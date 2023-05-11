The Supreme Court’s Pork Decision Fractured the Justices in the Weirdest Way Possible

On Thursday, the Supreme Court handed down National Pork Producers v. Ross, upholding a California law that bans the sale of pork from pigs subjected to torture. On the surface, National Pork is a 5–4 victory for animal welfare laws like California’s, which regulate in-state sales in a way that affects other states’ markets. It’s certainly a victory for federalism, giving states broad leeway to experiment with more humane requirements for livestock. But it’s also a huge mess. Despite the clear bottom line—pig torture loses—the justices fractured on key questions; the five justices in the majority couldn’t even agree on why California’s law is constitutional. The three liberals even fissured, with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson siding with a trio of conservatives in dissent.

A split this chaotic may foster more confusion for lower courts and lawmakers. It renders the case shaky as a precedent, but fascinating as the product of a splintered court pursuing multiple agendas at once.

The law at issue in National Pork, California’s Proposition 12, bans the sale of pork from pigs held in stalls so small that they cannot stand, lie down, or turn around. About 63 percent of voters supported adding this regulation to the state constitution in 2018. It’s one of a growing number of state-level laws that impose more humane requirements on farmers. (Mostly on the nightmarish factory farms that brutally torment animals for their short, miserable lives.) The pork industry vigorously opposes Proposition 12, claiming it will jack up the cost of raising pigs. It lobbied Congress to adopt a national standard that would supersede state-level regulations, but failed to push legislation to the finish line. So the industry turned to the courts, arguing that Proposition 12 is unconstitutional because it regulates pork production outside of California.

Which provision of the Constitution, you might ask, does this law violate? One that arguably does not exist. The Constitution’s commerce clause gives Congress authority “to regulate commerce … among the several states.” From this text, the Supreme Court has gleaned the principle that states may not regulate commerce beyond their borders, since that’s a task for Congress alone. The court calls this the “dormant” commerce clause. Most of California’s pork originates in pig-producing states like North Carolina and Iowa; out-of-state producers will have to adapt to California’s new standards if they want to keep selling there. The pork industry asserts that because Proposition 12 effectively regulates other states’ pig farms, it runs afoul of the dormant commerce clause.

The court disagreed in an opinion by Justice Neil Gorsuch, and that bottom line conclusion was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. The most fundamental rule of the dormant commerce clause is that one state can’t intentionally discriminate against another state’s market—by, for instance, enacting protectionist laws to favor in-state producers. All five justices in the majority agreed that Proposition 12 did not “discriminate purposefully against out-of-state economic interests.” They also agreed, contrary to the pork industry’s claims, that a law is not automatically unconstitutional just because it has “extraterritorial effects.”

Then the majority scrambled like an egg. The trouble began when Gorsuch turned to the industry’s final theory, which involves something called “Pike balancing.” This test, derived from a 1970 decision, directs court to assess the “burden” that a law imposes on interstate commerce. If the burden is “substantial,” then a court must ask whether it is “clearly excessive in relation to” its in-state benefits.

The word “balancing” is like a Bat-Signal for Gorsuch, who loathes the very concept of judges weighing subjective factors rather than applying a categorical rule. So he set about trying to gut Pike by recasting it as just another formulation of the principle that bars discrimination against out-of-state markets. Even identifying the costs and benefits of Proposition 12, Gorsuch insisted, is an impossible task for a judge: There is sharp debate over its impact on industry profits, consumer health, and animal welfare. And what about ethical or moral considerations? How does a judge weigh “incommensurable” benefits against real-world costs? “Your guess is as good as ours,” he wrote. “More accurately, your guess is better than ours. In a functioning democracy, policy choices like these usually belong to the people and their elected representatives.”

Only Barrett and Thomas, however, joined this section of Gorsuch’s opinion. Sotomayor and Kagan refused to kill off Pike. Instead, they joined the next section of the opinion, in which Gorsuch begrudgingly applied Pike balancing and found that Proposition 12 passed muster. He explained that California’s law will merely trigger “a shift from one set of production methods to another,” and the market will adjust accordingly. Maybe in-state producers will take a bigger share of the California pork market, or some out-of-state competitors will adapt more quickly than others. No matter what, these “burdens” on interstate commerce are not “substantial” enough to trigger Pike balancing. (In a brief concurrence, Sotomayor, joined by Kagan, wrote separately to reaffirm that Pike remains good law.)

What we have here, then, is a 3–2 split within the 5–4 majority: Gorsuch, Thomas, and Barrett nudged Pike to its grave, while Sotomayor and Kagan defended it. But it’s even messier than that, because Barrett also wrote separately to clarify her own very specific views on Pike. “To weigh benefits and burdens, it is axiomatic that both must be judicially cognizable and comparable,” the justice wrote. Here they are not, because “eliminating allegedly inhumane products from its markets cannot be weighed on a scale opposite dollars and cents.” Then comes the jump scare: If Pike did apply, the justice continued, she would hold that Proposition 12 does impose a “pervasive, burdensome,” and “substantial burden on interstate commerce.”

In other words, Gorsuch barely nabbed Barrett’s vote; the split within the majority is more like 2–2–1. Gorsuch’s only true ride-or-die throughout the entire opinion was Thomas, who believes the dormant commerce clause is a “judicial fraud” that should be abolished.

All this brings us to the dissent, penned by Chief Justice John Roberts and joined by Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Jackson. Roberts went to bat for Pike, declaring that it “reflects the basic concern” about safeguarding “free private trade in the national marketplace.” The pork lobby claims that Proposition 12 would impose hundreds of billions of dollars in compliance costs, mostly outside of California; these “sweeping extraterritorial effects,” Roberts wrote, justify sending the case back down to the lower courts to do some good old-fashioned Pike balancing.

Meanwhile, Kavanaugh wrote a solo dissent to express his deep love of free trade within the U.S., which has “resulted in an extraordinary 234-year record” of “robust economic activity,” “economic prosperity and growth.” (He might as well have stapled an American flag and a Budweiser logo to this one.) Kavanaugh also tossed out ideas about other provisions of the Constitution that might be deployed to strike down Proposition 12 in a bit of half-baked spitballing not worth serious consideration by the other justices.

Credit Kavanaugh for his honesty, though: He began with a policy preference (free trade good!) and searched for a constitutional justification to prop it up. He probably wasn’t the only justice more interested in policy than law here. Roberts and Alito are also business-friendly conservatives who share the Chamber of Commerce’s deep love for the dormant commerce clause, since courts can wield it as a deregulatory tool against state laws that irritate corporate America. To be honest, it’s pretty hard to believe that Kagan and Sotomayor, too, think that Proposition 12 imposes no “substantial burden” on the nationwide pork industry; more likely, they saw this case as a close call, embraced the ethical goals of the law, and erred on the side of judicial restraint.

As for Jackson? Her vote is no surprise. There has always been progressive support for the notion that Congress has sweeping authority to regulate the national marketplace, while states do not. The liberals invoked this principle in the first Obamacare case, for example, and many other challenges to federal power. Consistently supporting federal power at the expense of states sometimes means striking down progressive state laws. Moreover, the dormant commerce clause could help combat red state efforts to restrict abortion beyond their borders—by, say, banning residents from traveling for the procedure, or criminalizing the import of abortion pills. If Jackson has her eye on these future abortion battles, her vote makes perfect sense.

Every justice has their pet projects, and in National Pork, it feels like they were all pursuing these projects at once. The result is a laudable outcome but a set of opinions that buries the profound moral implications at play here. So let’s bring it to the foreground: Pigs are extremely intelligent and highly social creatures who stand to benefit immeasurably from Proposition 12; invalidating the law would’ve inflicted indescribable cruelty and stymied other states’ efforts to demand a modicum of compassion toward the animals people in this country eat. It is the rare piece of good news from this Supreme Court that five justices stumbled their way into a judgment that is both morally and legally sound.