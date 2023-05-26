Want more quizzes? The trivia quiz is back, baby!

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is senior editor Jenny G. Zhang.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Zhang? Good luck!

Little Anna Mae Bullock from Nutbush, Tennessee, donned spiked hair, short skirts, and stiletto heels to rock the free world as Tina Turner. Her dance moves were legendary, and she taught some of them to Mick Jagger. To her many fans, she was simply “The Best.” Find your “Private Answer” in this week’s Slate News Quiz.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.