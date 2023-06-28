This is part of Opinionpalooza, Slate’s coverage of the major decisions from the Supreme Court this June. We’re working to change the way the media covers the Supreme Court. Sign up for the pop-up newsletter to receive our latest updates, and support our work when you join Slate Plus.

This past weekend marked the one-year anniversary of Dobbs, the decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, and ended the right to abortion in the U.S. The intervening 12 months have brought story after story of how horrifically this has affected women and families all over the country, with attendant polls confirming that ordinary Americans generally support abortion access and dislike Dobbs. On this week’s Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Anat Shenker Osorio to talk about how the political class largely still hasn’t found a way to communicate or act around the Supreme Court in response to these shifts. Part of their conversation has been excerpted below, lightly edited for clarity.

Dahlia Lithwick: Your polling shows that political leadership either doesn’t grasp that this is an opportunity, or that they just don’t know how to message the threat that’s presented by this current Supreme Court conservative supermajority. Weirdly, the public already does kind of implicitly understand the problem, but their leaders aren’t reflecting that in the discourse and they’re not offering solutions in the discourse. So we have this kind of strange thing where it seemed like the public got it, at least at some visceral level, more readily than the leaders they elect.

Anat Shenker Osorio: After the Dobbs decision broke, there was pretty much silence from Democratic leadership for around two weeks. As they hemmed and hawed, Nancy Pelosi stepped up to the podium and … read a poem. Throughout the entire period where we’re seeing state after state after state pass what amounted to full-on abortion bans as late as 2018, in a comprehensive review of all political ads that came out on the Democratic side, very, very few of them mentioned healthcare and fewer still mentioned abortion. Less than 1 percent of all ads that were utilized even mentioned the topic. That was still going on in 2020, even as Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. By the end of that year, 2019, there will be 25 new abortion bans. Still, in 2020, it’s: “Don’t run on abortion.” In that election, around 1.5 percent of the Democratic ads mentioned abortion at all. More than twice as many Democratic ads mentioned China, just by point of comparison. We get to the midterms in 2022 and still, you know, Planned Parenthood, NARAL, Emily’s List, other organizations like that are screaming as they’ve been all along: Mention abortion, mention abortion, mention abortion.

And then suddenly the decision comes down. And just as you said, the public already got it. We were in focus groups every single week, so these examples are burned into my brain. Consider: a group of dudes outside of Green Bay, Wisconsin, unrepentant, moaning for 35 minutes about Democrats, every complaint under the sun, can’t stand them spending money, the economy, you know, all of it. And then suddenly on a dime: These dudes would come in and say: ‘You know, at the end of the day, I can learn to live in a budget, but I’ll be damned if I’m going let some person from the government come into my bedroom and tell me and my wife what’s going happen with our family.’

Similar thing, with a bunch of women in Texas. One of them says something like: ‘Prices go up, prices go down. I can figure out how to deal with that. What I cannot figure out is how to live without my freedom.’ And that’s what we’re hearing again and again.

People are understanding. Suddenly, 2022 becomes “Roe, Roe, Roe the vote,” and “Roevember” and the Democrats have awakened to the fact that they can run on abortion, which they have been biting their tongue about for, you know, decades. But not just biting their tongues—they’d been calling themselves the big tent party and saying, it’s fine if you have all sorts of views.

Fast forward to now, and we have the exact same thing happening again with the Supreme Court. Just to take a very concrete example, the survey that we did in May was a 1400-person survey. On the question of: the Supreme Court is taking away our freedoms, or the Supreme Court is doing its job upholding the law in the Constitution, it comes in 54 percent to 33. 54% of people say the Supreme Court is taking away our freedoms, 33 percent think it’s doing its job, and that leaves 14 percent of people unsure. So what does that mean? What that means is that this storyline about what’s going on with the MAGA justices on the Supreme Court is up for grabs. We’re in a moment of sense-making that doesn’t happen that often.

Usually when people are thinking about politics, they have a baked in calculus of what they already believe, rooted in an identity that they have formed. And if we do not grab on to this moment of sense making, then shame on us.

Listen to the whole Amicus episode here:

Every single thing that you’re saying completely resonates with my sense on the ground of how the public saw both the last term at the court, and the extracurricular activities of the justices. But when I talk to a lot of Democrats in leadership, they say either: I don’t understand the court well enough to talk about it, I didn’t go to law school. Or, even more dispiritingly, they say: Since there’s nothing that can be done about it, I don’t talk about it.

And I wonder if part of this log jam you’re describing where you have a leadership class unwilling to touch this issue and a public that’s clamoring for solutions, is that they just don’t have solutions. It feels as though this is this huge intractable mess. And if you say the words “court packing,” everybody immediately ignites in flames. And so there’s sort of an agreed upon problem and no agreed upon solution. And what has seeped into our bones is just sort of learned helplessness and hand ringing. Is that fair?

I actually think that that’s a pretty generous interpretation of the way that democratic leadership is behaving. I think about the Clarence Thomas scandals breaking, you know, and the fact that he’s like paling around with a billionaire and essentially putting on display the fact that you can pay not just to hang out with the justice, but you can pay to have the rules rigged in your favor. And the response to that from Democratic leadership is to issue a letter in the passive voice saying: You know, something must be done. It’s like, hey buddy, turns out you are the doer. So perhaps you should reword that and put yourself in the active position of that sentence.

I don’t think that we have an agreed upon definition of what the problem is. It even has a name in psychology, it’s called “system justification.” And it’s very, very real, it’s this kind of natural human proclivity. And there’s evolutionarily beneficial reasons for why it exists, to think that things are going be OK. There is order to the universe, things will turn out as they’re meant to. And what’s interesting about system justification is that it tracks really, really closely with political ideology.

People who are more in inclined to be system justifiers are more conservative. And that can both mean conservative in the traditional right-wing sense, but it can also mean more attached to norms. And that generally comes from people for whom those standards, norms, and traditions, the way we’ve always done things, have been extraordinarily beneficial. So people at the top of the societal hierarchy benefit from saying: Hey, you know what? The system’s good. So, I think the unwillingness to actually call a spade a spade, maybe it’s justified, but there’s no actual solution.

I think it emerges from a false model where, if we behave well, like, you know, if we go high to sort of paraphrase Michelle Obama, then they’re going come on up here and sort of hang out with us. But in fact, as I frequently tell folks, you can keep turning the other cheek. I promise they’ll keep slapping you.