Last week represented the 20th consecutive weekend in which Israeli activists took to the streets, in cities throughout the country, to protest a series of judicial “reforms” introduced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition of hard-right and ultra-Orthodox members of Parliament. One powerful ongoing image from these protests has been the hundreds of Israeli women dressed as handmaids from Margaret Atwood’s eponymous novel—it’s been so prevalent that Atwood herself tweeted about it several weeks back.

Advertisement

But under the red cloaks lurks a deeper story about women and organizing and power, and the ways in which Israel, a country with a flawed-but-functional system of checks and balances (and no formal Constitution) cannot simply ignore women’s votes and voices and power. Indeed, a lot of the Israeli “handmaids” are protesting more than the judicial reform efforts; they are also furiously angry about the coalition’s refusal to take seriously domestic violence that is killing Israeli women.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

To sort all of this out, I spoke with three Israeli women who have been at the forefront of this organizing. My friend Nili Philipp is a lawyer, a mother, a women’s rights activist, and a modern orthodox resident of Beit Shemesh. Professor Yofi Tirosh is an antidiscrimination expert, vice dean at the Tel Aviv University Faculty of Law, and an influential and award-winning civil rights activist. Finally, Hadas Ragolsky, a mother of three from Tel Aviv, is the spokeswoman of Bonot Alternativa, one of the groups that has spearheaded the women’s protests. Below, lightly edited, is my conversation with the three of them about the involvement of women in the rallies and marches that continue to shape the resistance to the reforms.

Advertisement

Dahlia Lithwick: Tell me how you came to be involved with Bonot Alternativa and the female protesters who have become such a familiar sight on the streets of Israel in recent months?

Nili Philipp: I first heard about Bonot Alternativa through a WhatsApp group headed by Yofi, pooling feminists from across the country. Bonot Alternativa was coordinating protests in red to raise awareness of the potential harms to women’s rights if the proposed overhaul is allowed to go forward. The red handmaidens soon became a visual signature of protests in the larger cities. However, it was our government’s decision on March 22 to torpedo a law designed to protect women from domestic violence that served as the catalyst for starting our own local demonstration of handmaidens in Beit Shemesh, a city notorious for violating women’s rights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What specifically are these women worried about; what are the measures that may come about if Israel’s Supreme Court is weakened, and what laws are members of the governing coalition inclined to pass that will impact on the rights of women and other vulnerable communities?

Advertisement

Yofi Tirosh: Israel never offered a fair deal to women. Sex equality has been compromised by the monopoly given to religious law over marriage and divorce, the place of religion in the public sphere, the centrality of the military, and the constant state of emergency. Despite all this, Israel’s women have managed to pave their way to the top in academia, politics, business, and culture. The new government threatens to violate the already fragile situation dramatically and deepen the power of religion to shape lives and narrow basic liberties. Under the guise of “family values,” the coalitional agreements between Netanyahu and his fundamentalist and ultra-Orthodox partners promise to instill sex segregation in the public sphere, and to curb any initiatives to prevent domestic violence. They also promise to give business owners the right to refuse business based on their religious faith, thereby receiving permission to discriminate against Arabs, women, and LGBTQ+ customers. They also plan to expand the authority of the religious tribunals to civil matters, and to grant advantages in employment to ultra-Orthodox men. With an embarrassingly low number of women in the governing coalition and the lurking paralysis of courts, women will lose both the ability to promote egalitarian legislation and policies and judicial protection of their rights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Help us understand the organization and the logistics: who organized the costumes, how they made plans, what finally sold you on the idea that this message mattered? Is this a movement of lawyers, of secular women, or is it broader than that?

Advertisement

Hadas Ragolsky: Bonot Alternativa (“Building an Alternative”) was established two and a half years ago by Moran Zer Katzenstein, a former global marketing specialist and the head of communications & global brands in various leading companies. It is an apolitical and non-partisan movement established to promote women’s rights and representation, and fights to remedy violence against women. Our organization includes women from the right and left wing, Jewish and Arab, secular and religious, from all across the country. When the government began to promote its judicial reform in January, we understood very quickly that the changes resulting from their proposed laws would represent a fatal attack on women’s rights. We went out to demonstrate, but our voices were not heard. So, after four weeks, one of the women in one of our groups suggested we do a public action in the spirit of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale—an idea that had come up a number of times in the different parts of our organization.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The idea was to dress in red robes and white bonnets like the handmaids in the book who lack rights and are treated as second-class citizens by men, to demonstrate what we fear will become of women in Israel should the judicial reforms pass. The first time was an experiment—we went out together, 20 volunteers, for the first march in front of the Supreme Court as part of the first demonstration against the judicial reform in Jerusalem. We bought the red robes in a costume shop and sewed the bonnets by hand and we requested media coverage. About 150,000 people participated in the wider demonstration in Jerusalem that week, but no one came to cover our performance. In that moment, we began to march from the Supreme Court to the Knesset (Parliament). Normally, this route would be around a 10 minute walk, but because of the wider demonstration we marched for 45 minutes. With that, we caught the interest of every media outlet in Israel and some important global media outlets and within a few weeks, we began to activate a full array of women, all on a volunteer basis, who contributed to sewing the costumes at home and coordinating transportation, message distribution, public relations, and social and digital media. We extended into many areas to advance the messages of the women’s struggle, and painting Israel red. Today, no demonstration takes place without women in red at its center.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the three months since then, we have transformed from an organization of 550 women into one of 50,000 volunteers, because women throughout the country understood how fragile their rights were in the face of the coalition’s judicial reforms and joined us en masse.

And while the costumes were meant to be a kind of silent rebuke, a warning, a nod at the apocalyptic novel, it also began to draw real anger?

Our performance is intended to make clear that we draw a red line, both literally and figuratively, and that we are not ready for an attack on our rights, and so we continue to demonstrate even if it angers those in power.

Hadas: The representation of The Handmaid’s Tale is a well-known image that evokes a whole range of emotions, from amazement and fear to anger and ridicule. The message worked so strongly both in and outside of Israel that the ruling coalition in the Knesset understood how threatening it was to them and began to speak against our specific protest everywhere, in every television studio and on every social network. The opposition also included incitement and violence, but we are not afraid. Our performance is intended to make clear that we draw a red line, both literally and figuratively, and that we are not ready for an attack on our rights, and so we continue to demonstrate even if it angers those in power.

Advertisement

Philipp: Demonstrating as handmaidens proved a litmus test separating those who respect our right to free speech (even if uncomfortably) from those who do not. We were walking around a traffic circle with several memorial candles placed in the center to commemorate a woman who had just been brutally murdered by her partner, the eighth victim of domestic violence this year (as of this writing the number has grown to 15). Then a counter-protestor drove by, his fist raised at us through his open window, spitting and screaming that we deserved to die. Why—for daring to passively and through lawful protest reject centuries of gaslighting? What seemed to especially enrage him was that we were ignoring him while he was unable to ignore us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

When you describe it in these stark terms, it’s hard to imagine any kind of compromise or middle ground is possible…. One side wants to be able to work and shop and send girls to school and the army, the other wants you out of public spaces. Is there some middle ground possible between these two positions?

Yofi Tirosh: The middle ground is there already in the Israeli formula. It has worked for seven decades. Religious and ultra-Orthodox citizens receive ample accommodation of their cultural and financial needs. There is no public transportation on the Sabbath and shopping is limited, the religious and ultra-Orthodox men who serve in the military have the right to have female soldiers removed from their sight, and most ultra-Orthodox men avoid military service with the state’s permission and spend full time studying Jewish law with welfare support and no contribution to the economy. Public institutions in Israel, hospitals, and the military, serve only Kosher food. The deal has allowed religious men and women to live a full religious life both within and outside their communities. But the deal also was that if one wanted to join the general society and study, work, or play, one must respect core liberal values such as liberty and equality. Today, the religious conservative forces in government want to change Israel’s general public sphere, and in the name of religious accommodation legislate laws demanding women’s “modesty” and legitimizing their discrimination in the name of piety. To accept these plans is to undermine Israel as a liberal democracy and turn it into a corrupt and oppressive theocracy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is increasingly more talk in Israel about moving to a federal system with cantons or districts that will be based on sectorial cultural, religious, and national identity. The sentiment is that if living together will prove impossible, perhaps separating different communities such that they can live side by side is a more viable direction.

Advertisement

How optimistic are you that this current “pause” in pushing through the reforms will result in any kind of permanent walk-back of the proposed changes? Are you worried that they will all slip through once national and international attention dwindles?

Philipp: None of us can know where our country is headed and what will be the long-term ramifications. It’s especially terrifying to be a mother of daughters today in Israel. But the one thing I do know is we’ve learned to push some buttons. Israelis are known to be prickly, hence the endearing term “sabra” (cactus fruit). This just might be what will save us.

Yofi: I am worried of exactly that. That compromise will be strategic and the next steps to ruin Israel democracy will be incremental and slow, challenging an effective protest. I am also worried that the heads of the center parties, Benny Ganz and Yair Lapid, will be tempted yet again to join the Netanyahu coalition, presenting themselves as responsible adults but from past experience, achieving nothing but more permission for Netanyahu to proceed with his divisive and corrupt scheme to gain unlimited power. I worry about violence between civilians; a civil war. I worry about a real war that has been looming large in the past week. But like Nili, I am inspired and full of awe by the protest’s determination and creativity. Israelis are connected like never before. We work together across institutional hierarchies and professional and ideological differences, we talk about the blessings of democracy and of rights like we have never done before, and we realize that it would not be a sufficient achievement if we manage to stop the anti-democratic legislation. Many of us received a poignant lesson during the last few months, of how fragile is Israel’s democracy. Many are prepared to fight and work for an Israeli new deal, which will even boldly talk about social injustices here, and even, I believe, about the occupation, an issue that Israel’s mainstream has suppressed for the past thirty years.