For more than 50 years, in the middle of central Florida, a vast tract of former marshland has existed virtually outside government control. A small vein of water winds down the western edge, trickling south to feed the headwaters of the Everglades. Unincorporated lands exist along the southern border. And smack-dab in the middle sits Disney World.

This land (formerly known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District) is the prize that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has moved to wrest from Disney’s control—and that the Disney Company has endeavored to protect, first with a legal clause that invokes “the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III” (yes, really) and, last week, with a troubling lawsuit.

It’s an odd situation with an even odder history. Because to understand how Disney came to own—and govern—some 25,000 acres in Florida is to learn about Walt Disney’s social project and why it never came to be.

In the 1960s, after realizing his spatial limitations in Anaheim, California, Disney began to develop plans for another empire, this time in central Florida. (Disney was said to have hated some of the development that surrounded his California park.) At the time, Florida hadn’t yet exploded, population-wise, into the state we know today. The greater Los Angeles area had more people than every Florida county combined.

As a result, Disney was able to make big upfront demands of the state—and reasonably expected the eager local government to give in. His grand plan wasn’t just about sprawling resorts. He wanted to build an experimental planned city, a utopian company town that would serve as a “blueprint for the future,” where residents would test out new products, no one would be unemployed, and the city’s climate-controlled center would cater to pedestrians who could be ferried about by monorail. Disney called this plan the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow. To ensure he could enact his vision without a lot of red tape, he stipulated all kinds of rights to the land without knowing if he’d ever need them, aware that he would never again have greater negotiating power.

This Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow—EPCOT for short—is not the Epcot park we know today, though the amusement park shares the idealized planned city’s (now nostalgic) futurism. The EPCOT that was never built was meant to be a real town—and for that to become realized, the Walt Disney Company needed the authority to develop and run a town. So, Florida granted Disney the right to do everything it needed to make that happen, including controlling zoning and regulations and offering public services. Walt Disney’s death is cited as the reason the city never came to be, but the Disney Company’s hold on zoning, regulations, and public services remained.

That’s Disney’s story, anyway. Richard Foglesong, a former professor at Rollins College and author of Married to the Mouse: Walt Disney World and Orlando, says it’s a fabrication.

Disney’s self-governing district, with all its associated resorts and water parks and sports fields and shopping centers, eventually grew to an enormous size. And though it never developed any cities of the future, the area held on to its self-governing privileges.

While Foglesong was reporting his 2001 book, which traces Disney’s use of its government immunities and relationship with the surrounding area, he dug into Disney’s archives, poring over company documents and memos. Instead of evidence of serious plans for the development of an idealized city, he found a warning from a lawyer that such a development could threaten Disney’s control of the land. If there were real residents, they would be able to elect a local government and establish the external control that Disney feared.

Looking at that two-page memo about the development plans, Foglesong recalled in an interview, he saw that “someone had written NO in inch-high letters.”

“I took that memo to the archivist in the Disney Archives, and I asked whose comments these were,” Foglesong said. “The archivist said, ‘That’s Walt Disney’s comment.’ Every place in the memo where the attorney referred to the property of real residents, Walt Disney had written, between the lines, ‘temporary residents/tourists.’ So, in this planning memo, Walt is telling the attorney, ‘We’re not going to build a place with residents.’ ”

The story of Walt Disney’s dream city, as most people know about it today, comes through a movie the company put out in 1967. The film, which the Disney Company played for the Florida Legislature twice that year and then afterwards on NBC channels throughout the state, shows a delightful vision of a happy, utopian city, narrated by the recently deceased Walt. (As Foglesong noted, Walt’s death before the movie’s airing also contradicts the company’s claim that it was the man’s death that scuttled the project.) The film promised a city that would house some 25,000 people—a town called EPCOT, populated by real residents.

“That was never true,” Foglesong said. “The company didn’t intend to do that.”

So, why say anything about a city at all? Disney, even with its immense power in Florida, still had to abide by certain limits of Florida law, which mandated that in order for a government to exercise its planning and zoning authority and execute building inspections, it had to be something called a general-purpose local government. (The other kind of government, special-purpose government, includes entities like airport authorities.) Disney wanted to run its land like a general-purpose government, in much the way cities like Orlando are run today. So it promised a real city with real residents. Then it simply never followed through.

“It’s dishonest, but it’s ingenious,” Foglesong said.

“There’s a long history in Florida of a big developer coming to town, asking for a lot from the county and state government, making promises, and not carrying through on what they said they’d build,” he added. “What makes this a little more remarkable is it’s the beloved Walt Disney Company telling this untruth. And it’s at such a big scale.”

Technically, the towns of Buena Vista and Bay Lake, both of which sit within Disney’s self-governing district, do have permanent residents—which allows for some small degree of self-governance within the district. Both towns have a city council and elect a mayor. But the residents aren’t just random people. They’re long-term, management-level employees of the company. Too senior to be eligible for labor unions and too personally invested in the company to do anything counter to business interests, these residents are essentially Disney stand-ins. Disney can count on them to not do anything the company doesn’t want.

Over the years, Disney has done everything it can to retain control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District. (The area was recently renamed the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District by Gov. DeSantis’ newly installed board.) But there are some quirks to that history.

For example, if you zoom out while looking at a map of the area, you’ll notice something else about the district that seems strange: There’s a twisted arm of unincorporated land that surrounds a large chunk of populated land outside the district’s control. This gap in the district, it turns out, is taken up mostly by the community of Celebration, Florida, where people who are not just Disney higher-ups live year-round. Disney used to own this land. But it developed it when it was in need of cash, and before any residents could move in, de-annexed the area, shunting Celebration into unincorporated Osceola County, which now governs the town.

According to Foglesong, Disney’s long game has paid off. While the company hasn’t developed a nuclear power plant or distillery on its land, as it had the right to do, it has benefited greatly from being able to plan and zone on its own and act as its own inspector and public services provider. (Technically it’s the Reedy Creek Improvement District, not the Disney company, that had the power to do these things.) This matters a lot when talking about, say, the inspection of a 189-foot-tall castle made out of fiberglass: Because the fiberglass castle is in Reedy Creek, no county in Florida had authority over the building code. This freedom on a massive scale saved Disney an enormous amount of money, but it also allowed the company to get an edge over its competitors. According to Foglesong, Universal announced its plans for a movie-themed park well before Disney did, but Disney was able to complete Hollywood Studios almost a year before Universal Studios Florida opened in Orlando.

And because it is urgent that Disney continue to expand and innovate—according to Foglesong, most of Disney World’s tourists are repeat visitors who could theoretically tire of the same old attractions—it desperately wants to continue to be able to add rides and make these changes nimbly and without oversight. DeSantis likely knows this, and it’s this power that makes some believe that he and his allies could use red tape as a cudgel to try to force Disney into changing its policies. It’s a dangerous situation for Disney. But it’s also dangerous for Florida.

“When the governor gives his people the ability to slow down construction on the park and maybe stop construction, he’s holding a knife to his own throat,” Foglesong said. It could hurt tourism, which “would be bad for Florida.”

“Never would I have thought a governor in the state of Florida would threaten the Walt Disney Company, least of all a Republican governor,” Foglesong added. “Republicans are supposed to be pro-business, and this is the biggest business in the state of Florida.”

But Foglesong is not opposed to what DeSantis is doing, at least in terms of practical outcomes. He pointed to the fees that Disney has wormed its way out of paying for decades—fees that could pay for widened roads and law enforcement needed to handle the traffic and tourism brought to the area because of Disney World. “I believe it’s appropriate to take powers away from Disney that were ill-gotten,” Foglesong said. But DeSantis is trying “it for the wrong reasons.”