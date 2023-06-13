Politics

Roosters, a Severed Pig’s Head, and Other Notable Entities Outside the Miami Courthouse Where Donald Trump Is Being Arraigned

By
A man wearing a flag carries a real pig head on a stake. The pig has an American flag sticking out of its mouth.
An opponent of Donald Trump carries a pig’s head on a stake in front of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Federal Courthouse before the arraignment of former president on Tuesday. Giorgio Viera/Getty Images

Supporters, protesters, onlookers, and many, many members of the media gathered outside the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday morning to await Donald Trump’s arrival. The former president is set to surrender on criminal charges related to his mishandling of classified documents, which he hid at Mar-a-Lago in various places, including in a ballroom, a bathroom, a shower, and a storage room that was—as the indictment put it—“accessible from The Mar-a-Lago Club pool patio through a doorway that was often kept open.”

Advertisement

The scene is raucous, testy, and overheated—literally, with temperatures in the 90s and very little cloud cover. Costumed individuals are waving flags and shouting, GOP hopefuls are giving speeches, and roosters are wandering around, adding, as the New York Times put it, “intermittent crowing to the mashup of chants for and against Mr. Trump and the occasional chorus of ‘God Bless America.’ ” Someone is even carrying around a severed pig’s head on a stick.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A cardboard cutout of Trump sticks out above the crowd.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Advertisement

The day has brought out plenty of Trump supporters who seem to be booing at any mention of the former president’s GOP primary rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Though there are clearly some supporters who envision a world in which the candidates can coexist:

A man dressed up in a red jacket with coattails holds a flag that says Trump 2024 and a sign that says Trump DeSantis 2024: Make America Florida.
Giorgio Viera/Getty Images
Advertisement

Law enforcement is doing security sweeps outside the courthouse.

Police officers holding rifles patrol a grassy area with a police dog.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Advertisement

Roosters are wandering around the grounds (this is not an unusual spot for them).

Advertisement
A rooster stands in a grassy area behind media tents.
Alon Skuy/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

And bikers are all geared up.

A man on a bike waves a Trump 2024 flag.
Octavio Jones/Getty Images
Advertisement

There are a lot of people taking selfies …

A bearded, shirtless man with tattoos on his chest takes a selfie in front of the crowd.
Alon Skuy/Getty Images
Advertisement

… and photos …

Advertisement
A man walking a dog takes a photo of a trailer with an image of Trump giving a thumbs-up as various Democratic figures stand behind him in a jail cell.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

And there are plenty of anti-Trump protesters, too.

A man dressed as an old-timey prisoner holds up a sign that says, "Lock him up."
Ricardo Arduengo/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A person with a unicorn headband and a T-shirt that says, "Auntifa" holds up a sign that says, "Trump Indictment Celebration Tour."
Ricardo Arduengo/Getty Images

No one expected it not to be a circus—but maybe we expected fewer livestock. Trump is expected to enter the courtroom around 3 p.m.

Advertisement