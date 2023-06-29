This is part of Opinionpalooza, Slate’s coverage of the major decisions from the Supreme Court this June. We consider this piece so essential that we’re making it free for all readers. Sign up for the pop-up newsletter to receive our latest updates, and support our ground-breaking work when you join Slate Plus.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court effectively struck down affirmative action, outlawing race-conscious admissions and overturning nearly 50 years of precedent. While John Roberts authored the opinion, Clarence Thomas wrote his own concurrence with the decision.

At his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in 1991, Clarence Thomas said that affirmative action can undermine the “self-esteem and self-respect” of the people it’s supposedly helping. On that day, Thomas sat before the U.S. Senate having accumulated decades of achievement—and having benefited from race-based preferences every step of his way.

Thomas, who went to college in the late 1960s, was part of the first generation of Black Americans who came of age in the affirmative action era.

John F. Kennedy was the first president to call for “affirmative action” in the modern sense of the term. His successor, Lyndon Johnson, tried to make that bold idea into the law of the land. But Johnson’s affirmative action proposal was mired in controversy, and ultimately got scrapped. The concept was then revived under a Republican president, Richard Nixon.

One of the main proponents of “positive discrimination” was Nixon’s assistant secretary of labor. He was a Black Republican named Arthur Fletcher. He’s known as the “father of affirmative action.” Fletcher, who in 1950 became the first black player for the NFL’s Baltimore Colts, was focused on getting government contractors to hire more minority workers.

But affirmative action wouldn’t be limited to the public sector. “Private organizations see the writing on the wall and begin to institute their own version of affirmative action,” said Leah Wright Rigueur, a history professor at Johns Hopkins University. Among those private organizations were institutions of higher learning.

Thomas enrolled at the College of the Holy Cross in 1968 as a second-year transfer. He got admitted thanks to his good grades and a recommendation from a nun—and maybe in part because the school was actively looking for Black students.

Three years later, in 1971, he got accepted to multiple law schools. One of them was Harvard, which had just adopted a “race-conscious” admissions policy. Thomas had once fantasized about going to Harvard Law. But when it came time to choose, he decided on Yale, because he thought it would be a better fit for his liberal politics.

Thomas arrived at Yale at the exact moment it created its first explicit affirmative action program. It was designed to set minority enrollment at about 10 percent of the incoming class.

During his Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Thomas said that he believed he’d earned his spot at Yale, and hadn’t received any special treatment due to his race.

What Thomas said in 1991 isn’t wrong: Yale did open its doors to minority students that it felt were qualified. But the New York Times’ reporting that same year uncovered the whole truth: Yale did evaluate Black applicants like Thomas separately, and they did get special consideration.

Thomas was one of 12 Black students in the first-year class of 175. Yale had a reputation as a proving ground for the academic elite, a place that counted seven Supreme Court justices among its former students. And when Thomas got there, he started to question whether he belonged.

Most days, he would get up before dawn, go to class, and study until he fell asleep. He also worked 15 hours a week at a legal clinic. But no matter how hard he tried, it didn’t feel like it would ever be good enough. During his time at Yale, a member of the law school’s admissions committee told a group of Black students that none of them were qualified to be there.

As Thomas continued on at Yale, he started scouting out job opportunities. During his last year, he interviewed with some big-city firms, and figured he’d get a bunch of lucrative job offers. But as his classmates zoomed off to start their careers, Thomas heard no after no after no. Years later, he said in an interview that he held on to all of those rejection letters.

Thomas suspected that those top law firms doubted his qualifications. What good was a Yale Law degree if everyone who mattered thought it was tainted by affirmative action? After Thomas finished up in New Haven, he stuck a 15-cent cigar sticker on his diploma. To him, that’s all it was worth.

When Thomas did finally get a job, however, it was at least in part because of his race. That’s what his political mentor John Danforth, who was then the attorney general of Missouri, told me. “My ambition was that the AG’s office was to be the best law office in the state. Did I also think that it was important to have a diverse office? Yes, I did,” said Danforth, who later became a U.S. senator. “And did I think that it was important, that it would be wonderful to hire Clarence Thomas for that reason? Yes.”

Incidentally, before the Supreme Court’s decision today, Danforth also told me that affirmative action should be upheld. “I think that slavery and Jim Crow are serious stains on our country, and the consequences can be measured in life expectancy, health care, wealth, income, transportation, housing. Statistically, African-Americans are not doing as well as the rest of us,” he said. “I believe that when a problem exists, it should be addressed affirmatively.”

Thomas would eventually leave Danforth’s office for Monsanto, at a time when the chemical company was looking to hire Black lawyers. He’d then go to work for Danforth in Washington, D.C., when the new senator was looking to diversify his staff. After that, he’d get a job at Reagan’s Department of Education, one that Thomas believed he’d been offered only because he was Black. He then became the chairman of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a position that six Black women had turned down before Thomas accepted it. From there, he was nominated to a federal judgeship by President George H.W. Bush, and then to the Supreme Court.

“Of course, every job he’d ever gotten was because he was Black,” his former girlfriend Lillian McEwen, a retired administrative law judge at the Securities and Exchange Commission, told me. “That was his whole life.”

I grew up in the affirmative action era, too, albeit a generation later than Clarence Thomas. Still, when I went to high school and college in the 1990s, I heard the same stuff Thomas heard, about how I was only there because of affirmative action. It was a familiar refrain, one that I knew didn’t have much to do with me or my academic qualifications. I gradually came to understand that the white people who said that to me would never believe I was qualified, no matter what.

But Thomas, apparently, has taken those insults much more personally. Juan Williams, his friend and a former Washington Post reporter, saw that frustration up close.

In 1986, Thomas was sworn in for his second term as chairman of the EEOC. Several high-ranking members of the Reagan administration were there, including William Bradford Reynolds, a white official from the Department of Justice. Reynolds raised his glass for a toast and said, “Clarence Thomas is the epitome of the right kind of affirmative action working the right way.”

“And Thomas just seethes over this comment because I can tell you he has never seen himself as an example of affirmative action,” Williams told me. “He’s seen himself as having earned and worked hard to earn advancement.”

Williams remembered it as “a pained response—you know, This shit never stops with white people.”