Want more quizzes? Grab a six-pack and settle in for this week’s trivia quiz.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is senior editor Seth Maxon.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Maxon? Good luck!

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.

First we had Muppet Babies. Then The Flintstone Kids. Now, thanks to A.I., Luca and Anna Allievi have created the cutest images of the characters from the sitcom Friends as toddlers. Their theme song will need an update: “I’ll be there for you/ ’Cause your age is only 2.” Make friends with this week’s Slate News Quiz.