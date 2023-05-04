On Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent Congress an update on when the government could run out of cash to pay its bills. It’s June 1.

One cool thing about June 1: It’s less than a month away. Another cool thing about June 1: Congress is going to be out of session for a good chunk of the time before it. One final cool thing: There remains no breakthrough on how to raise the federal debt limit, and avert a potential government debt default, before June 1. In other words: Janet “Janny Cash” Yellen is not telling the American people to stock up on beans, medicines, guns, and other dry goods before likely calamity strikes. But she’s not not telling people to do that, either.

In an earlier estimate Yellen made in January, she had said “it is unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted before early June.” But the government’s revenue collections in April appeared to be a little—what’s the technical word here?—stinky. So here we are.

The good-ish news for those of us who’d prefer not to see the economy/dollar collapse because Congress refused to pass a one-sentence bill making the debt limit number a bit bigger is that there is, finally, some activity on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue on the issue.

After months of idle position-reiteration, there are a couple of strategies being explored this week. Both strategies have tremendous problems! But they are being explored.

The Secret House Democratic Petition Strategy

After Yellen’s letter moved up the timeline, Democrats came forward with a plan they’ve been keeping hush-hush since January.

As you may recall from chatter earlier in the year, there was discussion that the easiest way to raise the debt ceiling would be to use a so-called discharge petition. This allows 218 signatories to force a vote on a certain bill that the majority won’t bring up. The thinking was that all 213 Democrats, and 5 moderate Republicans, could circumvent Republican leadership and force a vote on a “clean”—i.e., no other controversial provisions attached—debt limit increase.

A discharge petition is cumbersome, though. For starters, the underlying bill to be discharged would need to sit in committee for 30 legislative days—which is closer to a few months in real-world time. That means a lot of advance planning needs to be done, and it didn’t appear that Democrats had put the process in motion early.

But, as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced in a letter on Tuesday, Democrats had put the process in motion—just very, very quietly. On Jan. 30, California Rep. Mark DeSaulnier introduced the Breaking the Gridlock Act, a 45-page bill of random legislative changes that was referred to 20 different committees. (Why DeSaulnier? “Mr. DeSaulnier was picked to sponsor the measure,” the New York Times wrote, “because his low profile meant there was likely to be little attention to his bill.” Aww.)

It has sat, mostly undetected, for the required time, and Democrats on Tuesday began the process of trying to get it to the floor, and then substituting its text with language increasing the debt limit (and then, theoretically, passing it). Democrats can begin collecting signatures on a discharge petition on May 16.

There would still be a lot of procedural hoops and hurdles to navigate—and even if that was all navigated well, the process might not be complete until a week or two after June 1. But rather than gaming out the available legislative days and arcane procedures in House rules, let’s focus on the bigger problem with this approach: Getting 218 House members—not to mention 60 Senators—to commit to a clean debt ceiling increase!

Advertisement

Getting the five Republicans that Democrats would need for a clean debt ceiling increase is tough on two levels.

First, on the policy level, even moderate House Republicans want a debt ceiling increase to be paired with spending cuts. Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon, for one, told CNN that he had “no appetite for a ‘my way or the highway’ stance of Biden and Jeffries.”

Second, on the political level, discharge petitions are rarely successful because, in the Capitol, a member of the majority linking arms with the minority to wrest control of the floor from the speaker is considered high treason. You face scorn from your fellow members, scorn from leadership, and scorn from your constituents, and risk forgoing any hope of advancing in the body. It would be an internally unforgivable act on this high-stakes of an issue. Marjorie Taylor Greene is the boss, and she will eat your face if you sign such a discharge petition.

Sorry @RepJeffries there won’t be 5 Republicans, who sit in tight districts, willing to sign a discharge petition to bring Joe Biden’s clean debt ceiling bill to the floor.



That would be a career ending move unless they want to switch parties.https://t.co/Ie3A2CKqua — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 2, 2023

So: It’s nice that they have the option. But there are other arcane procedures out there that are a lot less cumbersome for a determined 218 members to force a vote on something if they wish. The problem with such trick is that there are not 218 House members determined to do whatever it takes to pass a clean debt limit increase. Maybe those hardened attitudes will change if Congress crosses the deadline and watches the world burn for a few days.

The Wink-Wink, Cut-Cut, Win-Win Strategy

It wasn’t easy, but McCarthy got what he wanted last week: He was able to pass a bill that raised the debt limit alongside a wish list of Republican spending and policy priorities. That put the House on the record with an opening offer, and earned McCarthy a meeting with President Biden. The meeting is scheduled for May 9.

McCarthy’s position, heading into the meeting, is that a debt limit increase must be paired with spending cuts. Biden’s position is that he will not negotiate spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling, but he is willing to negotiate spending cuts as part of the normal budget and appropriations process. (Government funding runs out at the end of September.) The solution to any standoff like this needs to be one where each side can claim it “won.”

The strategy here, then, would be to rely on public relations bullshit in which each side describes the same agreement differently and declares victory. They reach a spending deal and agree to raise the debt ceiling. McCarthy says he successfully used the debt ceiling as leverage for a spending deal. The White House, though, says that it got McCarthy to raise the debt ceiling, and then separately cut a spending deal ahead of the new fiscal year, and that they were planning to do that the whole time anyway. The votes are then sequenced in some kind of ambiguous way.

The problem here is that even if they successfully coordinate the smoke and mirrors to make everyone look like a victorious negotiator, there’s no indication that they can cut a spending deal anytime soon.

Republicans want a thick spending cut off the bat, and they want it to come all from non-Defense spending. Then they want to cap the growth in spending at 1 percent each year for the next 10 years (and they’ll find a loophole to make sure this doesn’t apply to Defense). They want additional work requirements for benefit programs for the poor, to repeal the entire clean-energy title of the Inflation Reduction Act, and much more.

So, sure, the spin doctors can do their best arguing that the debt ceiling increase and the spending deal were simultaneously linked and unlinked. But … what spending deal?

This is a long way of saying: A temporary extension is going to look like a rather appealing option in a couple of weeks.