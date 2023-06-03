The Nerdiest, Coolest Thing to Come Out of the Debt Ceiling Fight

Slate’s homepage editors spend a lot of time looking for photos to put on our site. Those searches sometimes yield unexpected results: random, perplexing, and mesmerizing photos that don’t belong on the homepage, but that are too good not to share. Every week, we’ll share something we’ve found.

What search term was used to find this in Getty?

“debt limit”

What were you hoping to find?

A dramatic photo of some of the key players in the debt ceiling negotiations, such as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, ideally immersed in a media scrum in the halls of Congress.

What did you find instead?

A close-up shot of a one-of-a-kind pin on a suit jacket, presumably clipped to the pocket because it is too big for the traditional lapel placement. Like the world’s most active pedometer, the pin shows the U.S. national debt in blocky orange numbers, which stood at $31,479,587,574,033 when the photo was taken. The digital display also includes icons for brightness, battery power, Wi-Fi, and the date in the corners. All in all, it is significantly bigger, bolder, and more high-tech than politicians’ traditional flag pins.

What’s the backstory here?

The debt tracker belongs to Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a fiscal conservative who emerged as an unlikely but crucial supporter of the negotiated debt ceiling bill. As a member of the House Rules Committee, Massie had the opportunity to throw a wrench in the works, but he chose to cooperate.

Massie, who has degrees in electrical engineering and mechanical engineering from MIT, built the debt tracker pin himself after getting the idea late last year. In an interview with Spectrum News in February, he explained how it functions:

Inside of it is a battery and a small computer that logs on to the internet, goes to the Treasury’s website, and gets the actual debt that they publish every day. And then through the course of the day, when the Treasury is not publishing the debt, this makes an approximation of what the debt is based on the historical average.

Kentucky Congressman @RepThomasMassie is making a different kind of fashion statement. The MIT graduate tells me he created this pin that displays the nation's debt to "induce a little bit of anxiety" among his colleagues adding that he thinks it's working. pic.twitter.com/34gju1Ra0R — Julia Benbrook (@JuliaBenbrook) January 26, 2023

Interestingly, it appears that sometime since its debut, Massie’s debt tracker has gotten an upgrade. The original design was fabricated using copper roof flashing, giving the pin a distinctly homemade vibe, but in the photos from the past week, the tracker now appears to have a (possibly 3D printed?) black plastic case, making it look much sleeker. The 2.0 version is a big improvement.

How does it compare to other political pins in Congress?

Massie’s pin is far more tactful than the miniature AR-15 lapel pins that have circulated among the GOP conference. Its message is also clearer than some of the more symbolic badges that lawmakers have worn to draw attention to issues, such as buttons with the date “1870” on them to protest police brutality and crayon-shaped pins to support affordable childcare. The debt tracker pin gets points for being technologically sophisticated, homemade, and unique. Regardless of how you feel about the political fight over the country’s debt, this pin is a superlative accessory for a member of Congress.

Why is this the weird photo of the week?

﻿Massie explained that his goal in creating the debt tracker pin “was to instill anxiety among [his] colleagues,” which is a questionable workplace decision, but also an undeniable power move. Mission accomplished?