For those of you who don’t live in a specific stretch of North America running roughly from Quebec to the Chesapeake Bay, or haven’t seen any social media content posted by people in those areas in the last 24 hours, or haven’t been reading the news in general: An enormous cloud of smoke created by forest fires in eastern Canada has drifted over population centers including Ottawa, Toronto, and—most importantly for members of the United States’ journalism and online content industry—New York City.

Advertisement

Skies in the area were yellowed late Tuesday, and everything has smelled faintly of mesquite since then, but the densest smoke didn’t roll in until mid-day Wednesday, and the pictures of its effects are just starting to hit the wire services. If you ignore that they depict a situation which is likely to occur with increasing frequency as global temperatures rise even further because humans are continuing to release heat-trapping carbon molecules into the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels—well, they’re aesthetically compelling!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The images are cinematic in a way that is both disorienting and familiar. Imagine if the Cloverfield monster lurched into that frame and grabbed some of the cars. It would be sick (but bad).

Related from Slate Meg Duff Can You Exercise? Go Outside? Is This … Normal Now? Read More

Or what if the monster—representing displacement crises, crop failures, and other second-order consequences of rising heat whose effects will ultimately be unavoidable even in the world’s wealthiest country—was swimming south down the river here in a manner that conveyed both deliberation and great menace:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Someone could be watching the scene with a silent expression of resignation as, hmm, these balloon things fell down around him because of, uh, power outages:

Advertisement

What if a subway passed by … but it was empty??? (These ideas are bad out of respect for the essential work of striking film and television writers.)

The heaviest part of the cloud is just now reaching Washington, D.C., which means that dawn on Thursday may involve compelling visuals centered around the White House and Washington Monument. Additionally, a fourth Cloverfield movie is reportedly in development at Paramount.