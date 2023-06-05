The Prison System Can’t Stop Discriminating Against Muslims

For years at Lovelock Correctional Institution in Nevada, Jummah prayers were provided to Muslims every Friday. They weren’t always on time, but they were provided. Fridays are a very special day for Muslims, and are often referred to as mini Eids. And with that comes a special prayer, Jummah, which features a sermon followed by a short prayer in the middle of the day.

But in the summer of 2018, Said Elmajzoub, a Muslim who is incarcerated at Lovelock, noticed something different. Jummah services weren’t being provided for Muslims anymore. “The chaplain said that the only time they would be able to give us was 8:00 in the morning on Friday, but he knew that would be wrong,” Elmajzoub told me. “So, I filed the necessary paperwork and said please just give us any room. We just need an hour on Friday afternoon.”

Filing grievances didn’t help, so he filed a lawsuit. A year later, the Council on American–Islamic Relations got involved in his case.

“There was a strong hint that Muslims lost their rights to Jummah prayer because of a belief by the chaplain at Lovelock facilities that he thinks Islam to be a racist, Black-supremacy organization,” said Justin Sadowsky, a trial attorney at the CAIR Legal Defense Fund. This belief was memorialized in writing. After an interfaith meeting in 2018, Lovelock chaplain Scott Davis wrote notes that were later presented in court as evidence suggesting that he had offered an excuse to the group for why Jummah prayers were ending and felt unable to tell them the real reason. “I couldn’t say in front of all them that it is because they teach racism, hate, black supremacy,” he wrote. “There would have been a riot.” (I reached out to Davis and other prison officials at Lovelock, but they didn’t respond for comment.)

This note was the smoking gun Elmajzoub’s case needed. “CAIR said to me it’s probably the strongest case they have ever seen because the prison was [so] stubborn and anti-Islamic in their views, that they allowed other religions to gather and pray, they just wouldn’t let Muslims do it,” said Elmajzoub.

What proceeded was a cat-and-mouse period during which the Lovelock officials would alternate between saying that they had fixed the problem and continuing to deny prayer space and blaming things like a shortage of staff or prison lockdowns. Even after an eventual court order forced the prison to offer Jummah services—and after the prison reached a $90,000 settlement with Elmajzoub—the problems for Lovelock’s Muslims continued.

Ever since Lovelock was required to start offering Jummah services, Elmajzoub says routine prayer services have become accompanied by heightened security measures. “It’s humiliating, because they originally only started doing this to Muslims,” he said. “They take extreme joy out of harassment.”

Ultimately, the discrimination against incarcerated Muslims is not confined to one institution in Nevada. Muslims across the country are experiencing repeated roadblocks when deciding to congregate and pray. Records that I obtained from the Arizona and Oklahoma departments of corrections show how lockdowns have been used to curb Jummah prayers among Muslims.

“Jumah prayer has been canceled for two Fridays in a row with no good explanation why,” reads one complaint from Arizona that was dated April 6, 2020. “Other religious services has been … both weeks with no delay.”

In Georgia prisons, lockdowns are repeatedly being used to curb any form of congregational or Jummah prayer among Muslims, incarcerated Muslims report. This is a problem “in a few different state facilities,” said Javeria Jamil, an attorney from CAIR Georgia. “Jummah will be removed because the prison had gone to lockdown because there was a security issue, and when we dig further into it, it says one person misbehaved and the entire Muslim population is being punished for it.”

In Prince George’s County Jail in Maryland, prison officials have also used lockdowns and staff shortages to prevent Muslims from congregating. The institution made a rule that if more than four people were gathered they would classify that group as a gang, essentially blocking Muslim prayer gatherings. This past December, CAIR Maryland and the Maryland Muslim Prison Project did a joint press conference outside the jail to demand religious accommodations for incarcerated Muslims. This followed an incident in which a SWAT team was called to break up a Jummah service. As Zainab Chaudry, CAIR Maryland’s director, said, “No one should ever have the SWAT team called on them for exercising their constitutionally protected right to peacefully assemble for prayer.”

This isn’t the only documented instance of attempts to pray resulting in violence against incarcerated Muslims. Two years ago in Missouri, a prison guard ordered nine Muslims to stop in the middle of Jummah prayers. Some stopped, while others rushed to finish, and that’s when the prison guard began pepper-spraying them and beating them, according to a court document submitted by CAIR Missouri. “This one particular night, an officer came in, told them to stop, and within two minutes a response team was in with pepper spray and attacking them,” said Kimberly Noe-Lehenbauer, a civil rights attorney at CAIR. The officers were not disciplined. (I reached out to the Missouri Department of Corrections, but they declined to comment, since this case is going into litigation.)

Many lawyers I spoke with for this article indicated that part of the reason why congregational and Jummah prayers are repeatedly stopped in prison is because these institutions treat Muslims as a de facto security threat.

“There’s a default equation of Islam and security risk. That doesn’t apply to other faiths,” said Christina Jump, the civil litigation department head at the Constitutional Law Center for Muslims in America. “When it comes to Muslims having access to prayer materials and the concept of more than one inmate gathering at a time, [it] scares some facilities.”

Muslims in prisons and jails across the country are often seen as being part of a gang instead of a religious group. “So, if one incarcerated Muslim does something that is a violation of prison rules,” says Jamil from CAIR Georgia, “then the Muslim population gets punished. And the way it manifests itself is denying congregational Jummah to all Muslims.”

Even in a progressive state like California, Muslims still have a hard time congregating and praying. An investigation last year by the Southern Poverty Law Center showed a video that was produced by the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training in 2009 that portrayed incarcerated Muslims as a gang. A year later the video was sent to police departments, community colleges, and law enforcement training facilities across the state. This video was only removed after the center’s investigation. “Being Muslim literally classifies you in another category—as gangs,” said Khirad Zahra Siddiqui, a Ph.D. candidate in criminology, law, and society at the University of California. “There literally is this idea that Islam doesn’t merit religious protection the way that other religions do.”

It’s important to note that there’s a long history of prison officials disregarding the rights of Muslims to practice their faith by citing “security” concerns. During the height of the popularity of the Nation of Islam between the 1940s and 1960s, Muslims in prison were repeatedly spied upon, and weren’t allowed to congregate or obtain religious material.

Things started to improve in 1964, when the Supreme Court ruled in the landmark case Cooper v. Pate that Muslim prisoners had the right to obtain a Quran.

For decades after Cooper v. Pate, Muslims, for the most part, had their religious rights protected and could practice their faith freely, including by congregating and having Jummah prayers. But that changed after 9/11. Muslims in prison, just like those outside of prison, were being surveilled and discriminated against. Shortly after 9/11, the purported threat of Islamic radicalization in prison garnered national attention. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, for example, told a Senate hearing in 2006 that prisons were “fertile ground for extremists.” In 2011, Rep. Peter King went so far as to hold a hearing in the House Committee on Homeland Security titled “The Threat of Muslim-American radicalization in U.S. prisons.” During a Fox News interview, King called Muslims “the only group in prison which is tied to overseas terrorists, which is part of an existential threat to the United States.”

All of this has helped lead us to this moment, in which Muslims are still treated as a security threat and denied basic religious rights in prisons across the country.

Today at Lovelock facilities, Jummah prayers are happening. However, before Muslims enter the prayer room, they must go through a federal metal detector and get patted down. Once inside, there are always three or four guards listening and watching as they pray, according to Elmajzoub. “They could have 150 people come to the chapel and there’ll be no guards inside, they won’t get patted out, they won’t go through metal detectors,” Elmajzoub says of how other faiths are allowed to pray. “We go, 15 to 20 of us, there will be four guards patting us down, searching with metal detectors and asking stupid, belittling questions.”

Unfortunately, this is what constitutes progress for Muslims trying to practice their faith in American prisons.