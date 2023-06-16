Daniel Ellsberg died today at the age of 92. He was best-known for leaking the Pentagon Papers, the Defense Department’s top-secret history of the Vietnam War, an act that inspired whistleblowers for the next half century and beyond.

Ellsberg evolved from Cold War hawk to anti-war activist, from insider to outsider, from secrets-keeper to secrets-spiller. Yet, through the transformations, he retained the thought-patterns of his former self—he could articulate his once-held views, and rebut or refine them, as cogently as any expert on either side of the argument. And in the last two decades, he wrote two memoirs—Secrets and The Doomsday Machine—that rank among the best chronicles of a life immersed in, and grappling with, our common Cold War legacy.

It was in 1969 that Ellsberg—a defense analyst at the RAND Corporation who had recently returned from a disillusioning two-year stint as a State Department official in Vietnam—decided to pilfer and photocopy the 7,000-page study of the war, a decision that altered not only his own life but the course of American history. (He had a copy of the classified report in his safe at RAND, an Air Force-funded think tank.)

The study, which Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara had commissioned, contained internal documents showing that senior officials, including McNamara, knew the war was a hopeless mistake very early on, but kept sending soldiers to fight, kill, and die anyway, for the sake of American “credibility.” If the public could read these documents, Ellsberg thought, they would rise up against the war. At first, he offered copies to a few antiwar senators, but they wanted no part of it. Finally, he gave it to Neil Sheehan of the New York Times, which published the first of a series of front-page summaries and excerpts on June 13, 1971.

President Nixon’s Justice Department filed a motion to halt further publication. Other newspapers, including the Washington Post, picked up where the Times left off, and they too were hit with a prior-restraint order. On June 30, the Supreme Court ruled against the government’s action—a massive affirmation of a newspaper’s 1st Amendment rights—and the Times, along with many other papers, resumed publishing.

At this point, Ellsberg came forth as the source of the documents. He and his RAND colleague, Anthony Russo, were charged with 11 federal crimes, including violating the Espionage Act. When a reporter asked if he was willing to go prison, Ellsberg calmly replied, “Wouldn’t you go to prison to help stop this war?”

He and Russo probably would have served time—they expected to—except that, as the trial date neared in 1973, Nixon offered the presiding judge, Matthew Byrne, a plum job in Washington. Byrne interpreted that as an attempt to tamper with justice and declared a mistrial. Ellsberg was free, and he turned to a life of public speaking, writing, and protest.

Around this time, it emerged that, back in ’71, when Ellsberg turned himself in, Nixon ordered his aides to “get this son of a bitch” (as he is heard saying on one of the famous White House tapes). One of the ways they decided to “get” him was to burgle his psychiatrist’s office. The deed was done by a group of hired henchmen—including E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy—who called themselves the “plumbers.” This same group later carried out the Watergate break-in, which ultimately led to Nixon’s forced resignation from office.

In the end, then, Ellsberg’s leak had more—and more dramatic—consequences than he’d envisioned. It opened up a critical public dialogue about U.S. foreign policy, triggered a Supreme Court ruling that broadened the rights of free speech, inspired newspapers to investigate office-holders more bravely, and—indirectly—terminated Nixon’s presidency. Finally, the whole sequence of scandals galvanized the public to elect Democratic majorities to both houses of Congress, which, in 1975, halted further funding of the Vietnam War.

For Ellsberg, it was—in an improbably roundabout route—Mission Accomplished.

The burgling of the psychiatrist’s office has been misunderstood in many accounts of Ellsberg’s life. The point of the break-in was not to find embarrassing secrets that might discredit his character. Rather, it was to see how big a threat he posed. Nixon’s national security adviser, Henry Kissinger, knew that, as a RAND analyst in the late 1950s, Ellsberg had led a study on the most intricate details of the U.S. nuclear-war plan—and that, as a Pentagon aide in the early ’60s, he’d helped rewrite broad outlines of nuclear-war policy. In short, Ellsberg knew a lot of truly vital secrets. Nixon and Kissinger saw him as a loose cannon, and they wondered whether he was divulging these secrets, possibly to foreign agents. If he was, he might be telling his psychiatrist, whom he was seeing, at this point, four days a week. This was why the burglary took place—and why Kissinger (leaning too heavily on his premises) once called Ellsberg “the most dangerous man in America.” (By the way, the plumbers found no incriminating evidence.)

Ellsberg didn’t talk much about this side of his life, not in public anyway, until the late 1970s, after the Vietnam War had ended and debates about the nuclear arsenal began to stir the public for the first time in decades.

I first met Dan on September 3, 1980, when I was starting to research a book about the history of nuclear strategy which came to be called The Wizards of Armageddon. I drove to his house in Stinson Beach, an hour north of San Francisco, to interview him about his involvement in the story and wound up staying for 12 hours and filling two notebooks. (We met again in Washington six weeks later and talked for another two-and-a-half hours.)

It turned out that, for a few crucial years in the late-Eisenhower and early-Kennedy era, Ellsberg was at the center of this story, and his memory was elephantine. Everything he told me, large and small, checked out with other sources or, more often, with documents that I got declassified.

An example: At one point, he told me about a little-known document called the Joint Strategic Capabilities Plan (JSCP), signed by the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1958, which declared that any war between the United States and the Soviet Union must be—from the very beginning—a nuclear war. Key to this, he told me, was the JSCP’s definition of “general war.” He looked upward as if scanning his memory (he hadn’t seen the document for nearly 20 years) and recited the definition. Several months later, I found the JSCP, declassified and deeply buried in the National Archives’ Modern Military Branch. Of the 25 words in the sentence that Ellsberg had recalled, he got 22 of them exactly right and was only trivially off on the other three.

We talked many times over the subsequent 43 years (not always agreeing) and usually shared a meal, often with our wives, when he came to New York. He possessed a bottomless well of jokes, mainly Jewish and Christian Scientist jokes, which he delivered very deftly. (His parents were Ashkenazi Jews who converted to Christian Science.) He would pull magic tricks from his sleeve at unexpected moments. In his youth, he had trained to be a concert pianist, practicing several hours a day, thinking about little else—until he was 15, when his mother, who had encouraged his musical training, died in a car crash. After that, he once told me, he stopped playing (though he could still, even late in life, sit down at a piano and elegantly pick out pieces ranging from Beethoven and Bach to the Beatles).

I last spoke with him on a 90-minute Zoom chat in mid-March, a few weeks after he announced his diagnosis of inoperable pancreatic cancer, and it was as if nothing untoward were going on. We discussed the war in Ukraine, the signs of a new nuclear arms race, some tidbits that he’d just learned about the Vietnam War (a never-ending obsession). He was discouraged that the world was taking such a violent, unstable turn just as he was on the verge of checking out. Still, he held out a thin ray of hope. “There have been miracles now and then,” he noted, citing Nelson Mandela’s rise to power in post-Apartheid South Africa, Vaclav Havel’s displacement of Communist rulers in Czechoslovakia, and the amazing fact—which he would never have imagined possible at the start of his career—that, since the end of World War II, no one had set off a single atomic bomb in wartime. Back in 1960, when he joined the RAND Corporation at age 29, he turned down its generous retirement plan, figuring that he and everyone else would be killed in a nuclear war before the premiums were paid off.

Throughout this conversation, even while mulling the geopolitical gloom, he seemed in startlingly high spirits. I asked how this could be, under the circumstances. He explained that for the previous five years, he’d been adhering to a salt-free diet, owing to a serious heart condition; now his cardiologist had told him he might as well run wild, so he was savoring delicacies that he hadn’t consumed in ages. He had just eaten a poppyseed bagel with lox before our call, and he felt wonderful. He was also hearing from old friends, slight acquaintances, and people he didn’t know, all wishing him well, thanking him for his service. More than a dozen newspapers and TV networks were calling him for interviews—a dozen last chances to spell out his views, especially on the dangers of nuclear war and on the need for more whistleblowers everywhere, not just in the U.S. The outpourings have made him feel that he has lived—and was still living—a worthy life.

“Some people say you should live as though today is your last day,” Dan told me toward the end of our Zoom chat. “Well, that’s impossible. But living as though it’s your last month—I can say that has a lot to recommend it.”

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, who helped sharpen his drift toward radical views on foreign policy when they first met in the mid-1960s; his sons, Robert, editor-in-chief of Orbis Books, publisher of many works on liberation theology, and Michael, a writer and lecturer; his daughter, Mary, an epidemiologist who has done pioneering work on violence against women; and several grandchildren.