting that Trump associate Roger Stone recently settled an unpaid tax case without being criminally charged at all.)

The premise of the “Biden crime family” accusation as it regards international affairs is that Joe and Hunter Biden work in tandem to shake down foreign leaders who are pursuing favorable relations with the United States by directing them to invest in Hunter’s business projects. There is essentially no evidence that Joe Biden has ever done something like this, but, ironically, the New York Times has an extensive report out Tuesday on a golf club, hotel, and luxury villa resort that the Trump Organization and a Saudi Arabian real estate firm are developing at the behest of the Middle Eastern nation of Oman. The ex-president’s company, the Times reports, has already been paid at least $5 million in the deal—which happens to be the same amount that right-wing figures are currently claiming, with very little grounding, was given to Joe Biden during his term as vice president by a business executive in Ukraine. Is it barge time for Donald Trump?