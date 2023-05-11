Trump’s Biggest Blunder in the E. Jean Carroll Trial Will Probably Doom Him in Court Again and Again

After hearing evidence for two weeks, it took a jury of Donald Trump’s peers less than two and a half hours to find him legally responsible for both sexual assault and defamation, ordering him to pay his victim, E. Jean Carroll, approximately $5 million in damages. The speed of the verdict was even more remarkable considering that the time the jury spent included ordering and eating lunch.

Notwithstanding its swiftness—since the Carroll verdict was readily predictable, given the combination of realities involved—now would be a good time to examine what it may mean for the former president going forward. This is difficult territory to traverse, but at least two signs clearly emerged out of the trial.

First, Trump’s refusal to appear and testify on his own behalf in the Carroll case underscores a fact of life in the Trump legal world we examined some time ago: The former president is an unimaginably bad witness whose personal testimony would be legal suicide. Even in the very basic “he said, she said” Carroll case, while she had plenty to say, he was unable to utter a single word in his own defense.

The potential burden this imposes on his ability to defend himself in the criminal prosecutions potentially on the horizon, whether emanating from Georgia or D.C., is enormous. Whether attempting to influence the 2020 election, obstructing the Justice Department’s attempt to have him return classified documents to the White House, or encouraging his followers to storm the Capitol and prevent Congress from performing its legal functions, the offenses under investigation are all legally premised on his state of mind. As in all white-collar criminal cases, the government must prove that a defendant acted with criminal intent, and there can be no better way to explain to the jury what was really on someone’s mind than to have the defendant speak directly to its members. The Carroll trial’s result has now underscored how damaging that key option’s absence could be for the former president in the coming cases against him.

Another conclusion that can be reasonably drawn from the proceeding is that the New York attorney general’s civil complaint against Trump and members of his family alleging “staggering fraud” in their business dealings is likely to be even stronger than initially assumed. After having invoked his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination some 440 times in the first round of depositions, last month his attorneys surprisingly decided to have him answer questions under oath for some seven hours. The extent to which this testimony negates the negative legal inferences one could draw from his first round of Fifth Amendment privilege invocations remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that if Trump’s recent testimony in state Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit is even remotely as bad as his deposition testimony in the Carroll trial, he has just provided James with even more evidence to use against him. Whether or not he decides to appear at the trial, which is scheduled to begin later this year, the attorney general can use his video deposition testimony to brutalize him the same way Carroll’s lawyers did. New York’s lawyers will play the most damaging deposition statements Trump made during the trial and play these “greatest hits” again in summation.

In short, the kickoff to Trump’s courtroom battles has not only started badly but it has further exposed the limits he himself imposes on his ability to defend himself in all pending matters. At the same time, his decision to testify in the New York attorney general’s case has now only strengthened his enemy’s hand.