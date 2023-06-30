What Biden Plans to Do Next About Student Debt

The Supreme Court just undid what was meant to be a signature achievement of President Joe Biden’s presidency: a student debt forgiveness plan that would have provided relief to 43 million Americans. The president’s own lukewarm handling of the issue contributed to its fate—but on Friday, he promised quick action to make up for it.

Biden announced two new programs, in part to provide debt relief before federal student loan repayments resume in October. Payments have been on pause for the last three years, as part of a pandemic relief measure.

First off, the Secretary of Education is initiating a rulemaking process that will lean on the Higher Education Act as a pathway to issuing debt relief. Many progressive lawmakers have been calling on Biden to use this strategy for some time now, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Harvard Law School even examined the secretary’s authority to cancel federal student loan debt and found that HEA does allow for “unrestricted authority to create and to cancel or modify debt owed.”

Biden wasn’t clear on exactly how his administration would leverage HEA for issuing student forgiveness, emphasizing only that it would take some time to sort through.

Second, Biden introduced a new, temporary 12-month “on-ramp” repayment plan that won’t penalize borrowers for missing monthly payments, now that the moratorium is set to expire. If a borrower does miss a payment, their loan status will not be considered delinquent, they won’t be placed in default, and it won’t be reported to credit or debt collection agencies.

These new efforts come in addition to changes the Biden administration has already committed to, like a revamped income-driven repayment program. Eligible borrowers with federal undergraduate loans will have their monthly loan payments reduced to only five percent of their discretionary income, down from the current 10 percent. Any unpaid interest on these loans will also be paid for by the federal government, so a loan’s balance can’t grow over time. Another big change for the IDR program: loan balances of $12,000 or less can be forgiven after 10 years of payments, instead of the current 20 year rule.

The Biden administration has also already canceled $6 billion in federal loans for students who were defrauded by for-profit colleges and vocational programs.