Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, the last edition of Slate’s politics newsletter that you may read before America defaults on its debt! Hey … shouldn’t you be stocking up on canned food and firearms instead of reading a politics newsletter?
This week, we check on the latest debt ceiling maneuvering, where the players on both sides are getting just unhappy enough to strike a deal that no one likes. We look at the bedlam in the Texas state Legislature, No Labels losing all of its Democratic friends, and recently declared presidential candidates and presidential candidates to come, including [checks notes] North Dakota Gov. Dorg Boormag.
Let us begin, though, with Meatball Rob.
1. Ron DeSantisThe “sane alternative” to Trump makes his pitch (total centralization of power).
The Florida governor officially entered the presidential race this week in an awkward, glitchy Twitter chat with a fellow black hole of charisma, Elon Musk. Jokes were made. But the Surge would like to spend this entry zeroing in on the pitch DeSantis has been making in his media tour since. Aside from some policy proposals, like the plan to pardon those charged with Jan. 6 crimes, up to and including Donald Trump (a good dig, tbh), DeSantis’ pitch to Florida-ize the rest of the country relies on pushing the envelope on the use of executive power. He told radio host Mark Levin that he has studied the Constitution to find new “leverage points” that would allow him to exercise the “true scope” of the presidency. “Presidents have not been willing to wield Article 2 power to discipline the bureaucracy,” DeSantis told Glenn Beck in another interview. “I’ll come in and on day one we’ll be spitting nails.” Next to, presumably, a broad-based firing of the federal bureaucracy itself, DeSantis said he would fire FBI director Chris Wray on day one, and made the point to Fox News host Trey Gowdy that his new FBI director and attorney general would not operate independently, but more as functionaries of the president. This centralization of power, enabled by acquiescent state courts and the Legislature, is precisely how he’s run Florida. So sure, he would probably do fewer weird tweets about celebrities from the Oval Office toilet than Trump would. But the Surge might need a little more selling on this whole “sane alternative” thing.
2. Tim ScottTwo important attendees.
A South Carolina senator also officially launched his presidential bid this week, and he does adhere to the more traditional understanding of “sane alternative”: Amicable, optimistic, forward-looking, less interested in absorbing all government power into the presidency as a means of forcibly conservatizing the culture. And that’s … why he’s polling at about zero in the primary right now. But there are a couple of reasons why Scott’s candidacy should be considered a serious factor in the race, manifested by two attendees at his kickoff. The first: Senate Minority Whip John Thune, who endorsed Scott and spoke at his rally. It’s not that the hungry MAGA masses will be particularly moved by John Thune. But his presence was a sign that the pre-Trump GOP “establishment,” which desperately doesn’t want Trump nominated again, isn’t ready to coalesce around DeSantis yet as the primary Trump alternative. The second: Larry Ellison, centibillionaire co-founder of Oracle, who can effectively fund the entirety of Tim Scott’s outside ad operation. (Scott described Ellison as a “mentor.” Uh-huh. If anyone wants to give the Surge $60 million, we’ll call you whatever the hell you want.) Outside cash gives Scott runway to stay in the race for the long haul. So he will have establishment blessing for his candidacy, and money. It’s great news for Donald Trump.
3. Susan WildHouse Democrats have had enough.
Allow us to turn our gaze from November 2024 to June 5, 2023, the supposed deadline for extending the debt limit. A deal does appear to be in the offing, and could have been reached by the time you read this. As we wrote last week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been effective throughout this process, first in passing a Republicans-only debt ceiling bill and then engaging with the White House in a negotiation on that bill’s terms: Spending cuts, work requirements, energy permitting, and rescinding COVID funds. But even if Biden and McCarthy can consecrate a deal, it’s going to require somewhere around 100 House Democratic votes to pass the chamber—and House Democrats hate, hate, hate this entire process. “I’ve never seen such a massive, surprising and consequential potential failure,” one indicative House Democrat told the Washington Post. “We’ll see where this comes out, but by definition we’re only measuring success on how much we lost.” It’s not just the Progressive Caucus that’s losing its mind, by the way. One vulnerable moderate, Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild, complained in a closed-door caucus this week that, per CNN, “the White House’s deal-cutting could put her party in a difficult position and force lawmakers to vote on thorny issues that would almost certainly be used against them in their reelection bids next year.” Maine Rep. Jared Golden, arguably the most conservative House Democrat, also isn’t liking what he’s seeing. House Democrats who’ll be called upon to support the package need to see some sort of win that they can tout, and not just a watered-down version of Republicans’ bill. We shall see!
4. Chip RoyHey now! Nobody out-angers the Freedom Caucus!
Sure, House Democrats are mad. But they’re just House-Democrat mad. The most they’ll ever push back is by pointing at the White House and saying, “SIR, we disapprove,” before immediately apologizing. Child’s play! The far-right House Freedom Caucus, meanwhile, knows how to haunt its leader’s dreams. And this week, Freedom Caucus member Chip Roy released a memo explaining why no planks from the GOP’s opening debt-limit offer—the Limit, Save, Grow Act (LSGA)—should be negotiated away. “Each are critical and none should be abandoned solely for the quest of a ‘deal,’ ” Roy wrote. There’s an extremely Freedom-Caucus strand of thinking among the group that there’s no need to negotiate away from the LSGA, and that when the deadline approaches, the Senate will just have to swallow it as the only available vehicle to raise the debt limit. This is a fantasy; Biden would sooner mint the platinum coin than pass a bill that undoes most of what Democrats care about. Here’s the thing: McCarthy doesn’t need any Freedom Caucus members’ votes to pass the compromise deal, should there be one. He does, however, need to negotiate well enough that none of the Freedom Caucus members move to vacate him from his speakership. For now, he seems to be walking the line pretty well. “I think there is no serious threat to McCarthy’s speakership,” Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz said Thursday.
5. No LabelsLosing its natural allies, one by one.
No Labels, the centrist advocacy group backed by undisclosed donors with who-knows-what kinds of agendas, has been working to secure a 2024 presidential ballot line in every state, in case there’s space for a centrist, third-party candidacy a year from now. No Labels says it wouldn’t follow through with the plan if that candidacy would only serve to get Trump elected. That they’re even considering the plan, though, has them losing basically all of their natural allies on the Democratic side. Bill Galston, a former Clinton administration policy aide and think-tanker who’s been with No Labels since its 2010 inception, quit last month and wrote a column about how stupid the group is being. Third Way, the moderate Democratic think tank, also went directly after No Labels. (The New York Times reported that Nancy Jacobson, head of No Labels, said on a conference call that Third Way had “Pearl Harbored” them.) Democratic members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a centrist coalition aligned with No Labels, have also been speaking out and distancing themselves from the plan. One of them, Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider, expressed his displeasure with No Labels’ presidential venture in the New York Times—and No Labels responded by texting voters in Schneider’s district, calling him “out of step.” Now all of the Democrats in the Problem Solvers Caucus hate No Labels. Great relationship-building work from No Labels, all around! We should certainly put the outcome of the 2024 presidential election in their hands.
6. Ken PaxtonA Texas government crackup.
Earlier this week, out of nowhere, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton—a Trumpy dingdong who’s been facing a federal corruption probe since forever, alongside a lawsuit from former aides—called on Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan to resign for, allegedly, being a drunk. “Texans were dismayed to witness his performance presiding over the Texas House in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication,” Paxton said. Within hours, though, Phelan made clear where Paxton’s antipathy was coming from: A Texas House committee had been investigating “alleged illegal conduct” by Paxton, and Paxton’s allegation was an attempt to “save face.” The House committee voted unanimously on Thursday to recommend Paxton’s impeachment on 20 counts. Paxton’s defense has been to call Phelan a “liberal” and accuse the investigators of “overturning elections behind closed doors.” There’s more red meat where that came from. “The RINOs in the Texas Legislature are now on the same side as Joe Biden, Alejandro Mayorkas, and Chuck Schumer,” Paxton said in a Thursday statement, “collaborating to tie our hands and render Texas less powerful and effective in the fight for the nation’s future.” These sound an awful lot like the words of someone who, after years and years of fucking around, is about to find out.
7. Doug BurgumExtra, Extra: Bored Rich Man Considers Presidency.
There are more presidential contenders to come! Chris Christie could still join. Mikey “Mother” Pence, Glenn Youngkin, Chris Sununu—all of them could take the plunge if DeSantis is looking too … well … (what we’re about to type is an extraordinary, groundbreaking play on words)—DeSoftis. (De-Can’t-is?) But there’s another dude who is reportedly likely to enter the race on June 7: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Now you might be asking: Why? He has no national name recognition and appears to be a replacement-level governor in a deep-red state who likes to ban abortion. Why is he doing this? Where’s the value-add? We think we’ve figured it out: He has a billion dollars, and is bored. Well, consider us compelled. Congratulations to our next president, Dan Bergman! Err, President Doug Borgmor!