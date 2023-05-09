On Saturday, a 33-year-old man armed with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle opened fire on a crowd at an outlet mall in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas. Seven people were killed, including a 3-year-old, an 8-year-old, and an 11-year-old.

It was at least the sixth public-space massacre in Texas during Greg Abbott’s time as governor, along with the 2016 killings of five police officers in Dallas, the 2017 killings of 26 people attending a church in Sutherland Springs, the 2018 killings of 10 people at a high school in Santa Fe, the 2019 killings of 23 people at an El Paso Walmart, and the 2022 killings of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde. Other spray-of-gunfire massacres have taken place during that period in private homes; one, in which five people (including a child) were shot to death with a semiautomatic rifle by their neighbor in the town of Cleveland, Texas, occurred only eight days before the Allen massacre.

Abbott tends to do the same thing after each of these shootings: He tries to change the subject. After the Cleveland shooting, he issued a statement saying authorities were seeking a man who killed “five illegal immigrants.” The dismissive phrase may not even have been accurate: Abbott’s office retracted his statement upon learning that at least one of the victims may have been a documented U.S. resident. (The shooter was found and taken into custody last week.) After the Allen massacre, Abbott appeared on Fox News and argued that the legality and widespread availability of assault weapons was not a relevant contributor to the prevalence of shootings in his state. “People want a quick solution. The long-term solution here is to address the mental health issue,” said Abbott. Claimed the governor: “We are working to address that anger and violence, but going to its root cause.”

Those talking points sounded like the ones Abbott relied on after the Uvalde massacre, which took place just a month after he’d cut $211 million from the state’s mental health budget, as well as in his response to the El Paso massacre. He also doesn’t just behave this way after shootings: After an enormous winter power outage in 2021, Abbott tried to pivot discussion toward the Green New Deal, a hypothetical framework for climate legislation that has little to do with Texas’ predominantly fossil fuel–dependent power grid.

Greg Abbott, in other words, does a lot of blame-shifting—and it works. Elected in 2015 alongside the other right-wing Republicans who fill his state’s other top two offices, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton, Abbott doesn’t have term limits and just won reelection by 11 points. Patrick and Paxton can’t be termed out, either, and none of the three have ever come close to abandoning their seats to run for national office.

Why not? Perhaps Abbott in particular is cognizant of his limited charisma—a longtime observer of Texas politics once described him to me as an “utterly swagless” man with “no juice” who “can’t give a speech to save his life.” Another Texas governor with a doofy demeanor, Rick Perry, tried twice to run for president but dropped out soon after primary voting began in 2012 and didn’t even make it to voting in 2016. For his part, Patrick is already 73 years old, while Paxton is occupied by various indictments, lawsuits, and investigations into his alleged corruption. (See the lengthy “legal issues” section of his Wikipedia entry.)

On the other side of things, no one is pushing them out. Incumbency and name recognition are as valuable in Texas as they are anywhere else, and the Democratic Party’s hopes that long-term demographic change would work in its favor have been dealt a recent blow by D-to-R conversions in the rural districts along the Rio Grande. In 2022, George P. Bush—one of those Bushes—ran a primary campaign against Paxton on the premise that he would be, essentially, a little less of a hardline yahoo than Paxton is. Paxton beat him by 35 points. Before the Abbott/Patrick/Paxton era, meanwhile, another group of three men—Perry as governor, David Dewhurst as lieutenant governor, and Abbott as attorney general—themselves served three terms atop state government.

In sum, both Texas’ leaders and its voters appear content with a status quo of disasters interspersed with symbolic conservative stunts like the alleged recent activation of a “Tactical Border Force” within the state National Guard. If the trends of the recent past are any guide, it won’t be long until the rest of the country is hearing once again that Greg Abbott believes it’s time to start doing something about mental health.