Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, the last edition of Slate’s politics newsletter that you may read before America defaults on its debt! Hey … shouldn’t you be stocking up on canned food and firearms instead of reading a politics newsletter?





This week, we check on the latest debt ceiling maneuvering, where the players on both sides are getting just unhappy enough to strike a deal that no one likes. We look at the bedlam in the Texas state Legislature, No Labels losing all of its Democratic friends, and recently declared presidential candidates and presidential candidates to come, including [checks notes] North Dakota Gov. Dorg Boormag.





Let us begin, though, with Meatball Rob.