Why Is an Anti–Death Penalty State Hiding Recordings of Its Past Executions?

American executions are carried out behind prison walls before a few carefully screened witnesses. What we learn about them we get secondhand from journalists.

Virginia, which abolished capital punishment in 2021, is so desperate to keep it that way that it clawed back previously public recordings of historic executions and now refuses to re-release them to the public. Virginia’s recalcitrance exemplifies the secrecy which increasingly shrouds the conduct of executions in this country.

On May 11, National Public Radio revealed that the state had denied its request to release hundreds of execution records, including a large number of tape recordings made by prison personnel during executions. According to NPR, the records “detail responsibilities of staff, include candid photos taken of the prisoners before their deaths and even show the keys to Virginia’s electric chair.” They “illustrate how executions were conducted in the state that carried out more than any other.”

It is strange that this abolitionist state still embraces secrecy since the secrecy surrounding its death penalty was breached more than a decade ago, when a former employee of the Virginia Department of Corrections donated execution tapes and other documents to the Library of Virginia.

They remained there until earlier this year when state officials had them returned to VDOC. They did so shortly after NPR broadcast excerpts from four of those tapes.

That “was only the second time in history that audio from inside an execution chamber had ever been published.” The first occurred in 2001 when NPR also broadcast an audio recording of the 1984 execution of Ivon Ray Stanley in Georgia.

According to NPR, VDOC has “at least six additional audio files with 70 minutes of tape recorded on them.” But, the network reports, the state claims that, “because the tapes are private prison records, private health records and contain confidential personnel information, the agency does not have to share them.”

The tapes of four Virginia executions that remain in the public domain already offer a revealing glimpse into the bureaucratic logic that makes it possible for states to keep the machinery of death running. Listening to them is a startling reminder of the ways that ordinary people can be enlisted to participate in cold-blooded, state killing of all types.

Those tapes were recorded once each in 1987, 1989, and twice in 1990, when Virginia still used the electric chair.

They were made as a prison employee was on the phone informing someone else as each step in the execution process unfolded. It is not clear whose voice was recorded on those tapes, to whom they are talking, or why the recordings were made.

Richard Dieter, the interim executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, argued to the National Criminal Justice Association that states like Virginia recorded executions “just to protect themselves” against lawsuits.

The first of the four Virginia recordings that remain in the public domain was made during the execution of Richard Lee Whitley, who was put to death for murdering his 63-year-old next-door neighbor. A Washington Post story about Whitley’s execution notes that “he would have liked to have had the execution televised and to be put to death without a hood over his head to ‘let the people see exactly what facial expressions you have when they put the juice to you.’” He did not get that wish.

But the audio recording of his execution offers a minute by minute account of what happened. The voice on the recording remains monotone throughout, recounting when the witnesses arrived, when the electric chair was tested, and when the lethal jolts of electricity were administered.

In some places, the recoding notes who is doing what during the execution process. But often the narration resorts to the passive voice, leaving out who is performing specific actions: “The first charge has been applied” or “The second charge has been applied.”

The recording offers no account of how Whitley reacted to the application of the electric charges, as if that fact was of no significance.

In the end, the recording returns to the passive voice, noting, “Inmate Whitley has expired at 11:07.”

And nowhere on the recording is there a hint of the feelings or reactions of the official witnessing Whitley’s execution.

The next tape released by NPR recounts the August 30, 1989 execution of Alton Waye, who was put to death for murdering a 61-year-old woman.

The recording of Waye’s execution follows closely the pattern of the Whitley recording, with two notable exceptions. First, the person making this recording is very much aware of the recording process itself, asking someone listening whether her voice can be heard clearly.

Second, we hear the VDOC official making several attempts to accurately record Waye’s last words. As an ABC News report puts it, this “prison employee clumsily tries to repeat what Waye said into a tape recorder.”

Richard Boggs was executed in July, 1990 for murdering his 87-year-old neighbor. The tape recording of his execution follows the same pattern as the others except that in one place the narrator abandons the linear, “play-by-play” format to editorialize and offer reassurance that the execution process “is going very smoothly” and, at the end, that the process has been “completed as required by law with no complications.”

In another place, the flat narration is disrupted when someone else says “the governor’s office is calling” and the person doing the recording responds excitedly, “The inmate is in the chair. What do they want?”

After some back and forth, they are told that “The governor’s office called to say that the stay of execution was denied.”

The fourth and final execution tape covers the 1990 execution of Wilbert Lee Evans, who murdered an Alexandria sheriff’s deputy in 1981. Again the formula is very much the same: a monotone voice obsessively recording each step in the execution process as well as the precise time it occurred.

A listener would never know that, as described by the Death Penalty Information Center,

[w]hen Evans was hit with the first burst of electricity, blood spewed from the right side of the mask on Evans’s face, drenching Evans’s shirt with blood and causing a sizzling sound as blood dripped from his lips. Evans continued to moan before a second jolt of electricity was applied.

The only hint that something horrible had happened was that the voice on the recording sounds momentarily shaken when it notes “11:05, the execution process is complete.” But, four minutes later, the voice is composed again when it says “the inmate has expired.”

Speaking about the release of Georgia’s audio recordings two decades ago, the author Wendy Lesser said she such tapes shouldn’t be heard by anyone. Lesser, who wrote about a landmark court case that kept public cameras out of the death chamber, worried that tapes of executions do not convey a “sense of shame and pain and difficulty at being present at this event.”

Lesser was right that execution tapes, whether from Georgia or Virginia, are not dramatic and that they do not reveal the shame, pain, or difficulty of witnessing an execution. But that is precisely why they are so valuable and why Virginia should release all of them.

Those tapes convey, with remarkable clarity, what Hannah Arendt once called “ the fearsome, word-and-thought-defying banality of evil.” It is that quality that makes America’s death penalty so dangerous and destructive to all who carry it out and to all of us in whose name they do that work.