With the ugliness of the debt ceiling behind them, most House Republicans were eager this week to get back to unifying issues within the conference, such as investigating the Biden administration and passing culture war-adjacent, go-nowhere messaging bills ahead of campaign season. On the House floor this week, the GOP majority was set to pass multiple bills preventing the administration from restricting the use of America’s most treasured appliance, the gas stove.

On Tuesday, however, a typically easy-breezy vote on the rule to tee up the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act and the Save Our Gas Stoves Act, among other items, failed, 206 to 220. It was the first rule vote to fail on the floor in 21 years.

So why did 12 hardline Republicans—the likes of Reps. Andy Biggs, Lauren Boebert, Ralph Norman, Chip Roy, and so on—join all Democrats in voting against advancing these base-pleasing gas stove bills? Why have they, effectively, denied the leadership of their own party control of the House floor well into Wednesday afternoon?

Because taking hostages—innocent hostages, those simply wishing to celebrate gas stoves!—as part of a temper tantrum about not getting everything they want is what the Freedom Caucus does.

The Freedom Caucus felt Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his negotiators gave away too much in the debt ceiling deal, but don’t quite know what to do about it. About two-thirds of House Republicans voted for the deal, so they can’t argue McCarthy didn’t have the backing of most of the conference. They can’t say he violated a specific conference rule. And most of the conference thinks McCarthy did an excellent job negotiating a debt ceiling deal. In other words, the Freedom Caucus wouldn’t have much of a leg to stand on if it immediately tried to force a vote to oust McCarthy from the speakership.

But they could throw a tantrum.

The pretext for the tantrum was an accusation made by Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde. Clyde alleged that leaders “threatened” him last week in order to get him to vote for the rule advancing the debt ceiling deal: That if he voted against it, a bill of his wouldn’t get a floor vote.

“Let me be unequivocally clear,” Clyde said. “I was threatened that if I voted against the closed rule to the debt ceiling agreement, it would be very difficult to bring my pistol stabilizing brace bill to the House floor for a vote.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, though, contested that account, arguing that the problem with bringing Clyde’s bill to the floor has “been with the vote count. There are some members that aren’t there yet, and we’re working on getting those members there.” (A possible fusion of these two accounts is that Clyde voting “no” on the debt ceiling rule might have made other members less likely to consider voting for his bill later on, since they would despise him.)

The silver lining of all of this inaction for McCarthy, at least, has been an opportunity to take a swipe at Scalise, whom he has long distrusted. When reporters asked McCarthy on Wednesday whether he was “blindsided” by the floor revolt, he said that leaders all have “different roles out there, and the majority leader runs the floor.” In other words, blame Scalise.

The Clyde Affair, though, has blossomed into something much bigger: A days-long protest of McCarthy’s handling of the debt ceiling negotiations, preventing the House majority from getting anything done on the floor.

There are tweets.

House Leadership couldn’t Hold the Line



Now we Hold the Floor. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 7, 2023

The hardliners were heading in and out of leaders’ offices Tuesday and Wednesday, airing grievances, but playing coy about what exactly they would need to open up the floor again. There’s some murmuring that Freedom Caucus members are pushing leadership to set next year’s spending levels, when the actual appropriations bills are written, below the levels agreed to in the debt deal with Biden.

Or, they just want to have a fit for a couple of days—maybe raise a few bucks online while they’re at it?—and then resume with the people’s work of making it easier than ever to huff gas stoves.

We’ll find out whether McCarthy has to make real concessions to his right flank in order to regain control of the floor. But this was not the week he planned. He had hoped to turn the page quickly after cutting a bipartisan deal with President Biden that, by its bipartisan nature, would be unpopular with the right. He wasn’t quick enough.