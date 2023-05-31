A decade ago, the U.S. government shut down because Texas Sen. Ted Cruz wanted to repeal Obamacare. Five years ago, it shut down twice more because of failures to reach consensus on immigration-related issues, including then-President Donald Trump’s cartoonish ambition to build an enormous wall along the length of the U.S.-Mexico border. And two years ago, there was a riot inside the U.S. Capitol related to Trump’s insistence on overturning the results of the presidential election. Generally speaking, the position that was considered more reckless and extreme by the general public in each of these disputes was the one taken by the Republican Party.

Advertisement

Given all this, it was reasonable to suspect that the Republicans who control the House of Representatives were really seriously willing to allow the United States Treasury to default on its bond payments, if the Democrats who control the Senate and the presidency did not agree to enormous cuts to government spending programs. Given that the airtight reliability of prosperous nations’ government bond payments is, in some sense, the fundamental building block of the international economy, this could have had catastrophic repercussions—an entire world’s worth of entities suddenly failing to receive cash that they had been counting on receiving, creating immediate pain for the average person. But, again, the downside risks of making grandiose and unpopular demands have not generally been a concern of the modern Republican Party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

How, then, did we arrive at the current state of affairs? As of Wednesday afternoon, it appears that the budget agreement that Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy reached with the White House is set to be approved without significant objections from rank and file members of either party. The deal will prevent non-defense discretionary spending (i.e. spending on programs besides Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid) from increasing in 2024, extends “work requirements” in the federal food stamp program to some recipients but eliminates them for others, and repurposes a teeny bit of money (relatively speaking) away from COVID management and IRS enforcement.

It’s an agreement that the most ideologically committed members of Congress in either party have issues with. A gaggle of “Freedom Caucus” conservatives held a press conference on Tuesday during which they denounced the bill’s spending cuts as, essentially, trivial accounting flimflam. Progressives, for their part, generally believe that the application of “work requirements” to safety-net spending is an imposition of bureaucratic paperwork that doesn’t incentivize employment in a statistically measurable way. They would also like to fund the IRS as much as possible, so as to “stick it” to “fat cats.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the current list of avowed “no” votes doesn’t even include all of the House’s most bombastic MAGA Republicans, like Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, or its most hardline fiscal conservatives, like Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie. Progressive Caucus leader and Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal says she’s voting against it, but hasn’t made any suggestions about how it could be altered, which suggests she knows she doesn’t have the leverage to prevent it from passing. And the Freedom Caucus isn’t moving to hold a vote on a motion to “vacate” McCarthy’s speakership, which suggests it wouldn’t have the votes to depose him. (On Tuesday, North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop said that moving to vacate is something that’s “got to be done” … but that he would only do it “in conjunction with others,” i.e. is not going to do it himself.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

To borrow the indelible circumlocution of the New York Times, the deal is “a foul-tasting sandwich” that both parties have ultimately decided to eat—while describing it publicly as, you know, a normal sandwich. That the Democratic Party would do this is not surprising; hoping to get credit for being the adult in the room is its raison d’etre. But what’s motivating the Republicans, who usually treat anything that might appeal to Democrats as a shit sandwich that they will absolutely not eat? (To wit: the ongoing boycott of Target over Pride Month-themed t-shirts.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are a few reasons. One is that McCarthy reportedly does not believe that his entire caucus would really be willing to force the Treasury into default. From Politico:

Advertisement

One House GOP lawmaker, granted anonymity to speak candidly, questioned how Republican leadership could possibly get a “better outcome” than the deal McCarthy and his allies negotiated. They voiced frustration that the opposing conservatives could lead the party to a worse result if they successfully blocked it. “What do they think the outcome will be if they are successful in killing the debt limit deal? It’s obviously going to be a clean debt limit, right?” that member said.

In other words, this source sympathetic to McCarthy is saying that, if right-wingers were to vote down the McCarthy-White House deal, the debt limit would instead be raised without any associated spending cuts. McCarthy likely believed, while he was negotiating the deal that’s on the table, that moderate-ish Republican members from swing districts would ultimately vote for a “clean,” no-cuts debt ceiling raise if the only other alternative was default. Republicans, because of the unexpectedly narrow margin by which they won the House in 2022, have less leeway to be extreme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another reason is that McCarthy has adopted the “keep your friends close and your enemies (or potential enemies) closer” model of leadership. He gave Taylor Greene her committee assignments back (she’d been removed from them under Democratic leadership for constantly saying offensive things about Jews and everyone else) and reportedly speaks with her frequently. Massie got appointed to the procedurally powerful Rules Committee, which hardliners had previously been kept off of. Jim Jordan is the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, where he is allowed to investigate Hunter Biden as much as he wants (which is a lot). In other words, he has divided and conquered the Bozo Caucus by giving some of its members a stake in leadership.

And then there’s the number one bozo, Donald Trump, who is the favorite to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, and continues to have a finger on the pulse of its voters to an extent that even Fox News does not. Trump hasn’t spoken or posted online about the debt ceiling since May 19, and one of his main lines of attack against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is that DeSantis has previously supported cuts to Social Security and Medicare. Social Security and Medicare are what you would actually have to cut from in order to meaningfully “rein in” government spending. (That or the defense budget, which is obviously never happening. LOL!)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trump, in the hilariously clear-eyed way that he’s able to analyze everything in electoral politics that doesn’t concern his own ego, realizes that enormous social welfare spending is unpopular in the abstract but popular in practice, and has always made support for Social Security and Medicare part of his political brand. And thus the elephant that might have been looming in the room during budget negotiations was, instead, wandering around the grounds of Mar-a-Lago, getting mad about the FBI or whatever.

Which is to say, enjoy this one while it lasts, because it looks more like the result of specific circumstances than a long-term trend toward sensibility. The next person who eats a shit sandwich because of what’s happening in Washington D.C. will probably, once again, be you.