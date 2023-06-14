Trump’s Post-Arraignment Speech Previewed the Rest of His Campaign. Oh God.

After pleading not guilty to 37 federal counts Tuesday, Trump, chastened from years of hubris finally catching up to him, addressed a crowd of friends and donors to apologize for his actions, promising to be a better man, citizen, and statesman.

Just kidding! It was the usual litany of lies, threats, bullshit, bravado, and frustratingly funny asides.

For the brief summary of the speech, we offer the following three-second clip.

One for the ages here pic.twitter.com/Wm417srIND — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 14, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

What we did not see in Trump’s speech, though, was a sign of a man whose indictment might cause him meaningful immediate damage in his presidential primary campaign. It doesn’t matter that a presidential rival or two, or some members of Congress, or other voices in the party are pleading for the GOP to move on from him. Trump, in his remarks, gave Republican voters what they needed to hear—to the extent they needed to hear anything—to excuse this, and to force the bulk of their representatives to continue carrying his water.

Trump, reading at least part of his remarks from the teleprompter, first offered up a sort of legal argument that should satisfy conservative media, who’ve been in need of some way to spin keeping nuclear secrets in the bathroom—and refusing to return them from the bathroom—as actually good. He argued that special prosecutor Jack Smith (about whom he would have many descriptors later) had no basis to charge him under the Espionage Act. He claimed the pertinent “statute” is the Presidential Records Act, which, in his reading, says he can do whatever he wants with any document. For example: The president may deem government nuclear papers part of his records and rest them on a toilet, in Florida.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Whatever documents the president decides to take with him, he has the right to do so,” Trump said. “It’s an absolute right. This is the law.” It’s not the law.

Trump then argued that everyone from Bill Clinton (“nice guy”) to Hillary Clinton to George W. Bush to Dick Cheney and Joe Biden, Joe Biden, all did things ten times worse than him as it pertains to records, but only he was prosecuted. He did the thing where he noted how some of Joe Biden’s documents were stored in a government facility in Chinatown—a D.C. neighborhood with a movie theater, bars, and a professional hockey arena—insinuating nefarious international dealings with the enemy. Hillary Clinton, he said, took White House furniture (which she did, and then returned).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“How about if Trump did that,” Trump said, “do you think he’d have a problem?”

He made a point of noting this happened right before his birthday on Wednesday.

“Happy birthday, great birthday,” he said. “Nice birthday, isn’t it?” The crowd sang to him. Then, more sarcasm: “Niiiice birthday. Wonderful birthday.”

He was sweaty. He dared make the move of interrupting himself to take a sip of water, something he once crucified a presidential rival, Marco Rubio, for doing. “Do you mind?” he asked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And what of his accuser, Jack Smith?

“Jack Smith, sounds so innocent, doesn’t it?” Trump said. But alas, he’s a “deranged lunatic,” a “thug” who does “political hit jobs,” who “destroyed” ex-Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell and his family. (Seems more complicated than that). He’s a “raging and uncontrolled Trump-hater.”

Advertisement

“This is the guy I’ve got,” Trump lamented.

Related from Slate Dahlia Lithwick What Will Come From This Indictment Read More

Poor Trump. Poor Trump. He can never catch a break. He noted that this has been going on since, at least, the release of the Steele Dossier, and its (unfounded) accusations of “golden showers.”

“Think that was easy, to go home and say, ‘Hello darling, how are you?’ after that?” he said. “It wasn’t easy.”

So, Trump offered his fans a jumbled explanation for why his indictment had no legal merits, a rant about a two-tiered justice system, and sporadically entertaining whining. He also promised revenge.

He described it as an “unwritten rule” that you don’t prosecute ex-presidents. Now, he said, “the seal is broken by what they’ve done.” He promised, if elected, to appoint a special prosecutor to go after Joe Biden and his family. Not just that, he would “obliterate the deep state,” presumably meaning he would clean house at the Justice Department and FBI.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If the communists get away with this,” Trump warned, “it won’t stop with me.” Next, the authorities would be emboldened to go after “Christians” and “parents attending schoolboard meetings.”

Trump could have just returned, and not gone out of his way to hide, the classified materials any of the umpteen times the government asked him to return them. He didn’t. Now, to turn his (second) indictment from a primary liability into an asset, he has to alter the contours of what the primary is fought on—what should be done about the corrupt FBI? The corrupt DOJ? On which charges should Joe Biden be prosecuted?

He’s well on his way.