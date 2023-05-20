Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, a magical place on earth that also won’t be sending thousands of jobs to Florida. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t get an entry, but he launched a Senate probe of a trans Instagram influencer drinking a beer. And what did all you lazybones achieve?





There are only two things that matter in politics right now: the debt limit, and an old lady in the Senate. Ron DeSantis is in politics right now too. But does he matter? Does George Santos matter? What does matter? Some questions for you all to consider this weekend.





And hey, what does it say about Democrats that they’re getting boat raced by Kevin McCarthy?