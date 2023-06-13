Roosters, a Severed Pig’s Head, and Other Notable Entities Outside the Miami Courthouse Where Donald Trump Is Being Arraigned

Supporters, protesters, onlookers, and many, many members of the media gathered outside the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday morning to await Donald Trump’s arrival. The former president is set to surrender on criminal charges related to his mishandling of classified documents, which he hid at Mar-a-Lago in various places, including in a ballroom, a bathroom, a shower, and a storage room that was—as the indictment put it—“accessible from The Mar-a-Lago Club pool patio through a doorway that was often kept open.”

The scene is raucous, testy, and overheated—literally, with temperatures in the 90s and very little cloud cover. Costumed individuals are waving flags and shouting, GOP hopefuls are giving speeches, and roosters are wandering around, adding, as the New York Times put it, “intermittent crowing to the mashup of chants for and against Mr. Trump and the occasional chorus of ‘God Bless America.’ ” Someone is even carrying around a severed pig’s head on a stick.

The day has brought out plenty of Trump supporters who seem to be booing at any mention of the former president’s GOP primary rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Though there are clearly some supporters who envision a world in which the candidates can coexist:

Law enforcement is doing security sweeps outside the courthouse.

Roosters are wandering around the grounds (this is not an unusual spot for them).

And bikers are all geared up.

There are a lot of people taking selfies …

… and photos …

And there are plenty of anti-Trump protesters, too.

No one expected it not to be a circus—but maybe we expected fewer livestock. Trump is expected to enter the courtroom around 3 p.m.