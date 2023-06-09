GOP Presidential Contenders Still Unwilling to Disparage Their Indicted Rival

The undisputed frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination was just indicted on federal charges related to his mishandling of classified documents, including an alleged violation of the Espionage Act. One might think that the other Republican candidates, who are competing with Trump and searching desperately for any advantage that might slow his coronation, would seize on the opportunity of their rival being—once more for dramatic effect—indicted on federal charges.

But that is not the modern Republican party, nor the modus operandi of its mewling class of top Republican hopefuls.

A quick survey of Trump’s fiercest competitors shows that, as of press time, not a single top candidate identified Trump’s unprecedented legal troubles as a case for their own candidacy. Largely they are deferential or defensive, hoping that will keep them safe from Trump’s wrath and perhaps, somewhat favorable in the eyes of Trump’s supporters. But at a certain point you may have to wonder if they even want to beat Trump at all, and why they’re wasting time and money running for president when they could spend the next 12 months doing literally anything else.

Here is a sample sentence, that I might use if my archrival were indicted for federal crimes: “Doing federal crimes is not good, and I, candidate, did not do federal crimes, which is one reason to vote for me.” And yet, here’s Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump’s mortal enemy. The ex-president has been brutally and relentlessly attacking the governor, burying him in mean tweets and scathing campaign ads about everything from his freehand pudding consumption to his covid policy.

“The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society,” DeSantis wrote. “Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?”

The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society.



We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation.



Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?



The DeSantis… — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 9, 2023

Here’s Mike Pence, less fulsome in his support of Trump, but also somehow more timid: In lieu of a formal statement, the former vice president simply retweeted conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt’s summary of Pence’s comments on Hewitt’s show, in which he called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to explain to the American people what exactly he thinks he’s doing. (Notably, he did not post to Truth Social, the best forum in which to reach the “Hang Mike Pence” contingent.)

“Before the sun sets tonight” former VP @Mike_Pence just said on my show, AG Garland should be before the American people explaining the facts in the indictment of fmr President Trump and providing the indictment. Audio and transcript will post shortly. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) June 9, 2023

Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and fourth place polling stalwart, waited more than 18 hours to weigh in. But when she did, she was similarly defensive of the ex-president.

“This is not how justice should be pursued in our country,” she said. She liked that message so much she retweeted herself immediately after posting it.

This is not how justice should be pursued in our country.



The American people are exhausted by the prosecutorial overreach, double standards, and vendetta politics.



It’s time to move beyond the endless drama and distractions. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 9, 2023

Vivek Ramaswamy, hoping to boost himself out of fifth place, borrowed Trump’s very own “Page 1/Page 2” posting format to defend the ex-president. “I never thought we’d see the day when the U.S. President deputizes the DOJ to arrest his lead rival in the middle of an election,” he wrote. He also posted a video with these hashtags: #Truth #MAGA #IStandWithTrump #Trump #TrumpIndictment #Biden #SaveAmerica #AmericaFirst #StandwithTrump

Here’s sixth place, Sen. Tim Scott, who interrupted his tweeting about the University of South Carolina Gamecocks to weigh in obliquely on Fox News: “As President, I will purge all the injustices in our system so every American is seen by the Lady of Justice with a blindfold on.”

Americans deserve to have confidence in our justice system.



As President, I will purge all the injustices in our system so every American is seen by the Lady of Justice with a blindfold on. pic.twitter.com/Ncrw2MoUQQ — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) June 9, 2023

Asa Hutchinson is polling at 0.7 percent of the vote. Somehow, he is one of the only members of this cadre that has acted in any way resembling someone competing with Trump for a job. The former governor of Arkansas put out a statement in a timely manner criticizing the ex-president.

“Donald Trump’s actions—from his willful disregard for the Constitution to his disrespect for the rule of law—should not define our nation or the Republican Party.” Maybe this will boost him to one full percent of GOP vote share! But he’s not really in competitive running.

See below for Governor Hutchinson’s statement on Donald Trump’s recent indictment: pic.twitter.com/x4jfWJe38R — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) June 9, 2023

Chris Christie sort of tweaked Trump, but it’s a little lukewarm for someone who just joined the race as a Trump-seeking missile:

We don’t get our news from Trump’s Truth Social account. Let’s see what the facts are when any possible indictment is released. As I have said before, no one is above the law, no matter how much they wish they were. We will have more to say when the facts are revealed. — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) June 9, 2023

If you, as a candidate, cannot make hay out of your opponent being rung up on the most serious criminal indictment in the history of the American presidency, probably you are not very good at this. Probably you should not be running for president. Yes, yes, maybe you can convince yourself it’s politically savvy to wait it out, hope it blows over. But that’s not really the Trump world we have been living in. And outside of their vain attempts at tactical political jiu-jitsu, it’s still worth pondering our incredible reality, in which no competitive non-Trump Republicans running for president is willing to even try to win points on this. In fact, the whole bunch of them seem to think its better to just not lose points on this, which is surely no way to close the 30-plus point gap between Trump and the rest of the field. As Trump heads to Miami for his arraignment, perhaps he can take comfort in the fact that he seems to have his nomination practically sewn up.