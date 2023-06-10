The Nuttiest Way to Show Your Support for Donald Trump

Slate’s homepage editors spend a lot of time looking for photos to put on our site. Those searches sometimes yield unexpected results: random, perplexing, and mesmerizing photos that don’t belong on the homepage, but that are too good not to share. Every week, we’ll share something we’ve found.

What search term was used to find this in Getty?

“donald trump”

What were you hoping to find?

A photo of the former president looking sullen or subdued, to accompany the news that he had blown a hole in his legal defense in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, in which he has since been indicted.

Advertisement

What did you find instead?

A wooden nutcracker toy soldier, with a red nose, red uniform, and red MAGA hat. The hinged jaw, where you would normally place a nut to crack, is open wide to reveal a thin scroll of text, like the slip of paper in a fortune cookie. It reads: “You are a GREAT Supporter! REALLY great! So incredible, VERY special. Huge Heart! Just terrific! Believe me, everyone agrees there has never been anyone like you!” I think the text is meant to sound sincere, but the writing is so exaggerated that it verges on sarcasm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is not totally clear whether the nutcracker is meant to be a Trump stand-in ventriloquizing the former president’s hyperbolic speech patterns. The wooden figure—with its shaggy white hair, black curlicue mustache, and cherubic pink cheeks—bears little resemblance to Donald Trump’s signature comb over and bronzed skin. So perhaps the nutcracker is supposed to represent the “GREAT supporter” referenced in the text? It’s a bit of a mystery.

Advertisement

What’s the actual backstory here?

This photo was taken on June 1, at a campaign stop at the Machine Shed (a restaurant chain “dedicated to the American farmer”) in Urbandale, Iowa. The venue was much smaller than the arenas where Trump likes to hold his boisterous rallies, but what this crowd lacked in size, it made up for in passion. Supporters gathered at the Machine Shed decked out in MAGA hats and American flag–printed clothes, and wielding Trump yard signs. One woman even wore a T-shirt covered in photos of Trump’s face.

In this milieu, the Trump nutcracker stands alone—both a sincere tribute and a puzzling talisman to bring to a rally. At the risk of stating the obvious, June isn’t the proper time for Christmas decor, so the nutcracker feels all the more out of place at a summer campaign event.

Advertisement

Let’s say I’m a Trump-Biden voter with a love of nutcrackers and $250 to spend. What can I buy?

You’re in luck! If you are inspired by this unique artifact, you’ll be thrilled to learn that there are plenty more political nutcrackers out there.

For $99, you can buy a limited-edition President Donald Trump nutcracker, which comes with a free “Let’s Go Brandon” bumper sticker. For $139, you can buy a President Joe Biden nutcracker from the Erzgebirge region of Germany, where the iconic toy soldier nutcrackers originated, dating back to the 17th century.

Advertisement

If you want something at a lower price point, a more ribald (and somewhat sexist) option is the Hillary Clinton nutcracker, which eschews the traditional German design and instead features stainless steel teeth along Clinton’s pantsuit-clad thighs.

Having run through those options, a better use of your money might be to wait until the winter and buy tickets to a performance of Tchaikovsky’s ballet instead.

Why is this the weird photo of the week?

This is a GREAT photo! REALLY great! So incredible, VERY special. Huge Art! Just terrific! Believe me, everyone agrees there has never been a photo like this!