Who’s Really Winning (and Losing) the Duel Over the Debt Ceiling?

In Washington, everyone is counting. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is tallying up Republican votes in favor of the debt ceiling agreement he negotiated with the White House; House Democrats are tallying up their own roster of support.

Each party is also counting up the other party’s votes, perhaps, with even more enthusiasm. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats expect two-thirds of the Republican caucus to support the bill; House Republicans have said they’re banking on at least 100 Democratic votes.

The attention, now, is on the No’s. How many Congresspeople will vote against the bill—and which caucuses they come from—is the most interesting development left in the debt ceiling drama. It’s a fitting end to the extremely high stakes, low-interest showdown between Republicans and the White House.

So far, 30 House Republicans are on the record in opposition, mostly from the House Freedom Caucus (and its extended universe). Some of them claim to be quite upset with a deal that does not gore social spending on extremely popular things like health care, social security, welfare, food aid, and more. (Texas Rep. Chip Roy said Republicans would “default on the American Dream by voting for this bad bill”; Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs called the deal “malodorous.”)

That group, however, is conspicuously lacking some of its most high-profile members. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, waxing poetic about eating shit, seems to have locked in her support for the agreement. Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie had a chance to stand in its way in the House Rules Committee and did not. Even those who are vociferously voting no have been unwilling to commit to ousting McCarthy as speaker, despite needing only one vote to initiate that process.

If the Freedom Caucus’s performance in January—where they repeatedly opposed McCarthy’s speakership through rounds and rounds of votes—was largely revealed to be bluster, their opposition to this debt ceiling deal seems even more toothless. Roy had his podium moment meltdown over the bill on Tuesday, which influenced the agreement’s contents and trajectory not one inch, though his Republican colleague Garret Graves said he was “really offended” by it. Roy probably won’t be the only one to grandstand before Wednesday’s vote is through.

On the Democratic side, the Congressional Progressive Caucus has also signaled it is none too pleased with the deal. CPC Chair Pramila Jayapal announced herself as a no vote, and indicated that a large number of their caucus will similarly be opposed. (Sen. Bernie Sanders said, in a tweet, that he could not, “in good conscience,” vote for the deal; Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon recently followed suit.) The New Democrat Coalition, the group of pro-business moderates on the Democratic side, has already announced its membership as an enthusiastic yes; ditto the very inaptly named Problem Solvers Caucus which is bipartisan and constantly causing problems. (There’s a case to be made that this deal would never have been necessary in the first place if not for them—but I digress.)

In any event, opposition from any Democrats seems unlikely to jeopardize the bill. California Rep. Ro Khanna said as much in an interview on MSNBC earlier today: “I’m a no, but I have full confidence that the deal will pass. Many House progressives have said if they need our vote, we’ll be there,” he said. “Democrats only need to help get to 218 so the threat of default is not on the table…We should have invoked the 14th Amendment, but Biden did best he could under the circumstance of a hostage negotiation,” Khanna tweeted as a follow up.

So, as many progressives as can will oppose the bill, but without going below the number of votes needed, exsanguinating this bloodless drama even further. If there’s considerable progressive opposition it will only be because there is not considerable Republican opposition. (Still, the left-flank defectors will be notable if only because the progressive caucus has actually been Biden’s most reliable congressional ally through the two-plus years of his presidency.)

Once the bill goes through the House, the Senate might be more intriguing. At that point, it becomes incumbent upon Mitch McConnell to find ten votes. It doesn’t, at this point, seem like there’s organized wholesale opposition on the Democrat side in that chamber either, though it’s possible some of the 14th amendment crew, the 11 Democratic senators who have posited that this whole debt ceiling drama is unconstitutional and thus unnecessary, will defect. Sen. Tim Kaine might try to keep Sen. Joe Manchin from getting his personal pipeline smuggled through the text. But we’re not expecting a ton of fireworks.

This is all to say: We are officially in the spin cycle, where what’s actually in the bill becomes a distant concern compared to how to sell it.

Nowhere is this more apparent than the discussion of the additional work requirements being added to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps program. Republicans successfully pushed for expanded work requirements for SNAP eligibility, raising the age for single adults from 49 to 54 years of age.

Everyone knows those work requirements, which are also onerous paperwork requirements, are effectively cuts. Given how unpopular cutting food aid is, and how intellectually illegitimate work requirements are on a policy level, the White House has taken to spinning this as a bank shot triumph because the agreement also ​​does technically exempt veterans, homeless people, and young adults who are coming out of foster care. A favorable score from the Congressional Budget Office, which is almost never right about anything consequential, claims that SNAP enrollment will actually go up under this rule making regime. There’s a ton of reason to be skeptical of that—even beyond the CBO’s risible track record—but perhaps the biggest reason is that the amount of money and energy needed to do the outreach to enroll homeless people in SNAP is considerable, and there’s nothing set aside for that purpose. Its possible Democrats believe they can quickly reverse the impact of those cuts when the Farm Bill comes up for negotiations later this year.

SNAP is just one of a handful of things in the bill; as Khanna mentioned, progressives seem as incensed by the process itself as the contents.

Still, the overarching question—for those not being booted into poverty due to these administrative tweaks—is who won the negotiation. Any deal cut by the White House was going to be, by definition, a loss. The cuts and overall spending freezes are real, though much less severe than some reports had anticipated. Republicans got a bill with zero Democratic priorities in exchange for raising the debt ceiling, which was not itself a Democratic priority, but something that just had to happen. At the same time, Republicans showed yet again they have not even a passing interest in a “balanced budget,” after they shunned revenue raisers like tax hikes on the rich but embraced increased military spending. They also pushed a cut on IRS funding; a fully-funded IRS is an unequivocal deficit shrinker. And yet, Biden made off much better than Barack Obama in 2011, when Republicans secured massive cuts, took his lunch money, and then some.

After that debacle, Democrats said they’d learned their lesson and wouldn’t allow the debt ceiling to be used by the GOP for extortionary purposes. Then they did nothing to prevent it from happening. And it happened again. Now, similarly, we’re hearing that Democrats may take steps to prevent another hostage-taking event in two years; Biden has signaled the 14th amendment approach may work in the future. But whether they take any kind of action at all will almost certainly depend on the outcome of the 2024 election.