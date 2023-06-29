The Supreme Court Just Bulldozed Affirmative Action—With Two Bizarre Loopholes

This is part of Opinionpalooza, Slate’s coverage of the major decisions from the Supreme Court this June. We consider this piece so essential that we’re making it free for all readers. Sign up for the pop-up newsletter to receive our latest updates, and support our ground-breaking work when you join Slate Plus.

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and University of North Carolina violate the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause—effectively outlawing overt considerations of race at civilian institutions of higher education, public and private. It is a sprawling 237-page decision, including multiple concurrences and dissents, and lower courts will spend years fighting over its proper interpretation. At the outset, though, one thing is clear: Chief Justice John Roberts’ opinion for the court carves two loopholes—the strength of which are to be determined—into its otherwise emphatic holding. First, he wrote that schools can still consider how “an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life” in an essay, so long as they are still “treated based on his or her experiences as an individual—not on the basis of race.” Second, Roberts exempted military academies from his holding altogether, for now.

These qualifications make the chief justice’s otherwise thunderous opinion rather puzzling. It will undoubtedly curtail universities’ use of race in building each incoming class, outlawing “check the box”–style racial identifications that make admissions officers’ work easier. And that sea change will absolutely damage schools’ efforts to aid underrepresented racial minorities who’ve received none of the privileges that many white applicants take for granted. In that respect, the decision is a massive blow to racial justice, one with noxious consequences throughout society that we will feel for the rest of our lives. “The absence of race-conscious college admissions,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in dissent, “will decrease the pipeline of racially diverse college graduates to crucial professions,” including business, public service, science, technology, and medicine. This lack of diversity doesn’t just hurt racial minorities. It hurts everyone.

But in a direct response to the incandescent dissents by Sotomayor and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Roberts’ opinion leaves some room for admissions officers to undertake what might be called a “holistic review” of each applicant, including their racial identity as it relates to their life experiences. A “holistic review,” however, was already required by the precedents that Roberts effectively overturned on Thursday. Thus, the decision substitutes one vague regime with an even more ambiguous one—inviting, as Sotomayor noted, “a plethora of litigation” that will “promote chaos” rather than establishing a workable new order.

Students for Fair Admissions is the opinion that Roberts has always wanted to write. The chief justice believes in a “colorblind” 14th Amendment, one that was ratified not to help Black Americans achieve equal citizenship—through race-conscious measures when necessary—but to abolish the government’s ability to classify citizens on the basis of race. And so, in his opinion, he traced the familiar history of Plessy v. Ferguson (which authorized “separate but equal”) to Brown v. Board of Education (which did away with it) and the decades of decisions implementing Brown’s promise. Affirmative action, he wrote, was always an aberration. The Supreme Court decisions allowing this practice have always subjected it to strict scrutiny, demanding proof that any race-conscious program is narrowly tailored to achieve a compelling interest.

For nearly half a century, the court has held that diversity in the classroom provides “education benefits,” which satisfies the compelling interest requirement. Much of Roberts’ opinion is devoted to shooting down that principle. These “benefits,” he wrote, are not “sufficiently measurable” to be “subjected to meaningful judicial review.” Goals like “training future leaders” and “promoting the robust exchange of ideas” are “commendable,” but they are not “sufficiently coherent” to satisfy strict scrutiny, because courts cannot measure them. Nor can universities “articulate a meaningful connection” between these goals and their actual race-conscious admissions programs. Harvard and UNC, he wrote, use “opaque racial categories” that are “arbitrary” and “often operate as a stereotype,” harming Asian applicants (by allegedly viewing their race as a “negative factor”) and Black applicants (by viewing their race as a positive factor) alike. There is “no logical end point” to this “discrimination,” Roberts wrote. All of which proves that the universities are in ongoing violation of the equal protection clause.

So: Did Roberts “overturn” affirmative action? The maddening answer is yes and no. The chief justice did not declare that the leading precedents, Grutter and Fisher, have been formally overruled. Instead, he wrote that Harvard and UNC had failed to comply with their dictates. In doing so, though, the chief justice redefined these precedents’ requirements so narrowly and stringently that they are now impossible to comply with, at least as affirmative action is currently practiced. (In dissent, Sotomayor accused him of overruling these precedents while pretending not to, which is correct.) Grutter and Fisher tacitly deferred to universities’ own view about the educational benefits of race-conscious admissions, assuming that they could measure the classroom impact of diversity in good faith. Roberts shatters that deference, putting Harvard and UNC’s programs under a microscope and finding them severely lacking. It is difficult to see how any such program that includes an overt consideration of an applicant’s race can survive the type of extraordinarily skeptical review that the chief justice now demands.

And yet, Roberts did not slam the door shut on all considerations of an applicant’s race; his opinion provides two concessions. First, he exempted all military academies from his analysis “in light of the potentially distinct interests” that they “may present.” Roberts said that military academies are not “party to these cases” and that “none of the courts below addressed the propriety of race-based admissions systems in that context,” suggesting that’s is a question for another day. (This caveat may have been a response to Sotomayor, who wrote an extensive reflection on how the decision could imperil national security, noting the military’s belief that diversity “is essential to achieving a mission-ready” force.)

So West Point and the Virginia Military Institute can, for now, continue to apply the relaxed Grutter/Fisher standard that Roberts disavowed for civilian universities. Second, at the very end of his opinion, Roberts offered a potentially hard-to-parse compromise—apparently in response to Sotomayor and Jackson, who warned that his “colorblind” approach could have the real-world effect of discriminating against racial minorities by denying them an ability to express how “race is a crucial component of their identity.” They cited students of color who testified at trial that “racial self-identification was an important component of their application because without it they would not be able to present a full version of themselves.”

Roberts tried, perhaps in vain, to assuage these concerns. He wrote that “nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise.” A benefit “to a student who overcame racial discrimination, for example, must be tied to that student’s courage and determination. Or a benefit to a student whose heritage or culture motivated him or her to assume a leadership role or attain a particular goal must be tied to that student’s unique ability to contribute to the university. In other words, the student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual—not on the basis of race.”

Courts are going to be parsing this oblique approval of some collateral racial considerations for years to come. But the dissenters believe that, even if universities adapt to it, they cannot possibly reach the same levels of diversity that they achieved through direct affirmative action. And that, Jackson wrote, “is truly a tragedy for us all.”