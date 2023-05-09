It views like a defense attorney’s worst nightmare. In the video of Donald Trump’s October 2022 deposition for the E. Jean Carroll trial, he comes off like a petty, resentful liar, making a series of unforced errors so blatant it almost seems he is trying to lose his case.

The video was Trump’s only appearance in the civil trial in which he stands accused of raping and defaming Carroll; his last opportunity to register his intent to take the stand expired on Sunday. The jury heard closing arguments on Monday and will now deliberate on a verdict.

Watching clips from the deposition, which Carroll’s attorneys played for the jury last week, it is easy to see why Trump and his legal team decided to keep him off the stand. His performance suggests he is incapable of even pretending to go through the motions of a humble, respectful round of questioning with a female attorney, much less convince a jury that he is not the kind of guy who would rape someone in a department store dressing room.

In one clip, Trump is confronted with the 2005 Access Hollywood tape—another piece of evidence that was presented to the jury—in which he contended, on a hot mic, that “When you’re a star, they let you do it.” (“It,” you may recall, is kissing women without seeking their permission and grabbing them “by the pussy.”)

“Well, historically, that’s true with stars,” Trump responds in the deposition.

“It’s true you can grab them by the pussy?” Carroll’s lawyer, the prominent women’s rights attorney Roberta Kaplan, asks.

Trump replies, “Well, that’s what—if you look over the last million years, I guess that’s been largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately, or fortunately.”

here's a clip from Trump's deposition where he comments on the Access Hollywood tape

It is hard to decide which part of Trump’s self-defense is more absurd and less self-exonerating: the part where he suggests that he was merely explaining to Billy Bush the regrettable history of men using their fame to sexually abuse and exploit women, or the part where he suggests that such abuse may be fortunate. Fortunate! Neither part quite makes Trump seem like a credible defendant who disapproves of sexual assault.

Elsewhere in the deposition tape, Trump answers a question from Kaplan about his claim that Jessica Leeds, who testified last week that Trump forcibly kissed and groped her on an airplane in the 1970s, “would not be my first choice” to “go after.” Then, unprompted, Trump goes on to assess Kaplan’s sexual desirability. “You wouldn’t be a choice of mine either, to be honest with you. I hope you’re not insulted,” he said.

He went on, “I wouldn’t, in any circumstances, have any interest in you.”

This is the former president up to all his old tricks: low-key glorifying sexual assault, attempting to demean a woman wielding power in his vicinity by delivering a sexist, sexualizing insult. None of it should surprise anyone who has paid attention to Trump’s conduct over the course of his life. But somehow, his inability to change his behavior even a little bit to protect himself from a damaging jury verdict suggests new levels of impulse non-control. He had to simply refrain from mocking a woman’s appearance for the duration of one single deposition, which is occurring because another woman has accused him of rape—and he can’t. Or he can’t fathom the possibility that he may experience a consequence of his actions.

These two moments in the deposition came during responses to subjective questions. Trump’s deportment in them could be judged by the jury as disrespectful, crude, untrustworthy, and misogynist—all factors that could work against him as jurors strive to decide whether it is Trump or Carroll who’s lying about the alleged rape.

But a third astonishing moment of the deposition makes a factual point that could clinch the defamation charge.

“That’s Marla, yeah. It’s my wife,” Trump says in the video, pointing to a photo taken in the 1980s. He is pointing to a woman who is depicted chatting with him in a group that includes his then-wife Ivana and Carroll’s then-husband John Johnson. The woman he is pointing to—while calling her his “wife”—is Carroll herself. Trump only realizes that he has mistaken his accuser for his ex-wife Marla Maples when his lawyer corrects him.

You can almost hear Kaplan’s glee as she confirms what Trump said. To prove that Trump has defamed Carroll, her legal team must prove that he was lying when he made the statements that allegedly damaged her reputation. One of those statements was that Carroll was, according to Trump, “not my type,” and thus unlikely to have been a target of his sexual interest. By confusing Carroll for Maples—who was demonstrably Trump’s “type,” because she was his wife—Trump seems to have proved his own statement false.

A rush of E. Jean Carroll v. Donald Trump exhibits have been released — including the former president's video deposition.



Here's an excerpt where Trump mistakes Carroll with his ex-wife Marla Maples.



Background, @LawCrimeNews: https://t.co/SqzCH2RjpY pic.twitter.com/IIkbCBGCNL — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 5, 2023

The deposition wasn’t the first time Trump saw that photo. Carroll’s team is also using it to prove that the two had met before the alleged assault and recognized each other when their paths crossed at the department store. (Trump denies that he would have recognized Carroll.) In the deposition video, Trump even says that he has seen the photo before “at some point during the process,” presumably meaning the progression of Carroll’s suit. It is next to impossible that his lawyers would not have prepared him to answer questions about a photo that would likely be introduced as evidence in the case.

So why did he say that Carroll was Maples, possibly spoiling his own defamation defense? Perhaps he forgot that he was supposed to say he didn’t know who it was and, because he can’t stop talking, blurted out another blonde woman’s name as a way of implying that they all look the same to him. Or maybe he remembered that one of his wives was in the photo (Ivana), but forgot which wife it was and which person in the photo she was supposed to be. Maybe he just lacks the discipline to properly carry out a legal strategy. Whatever it was, he should be glad he wasn’t called to the stand to misidentify his ex-wife in person.