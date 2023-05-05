There are some people whose reputations seem impervious to the charge of being a liar. Donald Trump, who remains the early frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, is perhaps the most infamous of them.

His presidency was marked by a mounting nationwide realization that there is little recourse to be had against a popular political leader who tells blatant untruths, repeatedly. The exercise of pointing out his tens of thousands of false statements came to seem futile, almost beside the point, as it did nothing to turn his followers against him, improve his behavior, or weaken his hold on power. Eventually, anyone who raised alarms about it sounded sputteringly naïve, like a yuppie liberal yard sign: “In this house…truth matters!”

I suppose none of this was a surprise to the sophisticated student of political history—public officials have been lying since lies were invented—but the degree to which Trump lied unabashedly, in full view of voters and his peers, over and over again, even when he could be (and was!) easily proved wrong, seemed new. At the end of his term, of course, he lost his bid for re-election. But the two major political parties in the U.S. remain irreparably divided—on so much, but specifically on the damage of Trump’s lies, and whether it was bad that he told them—and whether they were lies at all.

The outcome of the E. Jean Carroll civil trial will depend on the nine jurors’ perspectives on lies, too. Who’s lying? Trump? Or the three women who testified this week in a Manhattan courtroom that he grabbed, kissed, and groped them without their consent?

One of women, Carroll herself, also accused Trump of rape. (The other two women took the stand to support her claims with their own.) Trump has denied all three alleged encounters, which means that in each circumstance, the jury will be asked to decide: Which side is supported by a “preponderance of the evidence”?

This is a lower burden of proof compared to a criminal case, which demands that jurors only find a defendant guilty if his guilt is proved “beyond a reasonable doubt.” But there has been no physical evidence presented in the case. Carroll has said she cannot remember the exact date of the alleged assault, which means that Trump can neither provide an alibi nor have his whereabouts called into question.

Jurors have only the words of Carroll, Trump, and a few witnesses, including two friends of Carroll’s who say she contacted them after the assault, to consider. Their verdict will almost entirely depend on whether they find Carroll more or less credible than Trump.

It’s a ludicrous premise, if you think about it. The Washington Post once calculated that Trump made 30,573 “false or misleading claims” in his four years as president, an average of 21 falsehoods per day. And that’s only the stuff he said in public. Who among us could find the time in our days to deceive with such frequency?

So, is that guy, who was also famously caught on tape in 2005 saying he made a habit of groping women’s genitals and kissing them without their consent—and who didn’t even bother to show up in court, and whose legal team didn’t call a single witness—probably lying here? Or is the likely liar Carroll, who has endured threats, public insults, and the loss of her job after making a claim she could have easily kept to herself?

Both charges in Carroll’s civil suit, battery and defamation, require that she convince the jury that Trump is a liar. And all three women who have testified this week that Trump forced himself on them have said they came forward with their stories—or, in Carroll’s case, filed her lawsuit—because they heard Trump lie about his alleged history of sexual assault, and they were too angry to stay silent.

In other words, this trial centers on a specific alleged rape. But it’s also about something much more elemental: truth and lies.

The three accusations involve events that allegedly took place in three different decades, in three extremely different settings. Jessica Leeds said Trump kissed her, pinned her to her seat, and put his hand up her skirt while she was seated next to him on an airplane in the late 1970s. Trump only stopped when she fled to another part of the plane.

E. Jean Carroll said he held her against a wall and shoved his fingers and penis into her vagina in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s. Trump only stopped when she was able to push him off and escape the dressing room.

Natasha Stoynoff said he pressed her into a wall and forcibly kissed her in an empty room at Mar-a-Lago while she was reporting a story for People magazine in 2005. Trump only stopped when a butler entered the room, interrupting what Stoynoff and Carroll’s lawyers characterize as an attempted assault.

In addition to the testimonies of these three women, jurors were shown the Access Hollywood tape, filmed in 2005, in which Trump was caught on a hot mic saying, “I’m automatically attracted to beautiful—I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it … Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”

Upon watching this tape when it was published by the Washington Post a month before the 2016 presidential election, Stoynoff testified on Wednesday that she felt “a combination of sick to my stomach” and “relief”—“because I actually, for the first time, thought to myself, ‘Oh, he does this to a lot of women. It’s not just me.’” In the Access Hollywood video, Stoynoff seemed to say, she heard Trump telling the truth about what he did to her that same year.

It feels good to hear the truth, and it feels terrible to hear what one knows is a lie. Leeds told the jury this week that she initially shared her story about Trump in 2016 because she heard him deny that he had ever sexually assaulted anyone. “I was furious because he was lying,” Leeds said on Tuesday.

Likewise, Stoynoff testified that she decided to publish her account in 2016 after she heard Trump say in a presidential debate that he had never kissed someone without their consent. Stoynoff said she “felt really upset that he was lying to the American people.”

It is particularly enraging to know someone is lying when they call you a liar. Carroll said on the stand that she was shocked and upset that Trump fully denied that they’d ever even had a sexual encounter at Bergdorfs; she’d expected him to say it was consensual. Instead, he accused her of lying and said she wasn’t his “type.” When Trump’s lawyer asked Carroll why she didn’t sue another man she accused of assault, Les Moonves, even though Moonves said he “emphatically denies” that he assaulted her, Carroll said, “he didn’t grind my face into the mud the way Donald Trump did.” She was so incensed by Trump’s response that she sued him for defamation, alleging that he had hurt her reputation by falsely calling her a liar.

Three people calling Trump a liar, and nine people deciding who to believe. It’s barely anyone, really, compared to the number of people one would have had to sway in order to change the outcome of a presidential election with, say, a tape of a candidate boasting about grabbing women’s genitals. In keeping with the lower burden of proof in a civil trial, if just 51 percent of the evidence corroborates Carroll’s account, the jury should decide in her favor.

If it does, this trial could provide one tangible, hard-to-come-by consequence for an act that has become increasingly permissible for right-wing presidential candidates, which Trump currently is. A habit of telling lies might not dissuade GOP leaders from endorsing Trump for a second presidential term. But in a court case that rests entirely on the credibility ratio between the plaintiff and defendant, it’s not a great look.