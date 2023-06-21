Donald Trump Continues to Twist What It Means to Be “Conservative” Into Total Incoherence

Earlier this month, former Vice President Mike Pence announced that he is seeking the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination. In response, the race’s front-runner, Donald Trump, released a document titled “Conservatives Need To Know These Facts About Pence.” These were the facts:

• Pence supports sending military aid to Ukraine.

• Pence supported the invasion of Iraq.

• Pence says the U.S. should consider raising the Social Security retirement age.

• Pence also wants to cut spending on Medicare.

Telling voters that another candidate doesn’t represent their values is a standard move in primaries. (Doing so by means of a vaguely unsettling teaser headline is a standard move for releasing written content in 2023.) But Pence’s positions would have been recognized as the correct ones for a conservative Republican to hold at almost any other moment in the last half-decade of American politics. The profligate expense of resources on the projection of military power but not on social welfare programs is the essence of Reaganism! Trump’s press release, if you bracket the ideologically muddled issue of Ukraine, is really an attack on Pence that’s being launched, in pundit terms, from Pence’s left.

There are in fact many recent examples of Trump criticizing rival Republicans for holding positions that are too far to the right—even if he is not phrasing the accusation that way. He’s criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on entitlements as well, telling a May rally audience in New Hampshire that he, “unlike Ron DeSanctus,” will “always protect Social Security and Medicare for our great seniors.” (DeSantis voted for cuts to the programs when he was in Congress. “DeSanctus” is, we think, a shortening of “DeSanctimonious.”) He’s also declined to endorse a national 15-week abortion ban and, in January, said on his Truth Social site that some Republicans performed poorly in the 2022 midterms because they supported bans that do not include exceptions in cases of rape or life-threatening medical complications.

While support for Ukraine is imprecise as a left-right litmus test—both Republican isolationists and leftist anti-imperialists are against it—Trump framed his criticism of it in left-friendly terms during a May CNN town hall, telling a Republican-heavy audience, to cheers, that he is motivated by humanitarian concern that too many soldiers on both sides are dying. He also likes to bring up his administration’s Operation Warp Speed program to develop COVID vaccines, bragging recently in Iowa that it was “something nobody else would have done.” That is probably not true, but it still makes him the only candidate in the Republican race celebrating a big-government public-health initiative.

Then there was Trump’s early-June comment about DeSantis’ frequent claims that his campaign is a counterattack on left-wing “wokeness”:

Trump: "I don't like the term 'woke," because I hear the term 'woke woke woke' -- it's just a term they use, half the people can't define it, they don't know what it is." pic.twitter.com/uhZLRADXHa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 1, 2023

This is actually the argument liberal New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie made about DeSantis in May: That he’s obsessed, to his own electoral detriment, with the relatively niche concerns (like “wokeness” and critical race theory) of partisan conservatives who use social media. Of course, it is rich to the point of fraudulence for Trump to accuse someone else of having that problem; he used the term “woke” himself in a social media post just four days before making the comment above. But it’s what he’s going with!

This can all be quite confusing even if you’ve been following the way Trump has rearranged the GOP’s ideological commitments during his eight years as the straw that stirs the party’s drink. But it makes sense as the culmination of his unique biography and indifference to the rhetorical norms of politics, in which one is expected to at least pretend to have underlying true beliefs.

Trump entered presidential politics in 2015 with, essentially, a clean slate. He’d endorsed some liberal ideas here and there in the past, but was able to get Republican voters to ignore that history by taking blunt, hard-right positions on subjects like immigration, crime, and terrorism. He was also extremely partisan. There’s not an intellectually conservative principle at work in the accusation that Barack Obama was born in Africa—or, at least, not one that the pre-Trump institutional Republican Party would have admitted to. But it showed conservative voters that Trump shared their enemies, media diet, and interest in conspiracy theories.

Trump gained the trust and loyalty of these voters by reaching them directly. He disseminated his message through rallies, Twitter, and “earned media,” i.e., news coverage that he “earned” by being controversial. (The opposite of earned media is paid media, i.e., advertising.) And he funded his campaign, especially at first, with his own money and funds raised from small donors.

This all meant that in addition to not having a history of tying himself to Republican doctrine, he didn’t have to take any positions to ingratiate himself with major donors, interest groups, and other politicians. He didn’t need to trade anything for their money, attention, or endorsements.

With his signature ability to see some things very clearly, Trump also recognized that the invasion of Iraq was now widely thought of as a blunder and that very few voters actually want to cut Social Security. Saying those things out loud gave his campaign an outsider, truth-telling feel that helped him in both the primary and the general election with the kind of independent voters who are always looking for someone who is going to “shake things up in Washington.”

At the same time, Trump knew—and still knows—that the Republican base thinks of itself as being conservative. Additionally, he is a narcissist who conflates conservatism itself with his own interests. So he labels positions that are simply unpopular, or which challenge his own record, as anti-conservative. His supporters call DeSantis, who is arguably even more obsessed with “owning” liberals than Trump, a RINO—i.e., a Republican In Name Only, a label that was initially applied to party leaders who were perceived as too friendly toward Democrats.

He will also use any available ammunition to disparage someone he doesn’t like, such as saying last week that his former chief of staff, John Kelly, who has criticized his handling of classified documents, was “born with a very small brain.”

With all this in mind, here are some informed guesses as to how he ended up at each of the left-ish positions described above.

• Iraq: Not wanting to admit that he’d also been wrong about the wisdom of invading; needing to take the opposite of Barack Obama’s position, which at the time was that the U.S. should keep troops in Iraq; looking for a way to humiliate 2016 primary opponent Jeb Bush, whose brother launched the war.

• Ukraine: Sharing, with Vladimir Putin, a longtime interest in enabling international money laundering; disliking Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for not helping him smear Joe Biden; having a genuine, total lack of interest in promoting democracy or human rights abroad.

• Entitlements: Realizing that his disproportionately older supporters love receiving direct deposits from the Social Security Administration.

• Abortion: Being a performative ladies’ man who won’t say whether any of his past sexual partners ended a subsequent pregnancy; finding the personalities and goals of legitimate rural evangelicals like Mike Pence to be off-putting and mystifying; being pretty good at trusting issue polls when they don’t concern something like “Should I keep talking about the 2020 election and ‘Russia hoax’ indefinitely.”

• The COVID vaccine: Wanting to take credit for something.

• Wokeness: Looking for a reason to belittle Ron DeSantis.

The domestic items on that list in particular—entitlements, abortion, COVID, and wokeness—speak to the trap that other 2024 candidates find themselves in. They know that if they are going to earn the base’s trust, they are going to have to prove that they are as crazy a bastard as Trump is. It’s the proverbial first-day-in-the-prison-yard phenomenon; they need to go extreme on something, like DeSantis has with critical race theory and grooming. But that exposes them to Trump arguing that they’re going to lose a general election because they seem like wingnuts. And Trump has established brand ownership of the issues—particularly southern-border immigration and “tough” street-level policing—on which a hardline position actually has appeal to independents (and even some Democrats). Crazy like a fox, that Donald Trump!

Of course, you may be noticing a continent-sized cloud of irony hovering over this discussion, which is that Trump himself is the most high-profile wingnut (and loser) in U.S. politics. His crude manner, corrupt behavior, and never-ending blah, blah, blah about being the subject of deep state persecution are the gold-standard ways to alienate middle-of-the-road voters in 2023, probably more so than making symbolic votes for entitlement reform during the Obama administration.

It’s not ideal for Trump long-term, then, that coverage of his legal stuff is most prominent in the news now—as it was last week, when he appeared in Miami to face charges of illegally possessing classified documents and obstructing justice. He might be a low-key moderate on the campaign trail, but the national attention he’s getting is all related to his crimes. He’s earning media, all right, but not the good kind, and he’s not helping by promising to make the entire campaign a referendum on putting Joe Biden in jail.

Is there an opportunity for another Republican to do to Trump what he did to George W. Bush? The raw material is there, if you look at the general electorate polling, some of the suspiciously liberal positions described above, and the many cases throughout history of revolutionaries who were eventually deposed via the methods they once used themselves. Anyone in a position to unseat this particular king would likely have to reckon with their own past support for him; while running for governor in 2018, for instance, DeSantis released a commercial in which he read The Art of the Deal to his infant child. But wouldn’t it be the most fitting way for Donald Trump to end his political career, to get shoved out of the way by some asshole with no shame?