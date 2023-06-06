Why the L.A. Dodgers Are Somehow Still Enraging the Catholic Right

The country’s latest Pride Month war appears to be wrapping up, with a final absurd note. On May 31, the former vice president of the United States declared that he wants the Los Angeles Dodgers to apologize to “Catholics across America.”

How, exactly, did we end up here, with Mike Pence versus a baseball team? The answer involves some poor PR decisions, some flip-flopping, some true and manufactured outrage, some drag nuns, some pretty outspoken athletes, and some Fox News pot-stirring.

Advertisement

It began when the Dodgers announced in May that they planned to give a group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence their Community Hero Award in a pregame ceremony. Immediately, conservative Catholics and right-wing media protested that the invitation amounted to an endorsement of anti-Catholic bigotry. The Dodgers, bowing to the pressure, disinvited the Sisters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

That set off its own outrage cycle, this time among LGBTQ+ groups in Los Angeles. The Dodgers then apologized to the Sisters and re-invited them, with plans to honor them at the June 16 Pride Night game against the San Francisco Giants. In an effort to appease the conservatives, the Dodgers, at the urging of star pitcher Clayton Kershaw, announced it would be reintroducing its annual “Christian Faith and Family Day,” a pre-pandemic tradition.

Advertisement

Many conservative Christians were not appeased.

Having been raised in a Catholic family, the Dodgers decision to invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a hateful group that blatantly mocks Catholicism, to their event next month is deeply offensive. Last summer the MLB moved their All-Star Game out of Georgia over a lie… — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 31, 2023

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are something of an institution in the world of LGBTQ+ activism. Founded at the end of the ’70s, the Sisters, who wear white face paint, playfully garish outfits, and cartoonishly oversized wimples, are both theatrical and charity-oriented. They raise money for AIDS patients, offer support to queer young people, and officiate same-sex marriages. They also have fun with the concept, often telling people to “go forth and sin some more.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

But not everyone sees the group’s charity work as its main function. “Do you believe that the Los Angeles Dodgers are being ‘inclusive and welcoming to everyone’ by giving an award to a group of gay and transgender drag performers that intentionally mocks and degrades Christians?” Sen. Marco Rubio wrote in an open letter to the commissioner of Major League Baseball.

Advertisement

The Catholic media figure Bishop Robert Barron wrote that it was “hard to imagine anything more offensive than some of the behavior of the ‘Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,’ which I think can only be described as an anti-Catholic hate group.” Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone bemoaned the “open desecration & anti-Catholicism.” Bishops Donald Hying and James Conley described the events as slanderous and blaspheming. Archbishop Paul S. Coakley described the Sisters as a “blatantly anti-Catholic group whose sole purpose is to mock the Church.”’

Advertisement

Fox News fixated on the controversy. The influential and deeply conservative Christian musician Sean Feucht shared a statement from pitcher Blake Treinen asserting the invitation “promotes hate of Christians and people of faith.” Other players joined in vocal opposition to the Sisters. Tulsi Gabbard described the episode as an “example of anti-Christian bigotry.” Conservatives called for a boycott of the Dodgers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

But unlike so many culture war issues roiling the Catholic Church in America, this furor over the Sisters has some people feeling conflicted.

Many ultraconservative Catholics tend to lash out at anything that smacks of criticism of the church (the president of the Catholic League, which has driven much of the outrage, is known for, among other things, downplaying the church’s sexual abuse crisis), but a huge portion of practicing Catholics understand that the church has done enough harm to warrant scrutiny. The Catholic Church may not hold the monolithic cultural power it once enjoyed in Europe, but some 20 percent of Americans identify as Catholic, making it the single largest religious denomination in the country. Given the relentless reports of sex abuse and cover-ups; given the church’s big-money involvement in state-level political campaigns; and given the power its leaders hold over its parishioners’ ideologies, the Sisters and their defenders believe that poking fun at the institution is different than poking fun at the faith.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

It can be a tricky distinction for many, given how much of the religion’s symbolism is tied up in the specific Catholic, rather than just Christian, identity. Virtually nothing screams “Catholic” more than a nun’s habit. The church has had an outsized impact on American life, but many would agree that those who grew up within the religion have more of a right, as insiders, to launch critiques. And as the Catholic writer Michael J. O’Loughlin noted, a number of the Sisters are former Catholics resentful at the church for casting them out as broken and sinful, simply over who they are.

(The Sisters say they are “not anti-Catholic, but an organization based on love, acceptance, and celebrating human diversity” who “use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency, and guilt that chain the human spirit.”)

Advertisement

And drag, as the Sisters’ supporters will remind you, can be a powerful tool not just for creative expression but for critiquing the institutions and powerful figures who’ve attacked the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans. Many of these Sisters have real reason to resent the church. The Sisters came about during the AIDS epidemic when the Catholic Church, with some notable exceptions, promoted hate rather than compassion as gay men were dying. The church leadership in America went on to oppose gay marriage and other LGBTQ+ rights; today, it continues to promote the idea that same-sex relationships are inherently sinful and support lawsuits and legislation that would empower Christians to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. The Sisters, their supporters say, are taking part in a long and historic tradition of questioning the church’s political and cultural behavior, from the perspective of its victims, but with humor and vitality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

That’s the context most of their opponents have missed—willfully or otherwise. But the Sisters’ supporters may have missed something, too: Nuns are not synonymous with the Catholic Church. Religious sisters (the technical term for nuns who go out into the world and operate in schools, hospitals, charities, and elsewhere, rather than living a life of cloistered prayer) are more often than not a dissident faction within the Catholic Church. While the male bishops take on culture war issues, railing against transgender rights and abortion access, religious sisters, an inherently less powerful group, tend to work quietly, ministering to the homeless and immigrants. When they’re not quiet, they’re railing against nuclear weapons or climate change or the death penalty. The popular image of the Catholic nun is the strict, disapproving school teacher, but it should just as much include the agitator arrested for protesting cruel immigration policies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related from Slate Molly Olmstead Why Tim Scott Made His Virginity Key to His Political Persona Read More

And on LGBTQ+ issues in particular, religious sisters tend to break from the church. In 2012, the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, which represents most religious sisters in the U.S., came under a three-year investigation from the Vatican in large part because of their focus on social justice issues, promotion of health care reform, and more tolerant attitudes toward sexual orientation and abortion. Just recently, thousands of religious sisters signed a public letter declaring that transgender people are “beloved and cherished by God” and that they “will remain oppressors until we […] acknowledge the existence of LGBTQ+ people in our own congregations.”

There are many extreme conservative nuns, of course. But the momentum is on the side of the progressive rebels. So the question becomes: Are the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence mocking religious sisters? Or are they actually taking aim at a famous symbol of the institution that harmed the lives of so many young gay men? If drag is their medium, there are few alternative female inspirations to draw upon from the Catholic Church, an overwhelmingly male institution. That, combined with most of the Sisters’ stated motivations, make it hard to argue that the group is necessarily trying to ridicule the religious sisters specifically, or even thinking of religious sisters specifically in their actions.

Advertisement

But there’s another possible motivation. Some of the Sisters have claimed that they are actually honoring, in their own way, the women of the church. Their work helping—“ministering to”—LGBT youth and others in the community supports this claim. One member, Sister Harlot D Lite, told the Los Angeles Times that they were not mocking nuns but “appreciating” them, but in “our own way, for our community.” Drag can be a celebration in addition to a critique. Perhaps the nuance that so many saw as lacking in the Sisters’ performance has been there, at least for some.

Some on the Catholic side certainly see it that way. In a piece for the National Catholic Reporter, Sister Barbara Battista, who is deeply involved in matters of justice, said she saw it as a tribute. “We live a life of service, and that’s what they do.”