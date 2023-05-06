Welcome to this edition of the Surge, a politics newsletter coming from the last remaining digital media company. We miss our friends.





This week, we continued to learn shocking revelations about fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson—turns out he’s partial to the white race. Someone who made a total of 46 tackles (31 solo) in the NFL is running against Sen. Ted Cruz. In England, someone’s gonna pour magical oil on a man’s head behind a curtain, giving him supreme power over much of the world. Can’t wait!





Let’s begin with the latest mega-gift from the rich Texas guy that Clarence Thomas didn’t disclose.