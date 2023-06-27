Mike Pence doesn’t have a lot going for him in the Republican presidential primary. He defied and has since repudiated his former boss, who remains the leader and most popular figure in the party. He’s still hung up on passé fiscal conservative issues, like reforming Social Security and Medicare. He continues to be unable to perform vocal modulation or other human traits associated with charisma.

But Pence does at least have one idea for how to form a foothold in the primary: Become the most conservative candidate on abortion policy.

Many of the Republican candidates would prefer not to corner themselves into an abortion commitment that could hurt them in a general election. Pence has recognized that tension, and has challenged his presidential rivals to commit to endorsing a national abortion ban. He’s set the Sen. Lindsey Graham vision—a federal ban on abortion beyond 15 weeks of pregnancy, with individual states allowed to set stricter bans—as a benchmark for his rivals to meet.

“Every Republican candidate for president should support a ban on abortion before 15 weeks as a minimum nationwide standard,” Pence said in a speech this weekend at the Faith and Freedom Conference in Washington, D.C., a cattle-call for presidential aspirants to address religious right activists. He added that “we must not rest and must not relent until we restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law in every state.”

Though Pence did not mention him by name, it was clear which candidate was being pressed to further specify his position on federal abortion legislation.

It’s Donald Trump. And to be blunt, it is hard to believe that Trump, on a personal level, gives a shit about abortion. (We’ll leave it to others to speculate about his personal history with the practice.)

And yet the former president has had a successful transactional relationship with the religious right. He nominated loads of judicial candidates, up to and through the Supreme Court, who’ve spent every waking moment of their lives dreaming of ending legal abortion. These judicial picks delivered the religious right the win that had been its central policy goal for 50 years: The overturning of Roe v. Wade, and the elimination of a constitutional right to an abortion.

Trump, of course, loves to take credit for delivering that victory.

“No president has ever fought for Christians as hard as I have,” Trump said in his own speech at the conference. “I got it done, and nobody thought it was even a possibility.”

But Trump has also made a few comments after the electoral backlash to the Dobbs decision indicating he thinks Republicans are going too far, too fast for the country. And as the increased polling support for legal abortion since Dobbs has shown, he’s onto something. In the year since Dobbs, for the first time, a majority of Americans see abortion as “morally acceptable,” and abortion laws as way too strict. Also, more voters than ever see “pro-choice” as a must for their politicians.

After the midterms, Trump tried to excuse his own culpability for Republicans’ lackluster performance by blaming it on abortion. “It was the ‘abortion issue’, poorly handled by many Republicans, especially those that firmly insisted on no exceptions, even in the case of rape, incest, or life of the mother, that lost large numbers of voters.” (Why choose? Trump’s poor candidate selection and litmus tests about 2020 election fraud, and the backlash to Dobbs, were major factors in Republicans blowing it.)

Trump also criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signing of a 6-week abortion law in Florida—what amounts to a near-total abortion ban in one of the country’s largest states—as a step too far.

“If you look at what DeSantis did, a lot of people don’t even know if he knew what he was doing,” Trump said in an interview with The Messenger. “But he signed six weeks, and many people within the pro-life movement feel that that was too harsh.”

DeSantis responded by agreeing with an interviewer earlier this month that Trump had gone “soft” on the issue of abortion.

“While I appreciate what the former president has done in a variety of realms, he opposes that bill,” he said. “He said it was ‘harsh’ to protect an unborn child when there’s a detectable heartbeat. I think that’s humane to do.”

DeSantis, like Trump, is wishy-washy about implementing a national abortion ban. When asked about it, he compliments the work of governors in conservative states setting strict abortion bans, or pivots to gripes about the Biden administration’s abortion policy. But at the conference, he was steadfast in support of the new Florida law, even if he quietly signed it late on a Thursday night.

“It was the right thing to do,” DeSantis said in his speech at the Faith and Freedom Conference. “Don’t let anyone tell you it wasn’t.” Such as, perhaps, Trump.

Trump is feeling a little bit of the heat as he manages the base while maintaining a policy that doesn’t scare everyone else off. In his address at the Faith and Freedom Conference over the weekend, Trump didn’t endorse the sort of national abortion ban that Pence is trying to foist on the primary field. But he did say, in a line that sounded unusually negotiated by advisers—especially considering the rest of the hour-plus Trump riff-fest—that “there of course remains a vital role for the federal government in protecting unborn life.”

Such an answer ensures additional follow-up questions.

In the scheme of things, the pressure applied to Trump on abortion is a minor skirmish. If he loses the nomination, it will be because some cascading series of data points or indictments finally convinces Republican primary voters that Trump is unelectable in the general election, even against a soft incumbent.

What makes the abortion prodding from the likes of Pence and DeSantis ironic is that Trump is resisting positions—support a national abortion ban of some sort, or a six-week abortion ban—that would make him, or any other Republican candidate, much less electable next November. Trump is (theoretically) “unelectable” because years of missed therapy opportunities have made him an uncontrollable narcissist prone to coups d’état. On a policy level, though, he does recognize that some elements of conservative dogma—banning abortions, cutting Social Security and Medicare—just ain’t winners. This is something the “electable” Republican candidates will have to grapple with should they successfully dispatch their chief rival in the primary.