U.S. and Chinese Officials Are Talking Again. Here’s Why That Matters.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s weekend trip to Beijing wasn’t expected to produce anything specific, and it didn’t. However, it did alter the general tone of U.S.-China relations, which could set the stage for many improvements soon.

Most important, it sparked the resumption of diplomacy, of high-level officials on both sides talking—holding “candid, substantive, and constructive discussions” (as the official read-out put it) about how they might pursue their common interests and prevent their acknowledged disputes from erupting into conflict. That alone is better than staying home and someday watching tensions and misunderstandings uncontrollably escalate into war.

Advertisement

It was not inevitable that things would go this way. Blinken didn’t know until shortly before it happened that Chinese President Xi Jinping would meet with him at all (this was after he spent a total of eight hours talking with Foreign Minister Qin Gang and the Chinese Communist Party’s top diplomat, Wang Yi), or that, when he held his right hand out while walking toward him, Xi would shake it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

That alone affirmed what had been suggested at National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s meeting in May with Wang—that Xi, no less than President Joe Biden, was keen to calm things down.

Not, however, at the expense of compromising fundamental interests. Wang and Qin made clear to Blinken that they will not tolerate interference in China’s domestic politics or steps toward treating Taiwan as an independent state. On these issues, they said, China’s stance is non-negotiable (suggesting, perhaps, that on other issues, it might not be so immovable). Blinken made equally clear to them that the U.S. needs to see China back off its military aggression in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea and conform more with “rules-based” (i.e., Western) trade practices. He also said the U.S. does recognize the “One China” principle—meaning it does not view Taiwan as independent—though U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, as well as some of Biden’s public statements, no doubt make Xi and others suspicious.

Advertisement

There is still a great deal of mistrust in this relationship, much of it well justified. Talking about it doesn’t necessarily change that. However, talking does—or at least could—prevent this mistrust from sliding into the paranoia of believing one’s worst-case scenarios are coming true.

Related from Slate Fred Kaplan Some Good News About the U.S. Relationship With China Read More

As was hoped at its outset, the Blinken trip, such as it was, will now lead to further meetings on trade (attended by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen), global warming (with Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry), and other issues. It is also hoped—and now fairly well expected—that Biden and Xi will meet, in a side meeting, at the Asia Pacific Economic Conference (APEC) this fall.

The only dim sign from Blinken’s meeting was Beijing’s continued refusal to resume a routine diplomatic channel between the U.S. and Chinese military leaders. Perhaps the persistent rebuffing is related to the fact that Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu has been under U.S. sanctions since 2018. Li was the military’s procurement chief at the time and was sanctioned for buying arms from Russia. He was elevated to defense minister just this past March. China has not engaged in arms deals with Russia since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. One test of good faith in this new re-engagement with China might be for Biden to lift the sanctions on Li and see what happens. It really no longer makes much sense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Biden might feel politically constrained on this point. Anti-China sentiment is so fierce on Capitol Hill, within both parties, in the House and the Senate, that Blinken was assailed by many for going to China at all. This fierceness—one of the few bipartisan sentiments in Congress—is daffy as a general proposition (diplomacy doesn’t always mean appeasement) and particularly misplaced when it comes to this particular trip.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As David Ignatius noted last week in the Washington Post, Blinken’s trip to Beijing was only the most prominent of a “three-part diplomatic push” in Asia. On June 15, Jake Sullivan and Japan’s top foreign-policy officials held two meetings in Tokyo—one with their counterparts from South Korea, the other from the Philippines. On June 22, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with Biden at the White House. U.S. relations with Japan, South Korea, India, and the Philippines all have at their core a common interest in deterring Chinese expansion. The meetings led by Sullivan and Biden were timed in a way to signal to Xi—and to assure U.S allies—that re-engaging Beijing does not mean relaxing our security commitments.

Before Blinken left on his trip, Biden said he hoped for a “thaw” in U.S.-China relations. That’s what has begun now and what is likely to evolve over the next several months. It is happening because both Biden and Xi think—correctly—that it’s in both countries’ interests. It does not mean the dawning of an era of peace and love, and they know that too. It is meant, less ambitiously but more vitally, to block the mindless treadmill to war. That’s what makes diplomacy so important.