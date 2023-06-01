No “Foul Sandwiches” in Sight as Debt Ceiling Bill Cruises Toward Passage

On Wednesday, Slate published a summary of the state of affairs on Capitol Hill that was organized around the concept of the “shit sandwich.”

The term is a somewhat common way of referring to a deal between multiple parties that no one really likes but that everyone decides to go along with because they don’t have a better option. You don’t want to eat the sandwich, because it is made of shit, but you have to, because you are very hungry and no one is offering you ham or tuna. In this case, the phrase was used by Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to describe the debt ceiling agreement between Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden, which does a little bit of budget trimming (which Democrats don’t like) but not very much of it (which Republicans don’t like).

Here’s how Greene’s shit sandwich made it into the New York Times (which famously does not print any news that is not fit to print, as defined by the New York Times):

Hard-right lawmakers are in open revolt over the compromise and have vowed to try to derail it, with some warning of dire consequences for Mr. McCarthy for shepherding it. Multiple right-wing lawmakers have savaged the bill, publicly using a profanity-laced description to compare it to a foul-tasting sandwich and arguing that it does nothing to secure the kind of deep spending cuts and rollbacks of Biden administration policies for which they have agitated.

As is suggested here, you could also define shit sandwich as something someone is trying to trick you into eating even though it’s disgusting—something that you’re rejecting. But Greene voted for the bi﻿ll.

At one point on Wednesday afternoon—and you’re just going to have to trust us on this because the Wayback Machine didn’t catch it—the phrase “foul-tasting sandwich” was edited to “foul sandwich,” perhaps because it was decided that the latter wording was less descriptive and thus less upsetting. (The Times declined, politely, to comment on the alteration.)

Then, as you can see in the current version of the piece, the reference to sandwiches was removed entirely. That change is easier to explain because the story was updated to focus on the bill having passed through the House by a wide margin, 314 to 117, with bipartisan support. The main thing to know about the debt ceiling bill is no longer that some representatives hate it but that most of them have decided it’s fine.

Speaking of which: Several senators are reportedly expected to propose amendments to the bill now that it’s passed into their chamber. (Republicans want increases to defense spending, while Democratic Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine says he’s not happy about a provision that approves a natural gas pipeline through his state.) But none of these amendments are expected to receive filibuster-proof 60-vote support, in part because sending the bill back to the House with changes could extend the legislative process to the point that the U.S. actually defaults on its Treasury payments. Which means that the House’s version is likely to pass in the Senate, as is, sometime on Friday, after which Biden will sign it.

And that, as they say in civics textbooks, is how a foul sandwich becomes the law of the land.