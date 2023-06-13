This is part of Opinionpalooza, Slate’s coverage of the major decisions from the Supreme Court this June. We’re working to change the way the media covers the Supreme Court. Sign up for the pop-up newsletter to receive our latest updates, and support our work when you join Slate Plus.

At light speed we have seen new laws attacking medical care for trans people, limiting their use of public restrooms, regulating athletics, and threatening parents who seek care for their children proliferate in recent months in nearly half the states. There has also been some pushback from the courts: Last week, a judge in Florida halted that state’s draconian ban on gender-affirming health care for transgender minors in a stinging opinion that includes the finding that “Gender identity is real. The record makes this clear.” Two weeks ago, a Tennessee judge struck down that state’s limitations on drag shows as an unconstitutional encumbrance of free speech.

On last week’s Amicus podcast Dahlia Lithwick spoke with Chase Strangio, Deputy Director for Transgender Justice at the ACLU’s LGBT and HIV project, about the massive uptick in legislation and litigation targeting trans Americans. This transcript has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

Dahlia Lithwick: In a world where the news is just a barrage, it’s easy to miss the speed and the velocity of an issue that seemed to kind of be moseying along in a sluggish, but general direction of progress and acceptance. I would love for you to just explain why this mass of anti-trans hysteria has become the locus of so much energy? What does this signify in terms of a cultural moment when there are so many other salient, existential issues. What is it about this issue that just rocket fueled it into state legislatures?

Chase Strangio: As someone who is deeply cynical and pessimistic, even I in 2023 have been terribly shocked at how fast things have gone downhill and how unbelievably devastating the material consequences have been in just such a short period of time.

So part of it, of course, is the consequences of Shelby County v Holder and the striking down of section five of the Voting Rights Act. What happens between 2013 and 2023 with state legislatures shifting so dramatically far to the right is that you see the consequences build over time, leading first, perhaps most consequentially to the 2016 presidential election. But the left failing to really center what was going on in state legislatures allowed this really catastrophic rightward shift on top of a backlash to Obergefell and to Bostock. You then have the entirety of the right focused in on attacking same-sex marriage and attacking same-sex couples, then shift very swiftly to trans bodies, to trans people, beginning in 2016, and then slowly escalating over the course of the Trump administration.

And then I think there are two other fundamental factors. One is Dobbs and the way in which of anti-abortion rhetoric in state legislatures at the ballot then became this crisis point for the right. They needed a new issue to focus on rapidly in the lead up to the 2024 presidential election. And trans people were well positioned in the crosshairs because over the past few years, the rhetoric has been slowly escalating, and state legislation has been slowly expanding from bathrooms to sports, to health care. We are seeing classroom censorship and public scrutiny and criminalization.

I think we have to also take into account that anytime you see globally rightward shifts in governmental structures, there is almost always an emphasis on controlling the family and the body and self-determination. And globally, we’re seeing this with attacks on trans people in far-right governments, whether it’s Bolsonaro in Brazil, whether it’s governments in Eastern Europe, there is a fixation on transness. And this idea that the rejection of the sex binary is some sort of fundamental threat to governmental control over its citizenry.

We are counting hundreds of bills proposed in the states. Some have been signed into law. There is this elaborate game of Whack-a-Mole, where this is happening on like a whole bunch of different fronts and yet, it’s all coming from some of the same places. Tell us where baby anti-trans legislation is born, where it comes from, what forms it takes, and the ways in which this is in many ways reminiscent of the sort of cut and paste legislation and the cut and paste lawsuits that we’re seeing in the reproductive rights context in so many other contexts. Because this is not just a grassroots effort that is happening on the ground in Tennessee.

It is absolutely not a grassroots effort, and you can trace it systematically among well-funded global organizations that come together and identify ways to draft model legislation, send it out to legislatures, and then position litigation in the court. It’s very clear there is a group that came together, including at least the Heritage Foundation, and the Alliance Defending Freedom. Stephen Miller is newly in the mix with his America First Legal. This is decades in the making, but in terms of what we’re seeing in the most contemporary moment in 2023, legislation coming up with this so-called Promise to America’s children, and it’s an entity that was drafting model legislation for states across the countries, shipping it out to lawmakers, focused on positing trans people as a threat to children. This is what we see all the time: A threat to white women and white children being positioned as the driving force behind these regressive pieces of legislation.

First, it was very focused on bathrooms and sports, and there was legislation that was drafted by these organizations and sent out to legislatures across the country that began to shift as the public discourse began to shift, as the success around sports began to take off. We had so many people who were in essence saying, well, isn’t it true that trans people have this “unfair” advantage in sports? That allowed for that sort of rhetorical anxiety to fuel this legislation in states. And so we went from one state in 2020 passing an anti trans sports bill to almost half the country, passing anti trans ports bills by the beginning of 2022.

That was the opening. It was never about sports, which we were saying over and over again. This was about the erosion of bodily autonomy and allowing for an entry point into criminalization and that led the way to the model pieces of legislation around trans health care, which again, were about positioning this idea that children were being threatened by this “experimental medicine” that was being pushed into people’s minds through social media in this rhetoric of contagion. The idea is nobody has autonomy, nobody has agency, and parents and doctors are part of some grand conspiracy to make everyone trans. That is the story that is being told, and they were so effective. They used right wing media. They used model legislation, and unfortunately, they used quite effectively, the center left media as well to create the sense that there was some percolating crisis that the state needed to intervene in.

In 2020, it was absolutely unimaginable that a state could categorically ban health care that was accepted by every major medical association that people relied on for periods of time. No state even passed a single piece of legislation through one legislative chamber, Then in 2023, we have 21 states that have banned care. So, in a period of three months, the landscape of care has been so catastrophically eroded. Unlike in the context of abortion—where there has been a 50 year erosion, and there have been, for better or for worse, some networks put in place to help people move to access care—we have nothing because it was in a matter of three months where everything disappeared.

The demand of course, is going increase in the states that still have care but the supply has gone down nationally and, and so we’re in a crisis point. By July 1st, we’re going to have states immediately cutting off this medical care because of this false narrative and these model pieces of legislation that were systematically shipped out across the country.

