Colorado Built the Perfect System to Protect Unmarried Couples of All Stripes

Anne Quinn and Terry McQueeg both wanted to be parents, and eventually had three children together. But Quinn is a lesbian and McQueeg is a gay man, so they did not want to marry—and for years, they didn’t. But when Quinn needed health coverage, the two married so that she could be added to McQueeg’s employer-sponsored policy. Then, when Quinn met another woman and fell in love, she and McQueeg divorced, and Quinn married her partner.

April and May Doe (pseudonyms) were sisters who lived together during their entire adult lives. Neither was ever seriously involved with a man, perhaps because of their strict upbringing within a conservative immigrant family. They were as emotionally and financially intertwined and interdependent as any legally married couple. Yet because the law did not recognize their relationship, they were compelled to execute many separate documents defining their legal relationship in order to establish basic abilities to care for one another; despite their best efforts, though, there were some benefits that they were simply excluded from, such as the estate tax exemption and the right to sue if the other was injured or killed.

As these and literally millions of other stories attest, the law does a poor job of protecting the reasonable reliance and expectations that unmarried adults create through their committed relationships. This reality went mostly unnoticed during the ultimately successful marriage equality movement. Yet while providing gay and lesbian couples with the legal standing to protect themselves and to bring their children into the community of legal families, there remain still more people who need access to legal protections outside of marriage. As Michael Warner noted in his important book, The Trouble With Normal: Sex, Politics, and the Ethics of Queer Life, “[t]here are almost as many kinds of relationships as there are people in combination.” The law can do a much better job of recognizing and protecting their relationships.

In my new book, More Than Marriage: Forming Families After Marriage Equality, I make a sustained argument for radically addressing this inequality between marriage and, well, everything else. I spoke with a number of couples who, for a variety of reasons, either couldn’t or wouldn’t marry—but who needed legal protections for their relationships. They had some—domestic partnerships, civil unions, the availability of estate and other planning documents—but their options are nothing like the legal cocoon that supports married couples. That situation can change, though, and with surprising ease.

First, courts can provide clearer and more consistent protection to unmarried cohabitants. Right now, their legal lot is a sorry one. The rules vary greatly, not only from one state to the next, but even from one judge to the next. Most, but not all courts, will recognize contractual agreements between the two partners. Some states will allow a claim based on fairness (“equity”) but not all courts do so, and in any case the results are wildly unpredictable. Each state could enact a law, drawn from a model template, that would spell out when and how such couples’ lives together could be equated to marriage—a change that would be especially helpful to the financially (or otherwise) more dependent partner in each couple. This isn’t impossible. My book cites several examples from Australia where the courts, operating under the guidance of a statute, have developed useful tools for making these judgments. Many parties’ expectations have been validated in this way.

Of course, there are many adults who want and need protections other than what marriage entails. Civil unions and domestic partnerships were a step in that direction, but because they were only designed as means to the marriage equality end, they are not helpful to many couples. That’s where a more radical proposal has the potential to do the most good for the largest number of people—including those in more than one significant relationship. Colorado has already laid the groundwork for a creative, flexible solution to the actual legal needs of adults in committed relationships: the designated beneficiary agreement law (DBA), which is a brilliant piece of legislation. It can and should be retooled and expanded. It can do so much good for so many.

The DBA was born of creativity. In 2009, Pat Steadman, who soon became a Colorado State Senator, was pressed to create some measure of legal protection for the LGBTQ community, of which he and his partner were members. The state had jumped on the “defense” of marriage bandwagon, passing a law that explicitly denied the possibility of marriage to gay and lesbian couples. But because the law said nothing about other possible legal arrangement, Steadman and others hammered out a bold new creation: the DBA. The bill, which was then quickly enacted into law, recognizes that couples come in many forms—gay and straight, related and unrelated, intimate and otherwise. And it sets up an ingenious, à la carte menu of legal protections and obligation that the couple can pick and choose among. These include the right to make health care decisions, to decide on the disposition of remains, to create insurable interests in each others’ lives, to gain access to the others’ bank accounts, and many more. Better still, for each option the couple’s choices need not match. So, for instance, an elderly parent might want her middle-aged daughter to have legal decision-making authority for end-of-life matters, but the daughter might, quite sensibly, not think it a good idea to provide the authority to that parent.

The current DBA is the most flexible and creative attempt yet by a state to recognize and protect various relationships. But it could do so much more. For now, entering into a legal marriage automatically supersedes (and thereby terminates) the DBA agreement. Also, no one can be in more than one DBA at a time. Neither of these limitations is necessary. Why not allow an agreement recognizing Anne Quinn as a designated beneficiary to receive health benefits from Terry McQueeg’s employer, while also allowing Quinn to marry her new female partner? And should a middle-aged daughter really be unable to enter into a second DBA with someone else just because her elderly parent sensibly wants to cloak her with health care decisional authority? There’s no good reason for these limitations, especially now that these agreements—which are documents of record, filed in the appropriate county clerk’s office—can be easily and electronically cross-checked for any possible inconsistencies.

The DBA is an inspired piece of legislation. Yet it doesn’t completely follow its own logic. Designed as a way for all adults in committed relationships to be able to organize their legal relationships without having to spend time and money on creating a host of documents (which in any case still afford only limited protections), the DBA law can fully realize its seismic potential only by embracing the plain reality that people can be—and are—in more than one substantial relationship at a time. The Colorado law should be expanded, and then exported to every other state.

Great triumph though it was, marriage equality left too many people out of its embrace. It’s time to change that.