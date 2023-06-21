Our Major American Misunderstanding

In another least-surprising surprise of our times, last week Donald Trump expressed his intent, if elected to a second term as president, to utilize his Justice Department to destroy his political opponent. The New York Times reported that Trump had promised, in a speech after his arraignment, to “appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the entire Biden crime family,” and went on to explain the plan to reinvent a DOJ entirely beholden not to the laws of the land, but the president. As the Times noted in its opening paragraph, such a move would “fully jettison the post-Watergate norm of Justice Department independence.”

It’s interesting that we still refer to the proposition that the White House doesn’t direct the DOJ to go after political rivals as a “norm”—much less a norm the White House has observed since Watergate—when in actual fact, only Democratic administrations have adhered to this standard. Long before the Trump era, George W. Bush deployed theories of a “unitary executive” to make claims about a DOJ that answered to him.

Trump’s own use of his Justice Department during his term as president to go after political enemies and reward sycophants is well documented. Whether it was issuing subpoenas for Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell for investigating Kremlin election meddling, conscripting his attorney general, Bill Barr, to distort the findings of the Mueller investigation, or roping John Durham into investigating the origins of the FBI’s inquiry into Russian election interference, no sane person believes there was a meaningful wall of separation between Trump and his DOJ. And there wasn’t a word of concern from Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Sen. Mitch McConnell, or Rep. Jim Jordan when the Jan. 6 hearings revealed the extent to which Trump had leaned on his Justice Department to support his claim that the 2020 presidential contest had been stolen, including telling acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to “Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen.” It was understood that Trump thought his DOJ worked for Trump.

But do you know who has adhered to the norm that walls off the DOJ from the White House? President Joe Biden. And the attorney general he appointed, Merrick Garland. And special counsel Jack Smith. They have taken elaborate care to keep Trump’s criminal investigation at arm’s length from the White House. This is not an aberration for Democratic administrations. Remember, Loretta Lynch stepped away from the Hillary Clinton email investigation (leaving it to Jim Comey’s judgement) just because she had run into Bill Clinton on a plane tarmac. Democratic leaders in the White House have taken pains to not just reaffirm the norm that separates the two entities, but to rebuild it as more of an immutable border than it was before.

The DOJ/White House wall of separation is just one of many, many “norms” that Democrats have honored and Republicans have continuously, flagrantly violated—alongside blue slips for judges, or the use of the filibuster, or abiding by the Hatch Act, or the norm that says you seat a Supreme Court justice, even in an election year.

Why is this happening? Is it that Democrats are virtuous and Republicans are hypocrites? Or that Republicans are strategic and Democrats are chumps?

Neither characterization is the most useful way to think about this. We use the word norm to refer to rules and conventions. But we keep missing the fact that norms are values systems. We don’t live in a country with a shared values system—indeed, our values are often in direct conflict. So we make the mistake of assuming that MAGA voters and their leaders will at some point be persuaded to return to American norms which they never agreed to in the first place.

It is well past time to realize that Trump, and the Trumpists and MAGA Republicans who have picked up this playbook, are not violating “norms.” On the contrary, they are honoring their own set of norms, which are radically different from the norms of mainstream liberal American democracy.

Norms are set by the social systems in which we live. Trump and his MAGA enthusiasts’ reference points—Fox News, Truth Social, their donors, their voters—have come to believe any Democratic government to be illegitimate, which is why accepting norms like respect for an independent judiciary or support for national security seem traitorous. Turning on your own national intelligence apparatus makes sense if your norm is that the entire government is an illegitimate cabal hellbent on purging patriots (a “deep state”). These norms predate Trump and MAGA specifically, by the way. Consider that when Trump accidentally suggested imposing gun safety measures post-Parkland, he had to walk it all back. It’s a mistake to think that if he disappeared tomorrow the norms would snap back, as well.

In January 2016, on the eve of the Iowa caucus, Donald Trump famously said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” After the 2016 election, as we came to realize he had been correct—and that nothing he could do would cost him any of his voters—no one imagined that if he actually committed an unthinkable crime, it would not cost him the support of any Republican politicians, including congressional leaders in the line of succession to the presidency. What if he maintained and shared confidential national security documents, as opposed to shooting someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue? Now we know that a third of Americans, as well as Republican congressional leaders (including the speaker of the House), would vehemently attack the police for arresting him rather than question Trump for the crime itself. The shared norm around presidential crimes being unacceptable is now gone.

Perhaps it is time to reconsider what we call a norm, and also to ask why we bind ourselves to ideas and values that are not shared. If the norms of democratic governance are not shared, then they are simply rules to which one side binds itself and the other does not. So perhaps instead of referring to all these soft rules and conventions and traditions as norms, we should more accurately refer to them as “rules to which we adhere and they do not.”

It’s emphatically true that if you cast these norms in that light, you begin to look like a chump. When one side is persistently priding itself on “going high” while the other side is already plotting the ways in which it can sink lower, one is forced to wonder whether following norms for their own sake is an end in itself. Maybe it’s just misplaced confidence in the moral arc of the universe. Instead of waiting for MAGA Republicans to come to their senses and embrace a set of norms of governance to which they do not adhere and to which they don’t want to adhere, it’s long past time we come to our senses and realize that their norms are not ours, and never have been. Thus, the stakes are not the preservation of norms, but democracy itself, and who writes the history of these times.