Earlier this year, ProPublica broke the story that GOP megadonor Harlan Crow had bought property in Georgia from Clarence Thomas—the house of Thomas’ 94-year-old mother, Leola Williams.

Our own Joel Anderson had actually done a sit-down interview with Williams a little while before the news broke, making him the one to confirm she still lives there.

To mark the release of Slow Burn Season 8, he wrote about what he learned from talking to her.

This new season traces Thomas’ surprising path from college radical to conservative icon. The first episode focuses on Thomas’ youth, and how he went from an aspiring priest in rural Georgia to a campus activist, inspired by the teachings of Malcolm X. You can listen on Slate here, or wherever you prefer to listen to podcasts:

• YouTube

• Spotify

• Apple Podcasts

• All ways to listen

A sandwich most foul

Amid negotiations to keep the U.S. from defaulting on its debts next week, there’s been a strange outbreak of seemingly…reasonable behavior among Republicans in D.C.? Ben Mathis-Lilley has some ideas about why the GOP seems eager to eat what the New York Times euphemistically dubbed “a foul sandwich.”

Plus: The debt ceiling deal is a mixed bag when it comes to climate change! Nitish Pahwa lays out the pros and cons.

Life and debt

Speaking of debt: Is student debt forgiveness happening, or what? It’s still very much up in the air. Shirin Ali takes a look at the obstacles standing in its path.

Despicable Ron

Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill that will bar immigrants from China from buying property in the state. It goes into effect in July.

Why did he do this? Or, as 8-year-old Jia Jing Chen asked during a public hearing in April, “Did Chinese people do something bad to Florida?”

“In addition to making a mockery of the Constitution and causing 8-year-olds to wonder why they’re being targeted, these measures will make immigrants susceptible to hate crimes and abuse,” Azadeh Shahshahani and Juilee Shivalkar write. They look at similar bills being pushed around the country, and how they will have devastating consequences for people’s livelihoods and safety.

Picture perfect

Magic Eraser lets you buff the randos from your beloved vacation snaps—but you’re losing something valuable in the process, Rebecca Onion argues. She makes the case for leaving strangers in your family photos.

Today, Slate is… ASKING A STAFFER WHERE THE ARMADILLOS ARE*

…much like Alexander Sammon was, on his sojourn through the big, boozy annual convention of some unsung GOP heavyweights: the car dealers of America.